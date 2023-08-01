Latest Headlines

2 Stabbed In Domestic Dispute In Red Bank Early Tuesday Morning

  • Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Two people were stabbed early Tuesday morning in Red Bank.

Red Bank Police, as well as members from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, responded to 514 Royal Crest Drive regarding a stabbing call.

Upon arrival, a woman and man were located at the scene who had each sustained a stab wound.  Both people were treated by EMS and transported for further medical treatment. 

Red Bank Detectives were called to the scene to investigate further.

The initial investigation revealed that the man, identified as Damon Pittman, allegedly stabbed the woman during a domestic dispute and then stabbed himself. The investigation will continue, and criminal charges are pending.

