Latest Headlines

Cookie Jar Cafe, After Devastating Fire, Has "Big Announcement" Coming

  • Sunday, July 9, 2023
Owners of the Cookie Jar Cafe at Dunlap, that recently suffered a ruinous fire, said on their Facebook page, "Just know we are missing all your smiling faces this weekend!
"But stay tuned……there’s a big announcement coming next week."
That gave Cookie Jar fans hope that the beloved restaurant set on a longtime family farm would be reopening.
Owners also said, "But in the meantime, here’s a look at the jars in their safe holding space."
Photos show some of the dozens of unique cookie jars that lined shelves circling the cafe.
They were charred by the fire that was apparently due to an electrical issue.

Latest Headlines
Cookie Jar Cafe, After Devastating Fire, Has "Big Announcement" Coming
Cookie Jar Cafe, After Devastating Fire, Has "Big Announcement" Coming
  • Breaking News
  • 7/9/2023
2 Ooltewah Youth Association Teams Advance To Semi-finals At Dizzy Dean Softball World Series
  • Prep Sports
  • 7/9/2023
Mr. Anderson Dominates UCRA/Sugar Creek Saturday
Mr. Anderson Dominates UCRA/Sugar Creek Saturday
  • Sports
  • 7/9/2023
Police Blotter: Spilling Coffee In Rental Car Not Woman's Fault; Gun Found In Men's Fitting Room At Walmart
  • Breaking News
  • 7/9/2023
PHOTOS: 2023 CASL City Swim Meet
  • Prep Sports
  • 7/9/2023
Chattanooga FC Remains Unbeaten With 2-0 Win Over Michigan Stars
  • Sports
  • 7/9/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Spilling Coffee In Rental Car Not Woman's Fault; Gun Found In Men's Fitting Room At Walmart
  • 7/9/2023

A woman called police from the Starbucks at 5238 153 Hwy. to report that when she received her coffee order, the lid on the coffee cup was not secure, causing the coffee to spill in her rental ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/9/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, ERICA TAYLOR 117 SANTEELAH ST APT B RED BANK, 37415 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... more

Woman Dies After Being Hit By Car On E. 11th Street
  • 7/8/2023

A woman died Saturday morning after being hit by a car on E. 11th Street. It happened around 11 a.m. near the Chatt Foundation (Community Kitchen). She was taken to the hospital and died there. more

Breaking News
Woman Critically Injured After Being Struck On Highway 58
  • 7/8/2023
Woman Dies After Being Struck On E. 11th Street
  • 7/8/2023
Federal Appeals Court Grants Stay Of Injunction In Youth Gender Change Medical Procedures Case
  • 7/8/2023
Police Blotter: Man Disturbing Customers At Mapco Asked To Leave; Woman Refuses To Exit Her Vehicle Tow Truck Was Repossessing
  • 7/8/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/8/2023
Opinion
Profile Of Valor: MSGT Ray Duke
  • 7/7/2023
Jerry Summers: Liberty Reservation
Jerry Summers: Liberty Reservation
  • 7/7/2023
Don't Expectd An Answer On Cocaine At White House - And Response
  • 7/8/2023
Jerry Summers: Roses To The Pothole Filler, Onions To The Booster Gushers
Jerry Summers: Roses To The Pothole Filler, Onions To The Booster Gushers
  • 7/6/2023
Attorney Taylor Is A Winner Despite Damaging Wamp Statements
  • 7/6/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Nikki McCray-Penson Was One Of The Greatest Lady Vols
Dan Fleser: Nikki McCray-Penson Was One Of The Greatest Lady Vols
  • 7/8/2023
Chattanooga Red Wolves Tie Northern Colorado 1-1
  • 7/9/2023
Chattanooga FC Remains Unbeaten With 2-0 Win Over Michigan Stars
  • 7/9/2023
Mr. Anderson Dominates UCRA/Sugar Creek Saturday
Mr. Anderson Dominates UCRA/Sugar Creek Saturday
  • 7/9/2023
Trash Pandas Recover For 5-4 Walk Off Win Over Lookouts
  • 7/8/2023
Happenings
Chalk Art Day At Tennessee Riverpark Set For July 11
Chalk Art Day At Tennessee Riverpark Set For July 11
  • 7/6/2023
Chattanooga Native Is National Award-Winning Author
Chattanooga Native Is National Award-Winning Author
  • 7/5/2023
Jerry Summers: T-Shirts For Dinosaurs No. 1
Jerry Summers: T-Shirts For Dinosaurs No. 1
  • 7/6/2023
Weekend Special Event Road Closures
  • 7/7/2023
Greater Chattanooga Navy League Council Wins Awards
Greater Chattanooga Navy League Council Wins Awards
  • 7/5/2023
Entertainment
Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Entertains Thousands In Rhea County
Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Entertains Thousands In Rhea County
  • 7/8/2023
“The Afters” Nightfall After Party Series Begins Friday
  • 7/6/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 7/5/2023
Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Entertains Thousands In Southeast Tennessee
Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Entertains Thousands In Southeast Tennessee
  • 7/6/2023
Velvet Chair Experience Is July 30
Velvet Chair Experience Is July 30
  • 7/6/2023
Opinion
Profile Of Valor: MSGT Ray Duke
  • 7/7/2023
Jerry Summers: Liberty Reservation
Jerry Summers: Liberty Reservation
  • 7/7/2023
Don't Expectd An Answer On Cocaine At White House - And Response
  • 7/8/2023
Dining
Couple Starts Mystic Lobster Roll Restaurant In East Brainerd After New Jersey Visit
  • 7/6/2023
2nd Downtown Chattanooga Ice Cream Crawl Celebrates Cool Treats On National Ice Cream Day
2nd Downtown Chattanooga Ice Cream Crawl Celebrates Cool Treats On National Ice Cream Day
  • 7/6/2023
Local Panera Bread Units Have New Owner
  • 6/28/2023
Business
Limbach Acquires ACME, Boosts Presence In Chattanooga
  • 7/6/2023
TVFCU Named Among Best Credit Unions In Tennessee By Forbes
  • 7/6/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events July 10-14
  • 7/6/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Smart Home Tech That Enhances Home Efficiency
  • 7/5/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For July
  • 7/4/2023
Steven Sharpe: How To Host A Sizzling Summer Open House
Steven Sharpe: How To Host A Sizzling Summer Open House
  • 6/29/2023
Student Scene
Lee University's John Wykoff Composes Concert, Directs It In Normandy
  • 7/6/2023
UTC Center For Innovation And Entrepreneurship Places 3rd In Global Competition
UTC Center For Innovation And Entrepreneurship Places 3rd In Global Competition
  • 7/6/2023
UTC's Chase Daffron Earns College Call Of Duty 2nd-Team All-Conference Accolades
UTC's Chase Daffron Earns College Call Of Duty 2nd-Team All-Conference Accolades
  • 7/6/2023
Living Well
RMHC Of Greater Chattanooga Announces Promotion Of Tiffany Commons As Chief Operating Officer
  • 7/6/2023
United Way Of Greater Chattanooga Invests Millions In Local Nonprofits
  • 7/6/2023
Debbie Murray, EdD Named To Tennova Healthcare – Cleveland Board Of Directors
Debbie Murray, EdD Named To Tennova Healthcare – Cleveland Board Of Directors
  • 7/6/2023
Memories
Dickie Matthews Almost Got To Play For Lawrence Welk
  • 7/5/2023
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, The Final Chapter
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, The Final Chapter
  • 7/7/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Reflections Of WDOD
  • 6/22/2023
Outdoors
Female Boater Who Died At Boone Lake Is Identified
  • 7/6/2023
TDOT Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of Litter Grant Program
TDOT Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of Litter Grant Program
  • 7/5/2023
North River Civic Center Has New Gardening Series
  • 7/2/2023
Travel
Aquarium Again Helps With Resupplying Tennessee River With Sturgeon
Aquarium Again Helps With Resupplying Tennessee River With Sturgeon
  • 7/6/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, UnEarthed
  • 6/28/2023
Roamstead Hires Accounting And Compliance Manager Christian Langston And General Manager Steve Galletta
Roamstead Hires Accounting And Compliance Manager Christian Langston And General Manager Steve Galletta
  • 6/27/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Insidious Snare Of Success
Bob Tamasy: The Insidious Snare Of Success
  • 7/6/2023
Chris Sands Is Speaker July 16 At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist
  • 7/6/2023
Bob Tamasy: United States of America – More Untied Than United?
Bob Tamasy: United States of America – More Untied Than United?
  • 7/3/2023
Obituaries
Fred A. Lilly
Fred A. Lilly
  • 7/9/2023
Landon H. Goins
Landon H. Goins
  • 7/9/2023
Stacy Lamar Crawl
Stacy Lamar Crawl
  • 7/8/2023
Area Obituaries
Price, Joyce Reba (Cleveland)
Price, Joyce Reba (Cleveland)
  • 7/8/2023
Self, Brad (Cleveland)
Self, Brad (Cleveland)
  • 7/8/2023
Stewart, Daniel Tyler (Cleveland)
Stewart, Daniel Tyler (Cleveland)
  • 7/8/2023