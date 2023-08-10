City, Lookouts, Landowner To Share In Upfront Stadium Costs

The city, the Lookouts and the property owner at the site of the planned new Southside Stadium will be sharing some of the upfront costs.

Jermaine Freeman of the mayor's office said that will give some more time to compute the final cost of the stadium and determine the amount of the planned bond issue.

The stadium cost has been pegged at around $80 million to $82 million.

A similar new Double A park in Knoxville was first estimated at $65 million. The final cost will be almost $114 million, it was announced earlier this year. That was attributed to inflation and much higher construction costs.

The city Industrial Development Board on Thursday approved a resolution covering $3.3 million of initial expenses on the project at the former U.S. Pipe and Foundry site.

Contributing $1.1 million each will be the city of Chattanooga, Chattanooga Professional Baseball (Lookouts) and Perimeter Properties.

Mr. Freeman said the three entities will later be reimbursed for their contributions from proceeds of the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District around the stadium.

He said Knoxville followed a similar path of paying some upfront costs while waiting to assess the bond amount needed.

Asked why the county was not taking part, Mr. Freeman said the city is the project manager on the stadium initiative. He said both the city and county earlier agreed to "backstop" the bonds that will be issued. They agreed to make up any shortfall if TIF revenues fall short.

The funds will go to the EMJ Corporation that is serving as project manager and figuring up what the total cost will be and Derthick Henley and Wilkerson Architects, which is drawing up the plans. Both are local firms.

Mr. Freeman said if the stadium price is excessive, then there will be "value engineering" to get the cost down.

The Sports Authority on Thursday approved a resolution on the interim stadium funding. The City Council will vote on a similar resolution next Tuesday.

Also, Andy Stone of Perimeter Properties said a draft plan of a Community Benefits Agreement has been forwarded to CALEB, an institutional coalition of faith communities, labor unions, nonprofits and community leaders that has been working with the property owner.

Ann Weeks, a member of the Sports Authority, said she is convinced that developers are sincere in efforts to work with the community, including Howard School, that was included in the TIF District.

She said she received a call from Jim Irwin, master developer, asking that she go with him for a meeting with the Howard principal and teachers. Ms. Weeks said, "I put the phone down and said, 'Wow.' " She said she and Mr. Irwin had a productive meeting with the Howard staff.

Ms. Weeks said, "I am sure some really good things will come out of it."