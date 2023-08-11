Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, August 11, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BOGGS, REBECCA LYNN 
701 RAY LYN HIXON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF COCAINE

BROOKER, CROSHOUN LADEADRICK 
1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUCHANAN, JASON LEE 
930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASTLE, MICHAEL THOMAS 
251 TERRY DRIVE WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

CAYLOR, BRITTNEY LYN 
698 ROCK CREEK CIRCLE BLUERIDGE, 30513 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER 
715 MANSION CIR UNIT J CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COOPER, AQUANELLA DONYELL 
2108 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION HARASSMEN

COPELAND, BRANDON L 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

DEGRASSE, ANGELA MARIE 
2619 E 18th St Chattanooga, 374045417 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DOCKERY, HUNTER LEE 
125 SUMMITT ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FERRY, NOAH LEWIS 
2507 HENDON RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GOLDSTON, INDIA M 
201 EADS ST, APT 345 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HARRIS, LOYD MATTHEW 
1315 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HART, BRANDON RASHAD 
8785 MILLARD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HENDERSON, ALEXIS C 
3101 ENGERT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOLT, KENNETH H 
3600 SAPULPA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED

HUDGINS, JEFFERY NICHOLAS 
1538 PIN OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

JACKSON, ANTONIO DEJUAN 
3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $500

JOHNSON, KENDRA LAGENE 
8011 SUE DRIVE OOTLWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, PATRICK LEE 
2013 WINDSOR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

JONES, TALESIA RENEE 
2205 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

KUYKENDALL, WILLIAM HOWARD 
2414 LYNDON AVE.

APT.3 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LAPARRA LOPEZ, OLIVER MARVEL 
435 WATERHOUSE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LI, JIANHUI 
7516 RIVERSIDE DRIVE E. SUMNER, 98390 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

LOPEZ-RAMIREZ, BALTAZAR 
1709 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MOORE, EMILY BLAIR 
1841 DANA LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PASCUAL DIEGO, JOSE 
2000 E 23RD ST, APT 227 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
EVADING ARREST

PERRY, CHARLES LINCOLN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (FELONY POSSESSION OF METH)

POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW 
9224 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

REEDER, LAURIE ANN 
HOMELESS JASPER, 37437 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROACH, TYLER S 
142 BUCKINGHAM BLVD GALLATIN, 37066 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ROBASCIOTTI, MALEE DANIELLE 
407 GENTLEMENS RIDGE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RE

SANDERS, PRYRIKA B 
210 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATING MINIMUM SPEED

SURUN, AMY LYNN 
1406 CLEARPOINT DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD 
8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373639098 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TERRY, MAURICE LAWTON 
3214 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TUCKER, WILLIAM LEBRON 
7421 EDGEFIELD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (ECSTASY)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MUSHROOMS)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

VARNELL, BRANDON MCARTHUR 
1712 E 13TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WARE, GEORGE VINCENT 
712 N KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WARLICK, JENNIFER NICOLE 
4230 VICTORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATKINS, COURTNEY LEBRON 
5826 Moody Sawyer Road HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ASSAULT

WATKINS, LAKEESHA MONA 
603 W 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

Here are the mug shots:

BAYNE, NORMAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/28/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
BOGGS, REBECCA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 05/25/1959
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS. OF COCAINE
BRADY, RANDALL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/17/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
BROOKER, CROSHOUN LADEADRICK
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/12/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUCHANAN, JASON LEE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/08/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CASTLE, MICHAEL THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/17/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CAYLOR, BRITTNEY LYN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/10/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COOPER, AQUANELLA DONYELL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/04/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION HARASSMEN
COPELAND, BRANDON L
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
DEGRASSE, ANGELA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DOCKERY, HUNTER LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/06/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FERRY, NOAH LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/01/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GOLDSTON, INDIA M
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/30/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARRIS, LOYD MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/26/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HART, BRANDON RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/18/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HENDERSON, ALEXIS C
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/01/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOLT, KENNETH H
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/23/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
JACKSON, ANTONIO DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/06/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500
JOHNSON, KENDRA LAGENE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/03/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, TALESIA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KUYKENDALL, WILLIAM HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/30/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LAPARRA LOPEZ, OLIVER MARVEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/02/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MOORE, EMILY BLAIR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/08/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/26/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
ROACH, TYLER S
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROBASCIOTTI, MALEE DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/27/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RE
SANDERS, PRYRIKA B
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/29/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • VIOLATING MINIMUM SPEED
SURUN, AMY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/03/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

