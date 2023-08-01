Latest Headlines

Police Advisory Board Members, City Council Slam State Law Crippling Panel

  • Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Chattanooga Police Advisory and Review Committee (PARC) members and some City Council members on Tuesday blasted a last-minute state law that they said cripples the work of the board.

However, the council voted 5-3 to put a moratorium in place on PARC while working on a new setup that will be in compliance with the law passed last July 1.

Kay Baker, former chair of the panel, called it "an ineffective paper tiger not worth the 10 pages it is written on."

She said terms of the law "effectively renders the work of the PARC moot."

The bill said police advisory meetings in the state are to be open to the public and citizens should be able to comment. City Attorney Phil Noblett said PARC meetings have always been closed, saying the group is not supposed to divulge sensitive police documents, recordings and videos.

It says the PARC findings are not to be issued until the police chief has already acted. PARC members said they have developed a close relationship with Chief Celeste Murphy and other police officials and have been able to point out needed changes in the department.

Currently, the PARC chair is unpaid. The bill sets up a paid executive director, who, officials say, will have few duties.

Also, a seven-member board is directed. City officials noted that PARC has nine members - one from each district.

Under the new setup, the mayor makes all the appointments with the City Council confirming.

The moratorium extends through Oct. 28 - by which time the council has to come up with a revised board that is in line with the new law.

Council members opting to vote no - Carol Berz, Jenny Hill and Demetrus Coonrod - said that would allow PARC the option of going forward as is until the 120 days are up when the new board has to be ready.

Councilwoman Berz said the bill was passed "at a time when the legislators were mad at Memphis and Nashville. And Chattanooga got caught up in it."

Vice Chair Hill called the legislation "an impotent paper tiger intended to make (police advisory and review committees) ineffective."

Jermaine Freeman, of the mayor's office, also said it would not be good "optics" for the police department to be contradicting the law.

Councilman Ken Smith asked if any of the PARC members would want to continue under the current operation while in violation of the law. None said they would. Councilman Smith, while praising the work of the current board, said, "We have no choice" but to go along with the change.

In the meantime, council members and PARC members were urged to speak with legislators about amending the law.

Chief Murphy said there currently are over 40 matters set for PARC to review. She said her office and Internal Affairs would continue with working up the cases.

 

 

