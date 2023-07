Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, ERICA TAYLOR

117 SANTEELAH ST APT B RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111



ANGLE, NIKIA MARIE

1990 E VALLEY RD JASPER, 373476303

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



BAKER, TRAVIS GENE

64 BURGER LANE TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (METH)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BIRDWELL, JARRET DREW

3245 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BUCKNER, JACOB MARK

2602 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CHILD NEGLECT)

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CASCONE, KRYSTAL ANN

14920 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 373735700

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CONRY, AMANDA EVELYN

300 SIGNAL VIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374156235

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CORBETT, MATTHEW RAYMOND

6959 TIFFANY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE

220 CULVER ST APT #7 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER



DUNN, DAKOTA ROBERT MICHAEL

2008 DALTON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



DYKES, JOHN SAMUEL

102 TALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION



EMERY, SHERYLL MCDOWELL

147 DANVIEW ST SE CLEVELAND, 373239131

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FALSE REPORTS

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



FIELDS, CHRISTOPHER K

524 ROGERS LANE TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ASSAULT



FORD, JASMINE DENISE

1906 OLIVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CAR



GALVES, VIVIANO BRAVO

1405 WHEELER AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO RENDER AIDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREGOLDBERG, STEVEN BRADLEYHOMELESS LIVES IN A TENT NEAR HAMILTON PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)HARPER, ISABEL309 JEANNE LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HENDRY, WARD DHOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 37902Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHOLCOMB, TIFFANY14679 HIGHWAY 151 TRION, 30753Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)HOUSE, JEFFERY ANDREW2210 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDHUDGINS, NEKO LASHONE307 DERBY ST, CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTJONES, RODRIQUEZ DAVAR404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111903Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEKEENER, AMANDA ALEXANDRIA8983 DAISY DALLAS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LAMBERT, DEENA FAYE209 MEADOWLARK DR RINGGOLG, 30736Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHELEDFORD, TYLER LEE2434 MAPLE\WOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF HERIMACIEL, LUIZ REYNALDO8783 DAYTON PIKE LOT #23 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCALLIE, BRITTANY RANAE8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE HIXSON, 373434267Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSFAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIREDCHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONSLOW POKE LAWDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONEVADING ARRESTCHILD NEGLECTMCCLENDON, MICHAEL354 KAREN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)MCCLUSKEY, JEFFERY MORRIS1703 PLUM ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUVIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMCNISH, ASHLEY RENEE412B MONTCLAIR DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. HYDROCODONE FOR RESAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WNEELY, BRYAN EUGENE173 GAMBLE RD GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTRAYMUNDO, RICARDO MENDOZAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONREVIERE, DEVIN2324 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRECKLESS DRIVINGFELONY EVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONSPEEDINGIMPROPER PASSING (NO PASSING ZONES)SIMMS, COURTNEY LAMONT7905 HANCOCK CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESTARR, KEAIOSHA LAVENUS5327 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072614Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTEWART, DERRICK LEBRONE8328 MIDDLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00WILLIAMS, KALIL A8410 OAKVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, ERICA TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/07/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111 BIRDWELL, JARRET DREW

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/21/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE BUCKNER, JACOB MARK

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/06/1993

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CHILD NEGLECT)

FAILURE TO APPEAR CASCONE, KRYSTAL ANN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/15/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/22/1987

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER DYKES, JOHN SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/19/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FIELDS, CHRISTOPHER K

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/04/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT FORD, JASMINE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/12/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CAR GOLDBERG, STEVEN BRADLEY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/24/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HOUSE, JEFFERY ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/20/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED