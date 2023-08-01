Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARLEY, MIRANDA ANN

478 SPENCE DEMETERY RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BAYNE, NORMAN EUGENE

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 00000

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BELL, MEREDITH COY

4960 DYNO LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



BOYD, JAMIE MAURICE

3014 PEGGY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CHASE, JACOB CODY

5204 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VOP (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)



CONDRA, DAKOTA JAMES

11958 POSEY HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373797530

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF (HEROIN) FOR RESALE



COPELAND, ASHLEY MICHELLE

119 ROCK CREEK RD SALE CREEK, 373739722

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



DEETER, JOSHUA CHRISTOPHER

7600 MEADOW STREAM LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FONOLLERAS, MARIELL

9228 LAWFORD WY APT 107 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)



FOSTER, DARREN J

5312 INLET LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSS.OF SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS



HAMPTON, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

727 E 11TH STREE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HANSEN, EVE ALLYNNA

2220 SPRING PLACE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HEISSER, ELENA ELIZABETH

1709 READ AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUSKEY, NATHANIEL ADAM

10 GROVE ST.

Here are the mug shots:

AARON, ANTHONY DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/07/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA) BARLEY, MIRANDA ANN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/08/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BAYNE, NORMAN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 01/28/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELL, MEREDITH COY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/05/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE BOYD, JAMIE MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/07/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CHASE, JACOB CODY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/03/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023

Charge(s):

VOP (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) CONDRA, DAKOTA JAMES

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/12/2004

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF (HEROIN) FOR RESALE DEETER, JOSHUA CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FONOLLERAS, MARIELL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/02/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA) FOSTER, DARREN J

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/02/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSS.OF SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS

HUSKEY, NATHANIEL ADAM

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/18/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 11 METH> FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 11 FENTANYL FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KIDWELL, JAMISON SHANE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/04/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GEORGIA) NIX, DONALD GWEN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 10/22/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT NIX, KATHERINE W

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/20/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PEREZ AQUSTIN, JULIO CESAR

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/01/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE POTTER, KARA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/15/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) QUARLES, TERRI KASHA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/20/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SOUZA CALDAS VACCARI, OCTTAVIO ALEX

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/14/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY TRAYLOR, SENECA RYAN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/26/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE VAUGH, ERIC

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/09/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/31/2023

Charge(s):

USE OF STOLEN PLATES

GRAYSVILLE, 30726Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 11 METH> FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 11 FENTANYL FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJUMP, TREVAH VEE127 PALMETTO AVE MARY ESTHER, 32569Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMIRANDA-MIRANDA, BYRON4001 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDOMESTIC ASSAULTNIX, DONALD GWEN1299 GREENBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTNIX, KATHERINE W1299 GREENBROOK LN HIXSON, 373433028Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPEREZ AQUSTIN, JULIO CESAR2715 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEPHILLIPS, CAYLA MICHELLE421 SAVAGE AVE RATON, 877403853Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOTTER, KARA LYNN8324 ISLAND POINT DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)QUARLES, TERRI KASHA157 DOWER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTSHAW, LINDSEY MARIE727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: TN Dept of CorrCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSOUZA CALDAS VACCARI, OCTTAVIO ALEX4299 BYRNEWOOD VILLAGE CI APT 8 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHOMAS, LAUREN CASEYNO ADDRESS MEMPHIS, 381124911Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF AUTOTRAYLOR, SENECA RYAN1410 MACK SMITH ROAD APT.1317BUDGETEL CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVAUGH, ERIC55 SELF STORAGE ROAD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffUSE OF STOLEN PLATESWHITE, ROBERT LEON40 RIDGESIDE DR RINGGOLD, 307367218Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT



