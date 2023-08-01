Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARLEY, MIRANDA ANN 
478 SPENCE DEMETERY RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BAYNE, NORMAN EUGENE 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELL, MEREDITH COY 
4960 DYNO LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

BOYD, JAMIE MAURICE 
3014 PEGGY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CHASE, JACOB CODY 
5204 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

CONDRA, DAKOTA JAMES 
11958 POSEY HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373797530 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF (HEROIN) FOR RESALE

COPELAND, ASHLEY MICHELLE 
119 ROCK CREEK RD SALE CREEK, 373739722 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DEETER, JOSHUA CHRISTOPHER 
7600 MEADOW STREAM LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FONOLLERAS, MARIELL 
9228 LAWFORD WY APT 107 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

FOSTER, DARREN J 
5312 INLET LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSS.OF SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS

HAMPTON, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 
727 E 11TH STREE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HANSEN, EVE ALLYNNA 
2220 SPRING PLACE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HEISSER, ELENA ELIZABETH 
1709 READ AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUSKEY, NATHANIEL ADAM 
10 GROVE ST.

GRAYSVILLE, 30726 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 11 METH> FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 11 FENTANYL FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JUMP, TREVAH VEE 
127 PALMETTO AVE MARY ESTHER, 32569 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MIRANDA-MIRANDA, BYRON 
4001 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NIX, DONALD GWEN 
1299 GREENBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NIX, KATHERINE W 
1299 GREENBROOK LN HIXSON, 373433028 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PEREZ AQUSTIN, JULIO CESAR 
2715 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

PHILLIPS, CAYLA MICHELLE 
421 SAVAGE AVE RATON, 877403853 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POTTER, KARA LYNN 
8324 ISLAND POINT DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

QUARLES, TERRI KASHA 
157 DOWER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SHAW, LINDSEY MARIE 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SOUZA CALDAS VACCARI, OCTTAVIO ALEX 
4299 BYRNEWOOD VILLAGE CI APT 8 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

THOMAS, LAUREN CASEY 
NO ADDRESS MEMPHIS, 381124911 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO

TRAYLOR, SENECA RYAN 
1410 MACK SMITH ROAD APT.1317BUDGETEL CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VAUGH, ERIC 
55 SELF STORAGE ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
USE OF STOLEN PLATES

WHITE, ROBERT LEON 
40 RIDGESIDE DR RINGGOLD, 307367218 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:
AARON, ANTHONY DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/07/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)
BARLEY, MIRANDA ANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/08/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BAYNE, NORMAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/28/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BELL, MEREDITH COY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/05/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
BOYD, JAMIE MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/07/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHASE, JACOB CODY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/03/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • VOP (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
CONDRA, DAKOTA JAMES
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/12/2004
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF (HEROIN) FOR RESALE
DEETER, JOSHUA CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FONOLLERAS, MARIELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/02/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
FOSTER, DARREN J
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/02/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • POSS.OF SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS
HUSKEY, NATHANIEL ADAM
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/18/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 11 METH> FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 11 FENTANYL FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KIDWELL, JAMISON SHANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/04/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GEORGIA)
NIX, DONALD GWEN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 10/22/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NIX, KATHERINE W
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/20/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PEREZ AQUSTIN, JULIO CESAR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POTTER, KARA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/15/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
QUARLES, TERRI KASHA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/20/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SOUZA CALDAS VACCARI, OCTTAVIO ALEX
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TRAYLOR, SENECA RYAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/26/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VAUGH, ERIC
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/09/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • USE OF STOLEN PLATES


