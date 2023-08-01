Ambitious Plan Chattanooga Survey Goes Lives

Plan Chattanooga, described as "an ambitious effort to involve the community in creating plans for all areas of the city," has gone live with its survey.

Dan Reuter, Regional Planning Agency director, said, "These plans will address many topics and include specific actions to make our city more prosperous and livable as it grows. There will be many opportunities to get involved over the next 12 months."

https://planchattanooga.org/

He said the survey is now accessible on the Plan Chattanooga website.





Mr. Reuter also said, "Check out the RPA Plan video on the sites above."





The first Plan Chattanooga Advisory Committee at the Chamber offices with lunch will be Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m.









