Latest Headlines

Light Law Violation Leads To DUI Arrest - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Tuesday, August 1, 2023

A traffic stop in the 9500 block of Lee Highway for a light law violation resulted in the driver being arrested for DUI, driving on a revoked license, and possession of a prohibited weapon. 

Police and fire department personnel responded to the Tractor Supply, in the Apison Crossing plaza, for a fire alarm. The alarm was a false alert and was reset. 

A residential alarm was activated at a Hills Parc apartment. No one answered the locked apartment door. 

A West District traffic stop resulted in a vehicle occupant’s arrest for Meigs County warrants.

The fugitive, wanted for aggravated assault and kidnapping, was transported to the county jail. 

Officers were called to the China Kitchen after a patron who had been talking to themself began yelling. The individual left the restaurant after speaking with police. 

A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Reagan Lane resulted in the driver’s arrest for driving on a license revoked for DUI. 

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office by detaining an aggravated assault suspect at the Truist bank, in the 9200 block of Lee Highway. The suspect was turned over to sheriff’s deputies upon their arrival. 

An individual reported to police that they had left their purse at Firehouse Subs the previous night, and they had been informed by the restaurant manager that it would be held in safe keeping for when they returned. When the individual returned to retrieve their property the purse and its contents could not be located. 

Police made contact with a driver in the 9300 block of Lee Highway. The individual was arrested and charged with DUI, possession of methamphetamines, felony possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license. 

The sheriff’s office requested a police K9 for a narcotics sniff of a vehicle they had stopped in the 7700 block of Lee Highway. K9 Krino and his partner Officer Saxe responded. Krino detected the odor of narcotics and officers recovered methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia from the vehicle. 

Latest Headlines
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/1/2023
Light Law Violation Leads To DUI Arrest - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 8/1/2023
Police Blotter: Man Making Woman Feel Uncomfortable At Neighborhood Pool; Woman In Argument Punches Refrigerator
  • Breaking News
  • 8/1/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/1/2023
Red Wolves' Weekley Out On Medical Leave
  • Sports
  • 7/31/2023
UTC Basketball: Citadel Transfer Rudy Fitzgibbons III
  • Sports
  • 7/31/2023
Breaking News
Top County Salaries 2023 (Now Including Sheriff, 911)
  • 8/3/2023

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries for 2023, now including the sheriff's office and 911: more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/1/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Light Law Violation Leads To DUI Arrest - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/1/2023

A traffic stop in the 9500 block of Lee Highway for a light law violation resulted in the driver being arrested for DUI, driving on a revoked license, and possession of a prohibited weapon. ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Making Woman Feel Uncomfortable At Neighborhood Pool; Woman In Argument Punches Refrigerator
  • 8/1/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/1/2023
Man, 24, Shot On Fagan Street Monday Afternoon
  • 7/31/2023
Red Bank Man Gets 87 Months In Federal Prison For Child Pornography
Red Bank Man Gets 87 Months In Federal Prison For Child Pornography
  • 7/31/2023
Chattanooga Man Gets 51 Months In Federal Prison For Being Felon With A Gun
  • 7/31/2023
Opinion
Would A Public Service Commercial Help Inform Of Cyclist/Car Safety?
  • 7/31/2023
McKamey Is A Wonderful Service To Our Community
  • 7/30/2023
Republicans Are To Blame
  • 7/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Traffic Snarl Solution
Jerry Summers: Traffic Snarl Solution
  • 7/28/2023
Marsha Blackburn: This Year’s National Defense Bill Equips The U.S. To Deter The New Axis Of Evil
Marsha Blackburn: This Year’s National Defense Bill Equips The U.S. To Deter The New Axis Of Evil
  • 7/28/2023
Sports
Three Mocs Earn Phil Steele Pre-Season All-American Honors
  • 7/31/2023
Lookouts Falter Late, Lose 7-5 To Biscuits
  • 7/31/2023
Randy Smith: Arch Manning Already Cashing In
Randy Smith: Arch Manning Already Cashing In
  • 7/31/2023
Red Wolves' Weekley Out On Medical Leave
  • 7/31/2023
UTC Basketball: Citadel Transfer Rudy Fitzgibbons III
  • 7/31/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Choosing Civility
Life With Ferris: Choosing Civility
  • 7/31/2023
Soddy Daisy Community Library Announces Summer Celebration
  • 7/30/2023
Jerry Summers: It Ain't Over Til It's Over
Jerry Summers: It Ain't Over Til It's Over
  • 7/31/2023
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Mourns The Passing Of Retired K-9 Cibo
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Mourns The Passing Of Retired K-9 Cibo
  • 7/31/2023
W Road Closed Aug. 2
  • 7/31/2023
Entertainment
WFLI's Johnny Eagle Enters Tennessee's Radio Hall Of Fame
  • 7/30/2023
Tennessee Valley Theatre Hosts An Evening With The Servants Quartet Aug. 12
Tennessee Valley Theatre Hosts An Evening With The Servants Quartet Aug. 12
  • 7/29/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Soccer
Best Of Grizzard - Soccer
  • 8/1/2023
UTC Fine Arts Center Announces 2 Fall Opening Events Aug. 24
UTC Fine Arts Center Announces 2 Fall Opening Events Aug. 24
  • 7/31/2023
Grammy-Nominated Victor Wainwright And The Train Perform At Nightfall Music Series
Grammy-Nominated Victor Wainwright And The Train Perform At Nightfall Music Series
  • 7/28/2023
Opinion
Would A Public Service Commercial Help Inform Of Cyclist/Car Safety?
  • 7/31/2023
McKamey Is A Wonderful Service To Our Community
  • 7/30/2023
Republicans Are To Blame
  • 7/29/2023
Dining
Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Launches Inaugural Food Truck Festival & Expo Sept. 23
  • 7/24/2023
2nd Community Pie To Open Near Hamilton Place
  • 7/20/2023
Cheddar's Location On Gunbarrel Road Sells For $7,623,621
  • 7/13/2023
Business
Barbara Loveless Appointed Director Of Operations For HCECD
Barbara Loveless Appointed Director Of Operations For HCECD
  • 7/31/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Brian Elrod, Co-Founder And CEO Of Text Request
  • 7/31/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 7/31/2023
Real Estate
Aslan And Chestnut Funds Form Partnership For A $35 Million Investment In Downtown Memphis
  • 7/27/2023
Eight59 Flats Apartment Complex On McCallie Avenue Sells For $3 Million
Eight59 Flats Apartment Complex On McCallie Avenue Sells For $3 Million
  • 7/27/2023
Steven Sharpe: The Importance Of Buyer Representation Agreements
  • 7/26/2023
Student Scene
CSCC Feature: Dr. Ray Brooks – Interim President Of Cleveland State Community College
CSCC Feature: Dr. Ray Brooks – Interim President Of Cleveland State Community College
  • 7/31/2023
UTC Among 7 U.S. Universities to Receive Renewed NSF Funding For Cybersecurity Workforce Development Projects
  • 7/31/2023
Tech Goes Home Celebrates 10,000 Graduates; Community Impact
Tech Goes Home Celebrates 10,000 Graduates; Community Impact
  • 7/29/2023
Living Well
Nurse Practitioner Jamie Bird Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Cleveland
Nurse Practitioner Jamie Bird Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Cleveland
  • 7/31/2023
Signal Centers Inc. Launches Internship Program To Expand Child Care Worker Pipeline
  • 7/27/2023
Chattanooga's Only Robotic-Assisted Lobectomy Performed At Parkridge
Chattanooga's Only Robotic-Assisted Lobectomy Performed At Parkridge
  • 7/26/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
  • 7/25/2023
American Jet Sport Association Jet Ski Racing Coming To Winged Deer Park
  • 7/24/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Night Riders Lament
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Night Riders Lament
  • 7/21/2023
Travel
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Rising Gulf Temperatures Threaten Coral Reefs
  • 7/13/2023
Calling On President Lincoln: “The Bolts Of War And Machinery”
  • 7/14/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Have We Been Missing "The Main Thing" All Along?
Bob Tamasy: Have We Been Missing "The Main Thing" All Along?
  • 7/31/2023
Bob Tamasy: Unforgiveness - Sentence To Self-Imprisonment?
Bob Tamasy: Unforgiveness - Sentence To Self-Imprisonment?
  • 7/27/2023
Union Gospel Mission Celebrates Rev. Jon Rector For 20 Years Of Service
Union Gospel Mission Celebrates Rev. Jon Rector For 20 Years Of Service
  • 7/27/2023
Obituaries
Linda Gail Simmons Posey
Linda Gail Simmons Posey
  • 7/31/2023
Bruce Lebovitz
Bruce Lebovitz
  • 7/31/2023
Cecil Bryan Cate
Cecil Bryan Cate
  • 7/31/2023
Area Obituaries
Wooten, Ronald Lynn (Decatur)
  • 7/31/2023
Steel, Robert Loggines (Dayton)
Steel, Robert Loggines (Dayton)
  • 7/31/2023
Kellett, John Frank Jr. (Summerville)
  • 7/30/2023