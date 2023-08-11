Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BOGGS, REBECCA LYNN
701 RAY LYN HIXON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF COCAINE
BROOKER, CROSHOUN LADEADRICK
1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUCHANAN, JASON LEE
930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CASTLE, MICHAEL THOMAS
251 TERRY DRIVE WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CAYLOR, BRITTNEY LYN
698 ROCK CREEK CIRCLE BLUERIDGE, 30513
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER
715 MANSION CIR UNIT J CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COOPER, AQUANELLA DONYELL
2108 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION HARASSMEN
COPELAND, BRANDON L
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DEGRASSE, ANGELA MARIE
2619 E 18th St Chattanooga, 374045417
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DOCKERY, HUNTER LEE
125 SUMMITT ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FERRY, NOAH LEWIS
2507 HENDON RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GOLDSTON, INDIA M
201 EADS ST, APT 345 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARRIS, LOYD MATTHEW
1315 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HART, BRANDON RASHAD
8785 MILLARD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HENDERSON, ALEXIS C
3101 ENGERT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOLT, KENNETH H
3600 SAPULPA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
HUDGINS, JEFFERY NICHOLAS
1538 PIN OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
JACKSON, ANTONIO DEJUAN
3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $500
JOHNSON, KENDRA LAGENE
8011 SUE DRIVE OOTLWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, PATRICK LEE
2013 WINDSOR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
JONES, TALESIA RENEE
2205 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KUYKENDALL, WILLIAM HOWARD
2414 LYNDON AVE.
APT.3 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LAPARRA LOPEZ, OLIVER MARVEL
435 WATERHOUSE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LI, JIANHUI
7516 RIVERSIDE DRIVE E. SUMNER, 98390
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LOPEZ-RAMIREZ, BALTAZAR
1709 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MOORE, EMILY BLAIR
1841 DANA LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PASCUAL DIEGO, JOSE
2000 E 23RD ST, APT 227 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
EVADING ARREST
PERRY, CHARLES LINCOLN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (FELONY POSSESSION OF METH)
POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW
9224 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
REEDER, LAURIE ANN
HOMELESS JASPER, 37437
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROACH, TYLER S
142 BUCKINGHAM BLVD GALLATIN, 37066
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROBASCIOTTI, MALEE DANIELLE
407 GENTLEMENS RIDGE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RE
SANDERS, PRYRIKA B
210 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATING MINIMUM SPEED
SURUN, AMY LYNN
1406 CLEARPOINT DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD
8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373639098
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TERRY, MAURICE LAWTON
3214 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TUCKER, WILLIAM LEBRON
7421 EDGEFIELD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (ECSTASY)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MUSHROOMS)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
VARNELL, BRANDON MCARTHUR
1712 E 13TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WARE, GEORGE VINCENT
712 N KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WARLICK, JENNIFER NICOLE
4230 VICTORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATKINS, COURTNEY LEBRON
5826 Moody Sawyer Road HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
ASSAULT
WATKINS, LAKEESHA MONA
603 W 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
Here are the mug shots:
|BAYNE, NORMAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/28/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BRADY, RANDALL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/17/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/10/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
