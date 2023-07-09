Cookie Jar Cafe, After Devastating Fire, Has "Big Announcement" Coming

Owners of the Cookie Jar Cafe at Dunlap, that recently suffered a ruinous fire, said on their Facebook page, "Just know we are missing all your smiling faces this weekend!

" But stay tuned……there’s a big announcement coming next week."

That gave Cookie Jar fans hope that the beloved restaurant set on a longtime family farm would be reopening.

Owners also said, "But in the meantime, here’s a look at the jars in their safe holding space."