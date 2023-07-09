Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Spilling Coffee In Rental Car Not Woman's Fault; Gun Found In Men's Fitting Room At Walmart

  • Sunday, July 9, 2023

A woman called police from the Starbucks at 5238 153 Hwy. to report that when she received her coffee order, the lid on the coffee cup was not secure, causing the coffee to spill in her rental car.

* * *

Police observed a silver Toyota Camry with extremely dark window tint. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but it continued to flee east bound on 14th Street. Police noted they know the man and have seen him driving this same vehicle recently,, and the registered owner is his mother.

* * *

A man on N. Willow Street told police he was in a verbal disorder with a woman who was intoxicated and would not leave him alone. :Police spoke with the woman, who agreed to separate for the night and resolve their issues in the morning when sober.

* * *

While checking an area on Long Street for several dark colored stolen bicycles, officers observed a white male on a bike near the Motel 6 on Williams Street. Police spoke to the man and identified him. He said he had built his bike from the frame up. Officers determined his bike was not one of the bikes stolen and thanked him for his cooperation. The man is a homeless man who resides in the downtown area, and said he was soon moving out of state.

* * *

A woman on Sherry Circle told police she received through her email at 9:04 a.m. that morning a notice that a Chime account had been opened in her name and she would receive her debit card in two weeks. She had not applied for any such account and she has no idea who is doing this. She spoke to Chime and they won’t give her any more info without a police report.

* * *

A woman called police from Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 914 Park Ave. and said that sometime between 11 a.m. and 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, her 2013 Mercedes C250 received damage to the front bumper by another vehicle. This information could not be investigated due to the delay and vehicles no longer on scene.

* * *

A man told police he left his vehicle parked at the Planet Fitness, 6231 Perimeter Dr. when he got there around 11:45 a.m., and then discovered damage on it when he got back out to it around 12:45 p.m. The back bumper was dented in on the driver's side and he considers it a medium amount of damage, but there have been no estimates for repairs yet. There are no cameras available there, so there is no proof of how the damage was done.

* * *

An associate of Walmart, 3550 Cummings Hwy., told police he found a weapon in the men's fitting room. The weapon is a Makarov pistol (BV2621-62) with eight rounds, one chambered. The weapon was run and found not reported stolen. The weapon and rounds were logged into CPD Property.

