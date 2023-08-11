Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BOGGS, REBECCA LYNN

701 RAY LYN HIXON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF COCAINE



BROOKER, CROSHOUN LADEADRICK

1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BUCHANAN, JASON LEE

930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CASTLE, MICHAEL THOMAS

251 TERRY DRIVE WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



CAYLOR, BRITTNEY LYN

698 ROCK CREEK CIRCLE BLUERIDGE, 30513

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER

715 MANSION CIR UNIT J CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COOPER, AQUANELLA DONYELL

2108 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION HARASSMEN



COPELAND, BRANDON L

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



DEGRASSE, ANGELA MARIE

2619 E 18th St Chattanooga, 374045417

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DOCKERY, HUNTER LEE

125 SUMMITT ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FERRY, NOAH LEWIS

2507 HENDON RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GOLDSTON, INDIA M

201 EADS ST, APT 345 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HARRIS, LOYD MATTHEW

1315 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HART, BRANDON RASHAD

8785 MILLARD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HENDERSON, ALEXIS C

3101 ENGERT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOLT, KENNETH H

3600 SAPULPA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED



HUDGINS, JEFFERY NICHOLAS

1538 PIN OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



JACKSON, ANTONIO DEJUAN

3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $500



JOHNSON, KENDRA LAGENE

8011 SUE DRIVE OOTLWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, PATRICK LEE

2013 WINDSOR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)



JONES, TALESIA RENEE

2205 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



KUYKENDALL, WILLIAM HOWARD

2414 LYNDON AVE.

APT.3 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLAPARRA LOPEZ, OLIVER MARVEL435 WATERHOUSE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELI, JIANHUI7516 RIVERSIDE DRIVE E. SUMNER, 98390Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALELOPEZ-RAMIREZ, BALTAZAR1709 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREMOORE, EMILY BLAIR1841 DANA LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PASCUAL DIEGO, JOSE2000 E 23RD ST, APT 227 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)EVADING ARRESTPERRY, CHARLES LINCOLNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPETITION TO REVOKE (FELONY POSSESSION OF METH)POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW9224 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEREEDER, LAURIE ANNHOMELESS JASPER, 37437Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)FAILURE TO APPEARROACH, TYLER S142 BUCKINGHAM BLVD GALLATIN, 37066Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONROBASCIOTTI, MALEE DANIELLE407 GENTLEMENS RIDGE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMIVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESANDERS, PRYRIKA B210 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIOLATING MINIMUM SPEEDSURUN, AMY LYNN1406 CLEARPOINT DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373639098Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TERRY, MAURICE LAWTON3214 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTUCKER, WILLIAM LEBRON7421 EDGEFIELD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (ECSTASY)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MUSHROOMS)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLEVARNELL, BRANDON MCARTHUR1712 E 13TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFEVADING ARRESTCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWARE, GEORGE VINCENT712 N KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)WARLICK, JENNIFER NICOLE4230 VICTORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WATKINS, COURTNEY LEBRON5826 Moody Sawyer Road HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:ASSAULTWATKINS, LAKEESHA MONA603 W 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

