Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, LENA RENE
597 SAMPLES CHAPEL ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37523
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BEST, DEMEATRICE MIGUEL
950 SPRING CREEK RD APT 144 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BLOCKER, TABITHA RENEE
2311 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHUBB, MONTEZ
1122 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLEEK, KIMBERLY
855 ROSE HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLBAUGH, DARREN LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
CRUSE, LAUREL SKYE
19811 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
FLORES, MANUEL NATIVIDAD
25 5TH AVE DARDANELLE, 72834
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GANN, KEVIN EUGENE
11156 FRITTS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METHFOR RESALE 39170417
GARRETT, ELNAYA
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT W181 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT
GIBSON, RAMSEY JACK
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
GOODLOW, STACY DARREL
5307 HIGHWAY 58 UNIT 9 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HEADRICK, REBECCA GRACE
2004 SUN HILL ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HINDON, JULIA MARIA
8621 PERSHING RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212859
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
HOPE, ROY JAMES
212 BURRVILLE SCHOOL ROAD SUNBRIGHT, 37872
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
HOLDING - LOUDON CO.
TN
KESSLER, ZACHERY LEE
1412 INNISBROOK DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
LEE, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW
7720 HARPER RD HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (JEFFERSON PARISH - LOUISIANA)
LLOYD, ANTHONY TYRONE
220 CLIFTVIEW DRIVE UNIT C CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ, JIOVANI
37 W 21ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LOWE, JIMMY DEAN
407 COUNTY RD 778 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE
439 SEVIER STREET HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MARTIN, LEIGH GARNER
7121 WHITE OAK VALLEY CICLE MCDONALDS, 37353
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MAYE, TAMARA NICOLE
217 GROVE STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS
MCFALLS, AMY
3131 WHITE CREEK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EMBEZZELMENT
MCSPADDEN, ARIAL KAYE
4805 ALPINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SCHEDULE IV DRUG (SELL, DELIVER)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
MEDINA HERIQUEZ, GERARDO
1314 SOYER DRIVE HUMBOLDT, 38343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
MOJIAS, NATHALIE
1997 CANNON LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
NEWLIN, LINDSAY R
1350 JORDAN RD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
NOGUERA, DANIEL
1997 CANNONDALE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PELFREY, RHONDA MICHELLE
2080 RAILROAD STREETAPT 2 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
PETTUS, DILLON SHANNON
HOMELESS ROGERSVILLE, 35652
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PRITCHETT, CASEY TYLER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RIGGS, MARY
57 HUMMINGBIRD LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT
3506 DOSDON CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
ROBBERY
SALAS, TIFFANY GAIL
6931 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHEPHERD, JAMES EDWARD
2616 E 20TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SMITH, DUVALL
4621 PAW TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SPARKS, REBECCA CAROLINE
394OLD MILL ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
STOKER, DAVID LAMAR
213 RIDGEWOOD CIR. CHICKMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
TORRES, STEPHANIE ANN
2411 LEANN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN
2908 EDWARDS POINT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WADDLE, TOMMY
1793 SOUTHERNWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WARD, TIFFANY MARSHAY
404 TUNNEL BLVD, APT C02 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WATSON, BRIANNA MAE
250 CORNELIUS RD CEDAR TOWN, 30125
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
WEBB, MARTIN ALLEN
9002 WACONDA SHORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WHALEN, JAMES J
621 FORTWOOD PL #1 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY
701 N GERMNTOWN RD UNIT 209 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, LENA RENE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/15/1981
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|BEST, DEMEATRICE MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/22/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|BROADRICK, JEREMY CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/24/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|CHUBB, MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/12/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CLARK, KEONTAE MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/22/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|
|CRUSE, LAUREL SKYE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|GANN, KEVIN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/27/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF METHFOR RESALE 39170417
|
|GARRETT, ELNAYA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/16/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GIBSON, RAMSEY JACK
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
|
|GOODLOW, STACY DARREL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/05/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HEADRICK, REBECCA GRACE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/30/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HILL, ELIZABETH ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/09/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HINDON, JULIA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/19/1970
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000)
|
|HUNZIKER, REINER H
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/29/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|JONES, PATRICK LEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/22/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
|
|KESSLER, ZACHERY LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/27/1996
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
|
|LEE, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/03/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (JEFFERSON PARISH - LOUISIANA)
|
|LI, JIANHUI
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|LLOYD, ANTHONY TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/31/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/07/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MARTIN, LEIGH GARNER
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/05/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MAYE, TAMARA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/28/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCFALLS, AMY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/06/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCSPADDEN, ARIAL KAYE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SCHEDULE IV DRUG (SELL, DELIVER)
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|MOJIAS, NATHALIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/16/1996
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|NOGUERA, DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/01/1996
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PELFREY, RHONDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/28/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|PERRY, CHARLES LINCOLN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/22/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE (FELONY POSSESSION OF METH)
|
|PRITCHETT, CASEY TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/07/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REEDER, LAURIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/31/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|SALAS, TIFFANY GAIL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/28/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SHEPHERD, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/14/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, DUVALL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/14/2003
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SPARKS, REBECCA CAROLINE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/10/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|STOKER, DAVID LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/28/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|TERRY, MAURICE LAWTON
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 03/20/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|TORRES, STEPHANIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/26/1985
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WADDLE, TOMMY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/27/1987
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WARD, TIFFANY MARSHAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/02/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|WATSON, BRIANNA MAE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/27/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|WHALEN, JAMES J
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/09/1981
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
|