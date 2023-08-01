Light Law Violation Leads To DUI Arrest - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A traffic stop in the 9500 block of Lee Highway for a light law violation resulted in the driver being arrested for DUI, driving on a revoked license, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police and fire department personnel responded to the Tractor Supply, in the Apison Crossing plaza, for a fire alarm. The alarm was a false alert and was reset.



A residential alarm was activated at a Hills Parc apartment. No one answered the locked apartment door.



A West District traffic stop resulted in a vehicle occupant’s arrest for Meigs County warrants.

The fugitive, wanted for aggravated assault and kidnapping, was transported to the county jail.Officers were called to the China Kitchen after a patron who had been talking to themself began yelling. The individual left the restaurant after speaking with police.A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Reagan Lane resulted in the driver’s arrest for driving on a license revoked for DUI.Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office by detaining an aggravated assault suspect at the Truist bank, in the 9200 block of Lee Highway. The suspect was turned over to sheriff’s deputies upon their arrival.An individual reported to police that they had left their purse at Firehouse Subs the previous night, and they had been informed by the restaurant manager that it would be held in safe keeping for when they returned. When the individual returned to retrieve their property the purse and its contents could not be located.Police made contact with a driver in the 9300 block of Lee Highway. The individual was arrested and charged with DUI, possession of methamphetamines, felony possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license.The sheriff’s office requested a police K9 for a narcotics sniff of a vehicle they had stopped in the 7700 block of Lee Highway. K9 Krino and his partner Officer Saxe responded. Krino detected the odor of narcotics and officers recovered methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.