Cookie Jar Cafe, After Devastating Fire, Has "Big Announcement" Coming

Owners of the Cookie Jar Cafe at Dunlap, that recently suffered a ruinous fire, said on their Facebook page, "Just know we are missing all your smiling faces this weekend!
"But stay tuned……there’s a big announcement coming next week."
That gave Cookie Jar fans hope that the beloved restaurant set on a longtime family farm would be reopening.
Owners also said, "But in the meantime, here’s a look at the jars in their safe holding space."
Photos show some of the dozens of unique cookie jars that lined shelves circling the cafe.
They were charred by the fire that was apparently due to an electrical issue.