Police Blotter: Vehicle Catches Fire After Driving Over Fireworks; 2 Vehicles In Carport Have Tires Slashed Around Midnight

Police responded to a vehicle fire at 1700 Jackson St. Prior to the arrival of CFD, the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames. The fire was eventually extinguished by CFD. Officers interviewed the vehicle owner, who said that he ran over a firework. Shortly thereafter he observed smoke coming from the front end of the vehicle. He then got out and called for police and fire. The vehicle was towed by Expressway Towing to 2353 Rossville Blvd. No injuries were reported.



An anonymous caller told police that a person in a green Kia Soul was waving a gun at people at a residence on Newell Avenue. The caller did not want to see police. Police searched the area, but did not locate the vehicle.

A caller told police a dumpster's garbage was on fire at 3920 Marigold Dr. Engine 15 responded and put it out. Heat damaged the paint on the can.

An anonymous person called into Dispatch about a man making threats the night before and making gun signs at a business at 801 Chestnut St. The caller said the man was highly intoxicated when this happened the night before. Police spoke with staff members who were aware of the incident and said that they spoke with the man that morning and everything was okay.

A man on Waterwalk Place told police that at 2:30 a.m. he got an email from his bank (Bank of America) that an illegal account had been created in his name. He checked his account online and there was indeed another account in his name. He called the bank and they closed the account.

A woman told police she has been living with her daughter on Grove Street Court for the last 10 months. She said her daughter is now trying to kick her out of the residence. Police spoke with the daughter, who stated that ever since she allowed her mother to live there, they have been arguing the whole time. Both women agreed to stay away from each other until they can work out better living arrangements.

A woman on Columbine Trail told police she got an email the day before at 4:53 p.m. that said "Don’t dare report this to police" and also said they have taken charge of all her devices and have porn videos that she has accessed and will forward them on to all her contacts unless she sends $1,450 in Bitcoin. It also said, "Send the money and I will proceed to delete all that kinky stuff." She has not sent any money and doesn't plan to either. She has a copy of the email if needed by an investigator later.

A man told police he parked his vehicle around 3:15 p.m. at Erlanger, 975 E 3rd St., and noticed that his vehicle had suffered rear left damage when he returned at 4:07 p.m. He does not know how the damage was sustained on his vehicle. There were no witnesses to this incident. Suspect information is unknown.

A homeless man was reportedly refusing to leave the Dollar General property at 772 Mountain Creek. Police spoke with the man who was sitting outside the store, leaned up against the wall, and asked him what he was doing. He said he was just resting before moving on. Per the store employee's request, police trespassed the man from the Dollar General property and told him if he came back he could be arrested.

Police observed a vehicle traveling west on Wilcox Boulevard with a passenger side tail light broken. Police initiated emergency equipment near the intersection of Wilcox Boulevard/N. Holtzclaw Avenue. The driver told police he was driving his girlfriend's car. He was given a warning for the brake light.

A disorder was reported at the Market City Center apartments at 728 Market St. The man and woman arguing said they were in a relationship, and both were intoxicated. The man agreed to leave for the night, and said they would talk about it later. He called a friend to pick him up, and he waited in the lobby.

A man on Alabama Avenue told police his motion sensor camera turned on at 5:49 a.m. and he observed a black male in his neighbor's vehicle. He said he then went outside and yelled at the man, who then fled northbound where he and another black male got into a gray four-door hatchback or SUV and fled the scene. Police spoke to the neighbor, informing her of the incident involving her vehicle (a gray 2015 Nissan Rogue). The woman said her husband forgot to lock the vehicle. She looked through it and said nothing was stolen. She requested to be added to the Watch List. Officers were unable to collect fingerprints from the vehicle due to it being wet from rain, and no prints were observed on the inside of the vehicle. Due to there being another unknown man with the suspect, there is a potential other vehicles in the area were broken into; however, officers did not observe any damage to vehicles in the area and there have been no other calls about such activity

A woman at a residence on Lee Highway told police she and her husband had gotten into an argument and she wanted him to leave due to them arguing. Both agreed to separate to cool off.

Police responded to a vehicle accident at 17140 I-24. The driver of a Ford sedan (AL tag) blew out her front left tire and pulled off to the left shoulder grass median. All the tires on the vehicle were in very poor condition and there was no spare. The driver said she had found a spare on Facebook Marketplace and the man was bringing it to her, with an ETA of 45 minutes. The spare tire arrived and was placed on her vehicle by TDOT.

A couple on Taggart Drive told police that at approximately 12:08 a.m. their home Ring camera picked up movement near their carport, which had their two vehicles underneath an awning. They are a black Nissan Frontier (TN tag) and a red Kia Optima (TN tag). Upon inspection of the vehicles later in the morning, both had one tire slashed. The Nissan Frontier had its front passenger tire slashed and the Kia Optima had the rear passenger tire slashed. Both tires are faced towards each other in the carport. The video the couple had didn't show any identifying features of the suspect(s). They said they will ask if the neighbor across the street has a better view of the suspect(s). The couple called police later saying the neighbor had video evidence of the suspect driving up in a silver SUV, getting out and popping both tires, before returning back to their vehicle and driving away. The suspect appeared to be a white male wearing a white t-shirt, khaki shorts and white tennis shoes.



