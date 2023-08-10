Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, LENA RENE

597 SAMPLES CHAPEL ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37523

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BEST, DEMEATRICE MIGUEL

950 SPRING CREEK RD APT 144 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



BLOCKER, TABITHA RENEE

2311 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHUBB, MONTEZ

1122 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CLEEK, KIMBERLY

855 ROSE HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLBAUGH, DARREN LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



CRUSE, LAUREL SKYE

19811 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



FLORES, MANUEL NATIVIDAD

25 5TH AVE DARDANELLE, 72834

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GANN, KEVIN EUGENE

11156 FRITTS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF METHFOR RESALE 39170417



GARRETT, ELNAYA

1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT W181 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTEMPT OF COURT



GIBSON, RAMSEY JACK

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00



GOODLOW, STACY DARREL

5307 HIGHWAY 58 UNIT 9 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HEADRICK, REBECCA GRACE

2004 SUN HILL ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HINDON, JULIA MARIA

8621 PERSHING RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212859

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)



HOPE, ROY JAMES

212 BURRVILLE SCHOOL ROAD SUNBRIGHT, 37872

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

HOLDING - LOUDON CO.

TNKESSLER, ZACHERY LEE1412 INNISBROOK DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONLEE, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW7720 HARPER RD HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (JEFFERSON PARISH - LOUISIANA)LLOYD, ANTHONY TYRONE220 CLIFTVIEW DRIVE UNIT C CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOPEZ, JIOVANI37 W 21ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLOWE, JIMMY DEAN407 COUNTY RD 778 ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTHEFT OF PROPERTYLUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE439 SEVIER STREET HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMARTIN, LEIGH GARNER7121 WHITE OAK VALLEY CICLE MCDONALDS, 37353Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)MAYE, TAMARA NICOLE217 GROVE STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeALIAS CAPIASMCFALLS, AMY3131 WHITE CREEK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffEMBEZZELMENTMCSPADDEN, ARIAL KAYE4805 ALPINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASCHEDULE IV DRUG (SELL, DELIVER)CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONMEDINA HERIQUEZ, GERARDO1314 SOYER DRIVE HUMBOLDT, 38343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTMOJIAS, NATHALIE1997 CANNON LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYNEWLIN, LINDSAY R1350 JORDAN RD DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)NOGUERA, DANIEL1997 CANNONDALE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYPELFREY, RHONDA MICHELLE2080 RAILROAD STREETAPT 2 DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPETTUS, DILLON SHANNONHOMELESS ROGERSVILLE, 35652Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPRITCHETT, CASEY TYLERHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RIGGS, MARY57 HUMMINGBIRD LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTRIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT3506 DOSDON CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEROBBERYSALAS, TIFFANY GAIL6931 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHEPHERD, JAMES EDWARD2616 E 20TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSMITH, DUVALL4621 PAW TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYSPARKS, REBECCA CAROLINE394OLD MILL ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)STOKER, DAVID LAMAR213 RIDGEWOOD CIR. CHICKMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)TORRES, STEPHANIE ANN2411 LEANN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYTURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN2908 EDWARDS POINT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WADDLE, TOMMY1793 SOUTHERNWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYWARD, TIFFANY MARSHAY404 TUNNEL BLVD, APT C02 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTWATSON, BRIANNA MAE250 CORNELIUS RD CEDAR TOWN, 30125Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORWEBB, MARTIN ALLEN9002 WACONDA SHORE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWHALEN, JAMES J621 FORTWOOD PL #1 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTWINFIELD, NIGEL ROY701 N GERMNTOWN RD UNIT 209 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY

Here are the mug shots: