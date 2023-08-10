Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, August 10, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, LENA RENE 
597 SAMPLES CHAPEL ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37523 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BEST, DEMEATRICE MIGUEL 
950 SPRING CREEK RD APT 144 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

BLOCKER, TABITHA RENEE 
2311 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHUBB, MONTEZ 
1122 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLEEK, KIMBERLY 
855 ROSE HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLBAUGH, DARREN LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

CRUSE, LAUREL SKYE 
19811 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

FLORES, MANUEL NATIVIDAD 
25 5TH AVE DARDANELLE, 72834 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GANN, KEVIN EUGENE 
11156 FRITTS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METHFOR RESALE 39170417

GARRETT, ELNAYA 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT W181 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT

GIBSON, RAMSEY JACK 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00

GOODLOW, STACY DARREL 
5307 HIGHWAY 58 UNIT 9 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HEADRICK, REBECCA GRACE 
2004 SUN HILL ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HINDON, JULIA MARIA 
8621 PERSHING RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212859 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

HOPE, ROY JAMES 
212 BURRVILLE SCHOOL ROAD SUNBRIGHT, 37872 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
HOLDING - LOUDON CO.

TN

KESSLER, ZACHERY LEE 
1412 INNISBROOK DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

LEE, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW 
7720 HARPER RD HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (JEFFERSON PARISH - LOUISIANA)

LLOYD, ANTHONY TYRONE 
220 CLIFTVIEW DRIVE UNIT C CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ, JIOVANI 
37 W 21ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LOWE, JIMMY DEAN 
407 COUNTY RD 778 ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE 
439 SEVIER STREET HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MARTIN, LEIGH GARNER 
7121 WHITE OAK VALLEY CICLE MCDONALDS, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MAYE, TAMARA NICOLE 
217 GROVE STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS

MCFALLS, AMY 
3131 WHITE CREEK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EMBEZZELMENT

MCSPADDEN, ARIAL KAYE 
4805 ALPINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SCHEDULE IV DRUG (SELL, DELIVER)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

MEDINA HERIQUEZ, GERARDO 
1314 SOYER DRIVE HUMBOLDT, 38343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

MOJIAS, NATHALIE 
1997 CANNON LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

NEWLIN, LINDSAY R 
1350 JORDAN RD DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

NOGUERA, DANIEL 
1997 CANNONDALE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PELFREY, RHONDA MICHELLE 
2080 RAILROAD STREETAPT 2 DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

PETTUS, DILLON SHANNON 
HOMELESS ROGERSVILLE, 35652 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PRITCHETT, CASEY TYLER 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIGGS, MARY 
57 HUMMINGBIRD LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

RIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT 
3506 DOSDON CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
ROBBERY

SALAS, TIFFANY GAIL 
6931 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHEPHERD, JAMES EDWARD 
2616 E 20TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SMITH, DUVALL 
4621 PAW TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SPARKS, REBECCA CAROLINE 
394OLD MILL ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

STOKER, DAVID LAMAR 
213 RIDGEWOOD CIR. CHICKMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

TORRES, STEPHANIE ANN 
2411 LEANN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN 
2908 EDWARDS POINT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WADDLE, TOMMY 
1793 SOUTHERNWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WARD, TIFFANY MARSHAY 
404 TUNNEL BLVD, APT C02 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WATSON, BRIANNA MAE 
250 CORNELIUS RD CEDAR TOWN, 30125 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

WEBB, MARTIN ALLEN 
9002 WACONDA SHORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WHALEN, JAMES J 
621 FORTWOOD PL #1 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY 
701 N GERMNTOWN RD UNIT 209 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, LENA RENE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/15/1981
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BEST, DEMEATRICE MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/22/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BROADRICK, JEREMY CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/24/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CHUBB, MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/12/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLARK, KEONTAE MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/22/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
CRUSE, LAUREL SKYE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
GANN, KEVIN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/27/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF METHFOR RESALE 39170417
GARRETT, ELNAYA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/16/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
GIBSON, RAMSEY JACK
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
GOODLOW, STACY DARREL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/05/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HEADRICK, REBECCA GRACE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/30/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILL, ELIZABETH ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/09/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HINDON, JULIA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/19/1970
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000)
HUNZIKER, REINER H
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/29/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JONES, PATRICK LEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/22/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
KESSLER, ZACHERY LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/27/1996
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
LEE, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/03/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (JEFFERSON PARISH - LOUISIANA)
LI, JIANHUI
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LLOYD, ANTHONY TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/31/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/07/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MARTIN, LEIGH GARNER
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/05/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MAYE, TAMARA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/28/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • ALIAS CAPIAS
MCFALLS, AMY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/06/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • EMBEZZELMENT
MCSPADDEN, ARIAL KAYE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SCHEDULE IV DRUG (SELL, DELIVER)
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
MOJIAS, NATHALIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/16/1996
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
NOGUERA, DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/01/1996
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PELFREY, RHONDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/28/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
PERRY, CHARLES LINCOLN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/22/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • PETITION TO REVOKE (FELONY POSSESSION OF METH)
PRITCHETT, CASEY TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/07/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REEDER, LAURIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/31/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SALAS, TIFFANY GAIL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/28/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SHEPHERD, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/14/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SMITH, DUVALL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/14/2003
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SPARKS, REBECCA CAROLINE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/10/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
STOKER, DAVID LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/28/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
TERRY, MAURICE LAWTON
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 03/20/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TORRES, STEPHANIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/26/1985
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WADDLE, TOMMY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/27/1987
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WARD, TIFFANY MARSHAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/02/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WATSON, BRIANNA MAE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/27/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
WHALEN, JAMES J
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/09/1981
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/10/2023
Woosley-Reed, Hooker Tied For State Amateur Lead After Second Round
  • Sports
  • 8/9/2023
Moc Golfers Named To 2023 All-America Scholars List
  • Sports
  • 8/9/2023
CFC Expands Coaching Staff With Badran Hire
CFC Expands Coaching Staff With Badran Hire
  • Sports
  • 8/9/2023
Mocs Athletics Thankful For Generous Supporters
  • Sports
  • 8/9/2023
Rain Cancels Lookouts Game; Doubleheader Set Thursday
  • Sports
  • 8/9/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Vehicle Catches Fire After Driving Over Fireworks; 2 Vehicles In Carport Have Tires Slashed Around Midnight
  • 8/10/2023

Police responded to a vehicle fire at 1700 Jackson St. Prior to the arrival of CFD, the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames. The fire was eventually extinguished by CFD. Officers interviewed ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/10/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, LENA RENE 597 SAMPLES CHAPEL ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37523 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT ... more

New Lights Being Installed At The Commons; Mountain Muncheria Coming Soon
  • 8/9/2023

New lights should be installed at Johnson Field by mid-September in time for football season at Lookout Mountain, Tn. After a strong spring storm broke one of the light poles at The Commons, ... more

Breaking News
$11 Million Set Aside For New Medical Examiner Office
  • 8/9/2023
Roddy, Brouner Get New Titles; Sharpe Questions County Mayor Office Salaries
Roddy, Brouner Get New Titles; Sharpe Questions County Mayor Office Salaries
  • 8/9/2023
High Winds On Monday Cause Damage To Bryan College's Campus
High Winds On Monday Cause Damage To Bryan College's Campus
  • 8/9/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 8/9/23
  • 8/9/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/9/2023
Opinion
The Legislative Session Is A Start To Solving The Gun Crisis
  • 8/9/2023
Chattanooga's Understated Charm
  • 8/9/2023
Chicago And Montgomery - And Response
  • 8/9/2023
GOP, Pick Somebody Else, Anybody Else
  • 8/8/2023
Signal Mountain Vandalism Will Not Be Tolerated
  • 8/7/2023
Sports
Woosley-Reed, Hooker Tied For State Amateur Lead After Second Round
  • 8/9/2023
Rain Cancels Lookouts Game; Doubleheader Set Thursday
  • 8/9/2023
CFC Expands Coaching Staff With Badran Hire
CFC Expands Coaching Staff With Badran Hire
  • 8/9/2023
Moc Golfers Named To 2023 All-America Scholars List
  • 8/9/2023
Mocs Athletics Thankful For Generous Supporters
  • 8/9/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga Kiwanians Excited About Aug. 19 Duck Race
Chattanooga Kiwanians Excited About Aug. 19 Duck Race
  • 8/9/2023
160th Anniversary Of The Battle of Chickamauga Celebration Events Announced
  • 8/9/2023
Jerry Summers: Port-O-Lets for Tourists
Jerry Summers: Port-O-Lets for Tourists
  • 8/10/2023
Did You Know? Aerial America Tennessee
Did You Know? Aerial America Tennessee
  • 8/9/2023
River City Company Seeks Community Artist For District Banner Program
River City Company Seeks Community Artist For District Banner Program
  • 8/8/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/9/2023
Local Indie Movies To Be Screened At The Edney Innovation Center Aug. 26
  • 8/9/2023
The Malemen Set To Headline Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 8/8/2023
Southern Rock Slated For Nightfall Friday
Southern Rock Slated For Nightfall Friday
  • 8/8/2023
Jimmy Allgood Wins Twice At International Singer Songwriters Association Awards
Jimmy Allgood Wins Twice At International Singer Songwriters Association Awards
  • 8/8/2023
Opinion
The Legislative Session Is A Start To Solving The Gun Crisis
  • 8/9/2023
Chattanooga's Understated Charm
  • 8/9/2023
Chicago And Montgomery - And Response
  • 8/9/2023
Dining
See Rock City Extends Investment In Hospitality And Tourism Institute With Howard School
See Rock City Extends Investment In Hospitality And Tourism Institute With Howard School
  • 8/9/2023
Chattanooga Area Food Bank Opens Northwest Georgia Branch
  • 8/7/2023
Five Star Food Service Expands Territory With Acquisition Of Franks Vending
  • 8/4/2023
Business
Chattanooga’s First Coworking Space Celebrates 10 Years
  • 8/9/2023
Community Invited To Shop From Over 40 Children Entrepreneurs
Community Invited To Shop From Over 40 Children Entrepreneurs
  • 8/7/2023
Pinnacle Financial Partners Hosting New Meetup Series With LaunchTN
  • 8/8/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Smile, You May Be On Camera
  • 8/9/2023
Approval Given For 8 Townhomes At Mission View Apartments At Shallowford, Obey
Approval Given For 8 Townhomes At Mission View Apartments At Shallowford, Obey
  • 8/8/2023
July Numbers Point To A Strong Seller's Market In Nashville
  • 8/7/2023
Student Scene
Kelli Fulton Named Principal At Chattanooga Charter School Of Excellence High
  • 8/9/2023
Chattanooga Christian's Clay Huffaker Named 2023 Tennessee History Teacher Of The Year
  • 8/9/2023
Lee To Hold On-site Registration For Encore Tuesday
  • 8/9/2023
Living Well
Health Department Relaunches Step ONE Teaching Garden Grants Program; Accepting Applications Through Sept. 7
  • 8/9/2023
NNH Partners With Hamilton County Schools To Expand CommUNITY School Work In Northern Hamilton County
  • 8/9/2023
Rosie Russell Elected President Of Orange Grove Center's Board Of Directors 2024
  • 8/9/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
Collegedale Takes Ownership Of New Little Debbie Park
  • 8/8/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
  • 8/2/2023
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
  • 7/25/2023
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech and Sweet Briar College, Part 2
  • 8/7/2023
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech And Sweet Briar College, Part 1
  • 8/2/2023
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Finding Intimacy In A World Of Superficiality
  • 8/10/2023
New Southern Gospel Music Program To Air On WDYN
New Southern Gospel Music Program To Air On WDYN
  • 8/9/2023
"There Is Enough Evidence For You To Believe" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 8/9/2023
Obituaries
Jerry L. Posey
Jerry L. Posey
  • 8/9/2023
Ricky Edward Bailey
Ricky Edward Bailey
  • 8/9/2023
Theresa Elizabeth Stewart Alder
Theresa Elizabeth Stewart Alder
  • 8/9/2023
Area Obituaries
Lessig, George C. (Cleveland)
Lessig, George C. (Cleveland)
  • 8/8/2023
Creasman, Herman Grant (Athens)
  • 8/8/2023
Green, Kent Stephen (Ringgold)
  • 8/8/2023