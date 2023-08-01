Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BARLEY, MIRANDA ANN
478 SPENCE DEMETERY RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BAYNE, NORMAN EUGENE
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 00000
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BELL, MEREDITH COY
4960 DYNO LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
BOYD, JAMIE MAURICE
3014 PEGGY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHASE, JACOB CODY
5204 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
CONDRA, DAKOTA JAMES
11958 POSEY HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373797530
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF (HEROIN) FOR RESALE
COPELAND, ASHLEY MICHELLE
119 ROCK CREEK RD SALE CREEK, 373739722
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DEETER, JOSHUA CHRISTOPHER
7600 MEADOW STREAM LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FONOLLERAS, MARIELL
9228 LAWFORD WY APT 107 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
FOSTER, DARREN J
5312 INLET LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSS.OF SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS
HAMPTON, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
727 E 11TH STREE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HANSEN, EVE ALLYNNA
2220 SPRING PLACE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HEISSER, ELENA ELIZABETH
1709 READ AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUSKEY, NATHANIEL ADAM
10 GROVE ST.
GRAYSVILLE, 30726
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 11 METH> FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 11 FENTANYL FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JUMP, TREVAH VEE
127 PALMETTO AVE MARY ESTHER, 32569
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MIRANDA-MIRANDA, BYRON
4001 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NIX, DONALD GWEN
1299 GREENBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NIX, KATHERINE W
1299 GREENBROOK LN HIXSON, 373433028
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PEREZ AQUSTIN, JULIO CESAR
2715 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
PHILLIPS, CAYLA MICHELLE
421 SAVAGE AVE RATON, 877403853
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POTTER, KARA LYNN
8324 ISLAND POINT DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
QUARLES, TERRI KASHA
157 DOWER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHAW, LINDSEY MARIE
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Corr
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SOUZA CALDAS VACCARI, OCTTAVIO ALEX
4299 BYRNEWOOD VILLAGE CI APT 8 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THOMAS, LAUREN CASEY
NO ADDRESS MEMPHIS, 381124911
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
TRAYLOR, SENECA RYAN
1410 MACK SMITH ROAD APT.1317BUDGETEL CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VAUGH, ERIC
55 SELF STORAGE ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
USE OF STOLEN PLATES
WHITE, ROBERT LEON
40 RIDGESIDE DR RINGGOLD, 307367218
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
