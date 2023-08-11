Latest Headlines

Benjamin Bruce Kenemer Sworn In As Conasauga Circuit District Attorney

  • Friday, August 11, 2023
DA Benjamin Bruce Kenemer (left) with Governor Brian Kemp
DA Benjamin Bruce Kenemer (left) with Governor Brian Kemp
New Conasauga Circuit District Attorney Benjamin Bruce Kenemer took his oath of office at the swearing-in last Wednesday. After receiving his appointment in June, friends, family and colleagues gathered to watch Governor Brian Kemp make the appointment official at the ceremony.

“It was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream,” newly sworn-in DA Kenemer said. “I’ve known since I was 14 years old that I wanted to be a lawyer; more importantly I knew I wanted to be a prosecutor.”

DA Kenemer previously served as assistant district attorney under now Judge Bert Poston since 2006.
During that time, DA Kenemer served as a general practitioner with a sex crimes concentration and as chief child and sexual abuse prosecutor.

DA Kenemer’s family expressed pride and confidence in the new district attorney’s ability to lead the Office.

“We’re just so very proud of him,” DA Kenemer’s mother, Otivia, said. “He loves law and he loves fighting for those who need help.”

DA Kenemer’s father, Bruce, who is also familiar with courtroom proceedings, said, “He’s got a heart that runs deep with respect for children and their families, and making sure that everybody is safe.”

“He has always known where he wanted to go with his professional goals,” said Amanda Braswell, DA Kenemer’s sister. “So, it’s really sweet to see his dream come into fruition.”

DA Kenemer earned his bachelor’s degree from Mercer University and his juris doctor degree from the Mercer University School of Law. Upon graduation he began pursuing his career in law and serving his community.

Officials said, "In addition to his public service, DA Kenemer enjoys his personal life with his loving and proud wife, Bethany, and their two children. Throughout his career, DA Kenemer has heard innumerable stories and has had experiences that motivate him to
become better every day. The community is fortunate to have Benjamin Kenemer in this role. We congratulate the new
district attorney and look forward to seeing all that he will accomplish."
Latest Headlines
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • Breaking News
  • 8/11/2023
Benjamin Bruce Kenemer Sworn In As Conasauga Circuit District Attorney
Benjamin Bruce Kenemer Sworn In As Conasauga Circuit District Attorney
  • Breaking News
  • 8/11/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/11/2023
Walmart Thief Says He Was Just Borrowing The Item - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 8/11/2023
The Chattanooga.com Pick 'Em Panel Is Coming
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/11/2023
Police Blotter: Sisters Argue Over Light Bill And Drug Use; Irate Passenger Refuses To Get Off Bus
  • Breaking News
  • 8/11/2023
Breaking News
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 8/11/2023

Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills: No Bills: 1 APPLEBERRY, NEUNTEE JAMEESE LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT 08/09/2023 1 GARRETT, CARTEREYUS MARKEC AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED ... more

Benjamin Bruce Kenemer Sworn In As Conasauga Circuit District Attorney
Benjamin Bruce Kenemer Sworn In As Conasauga Circuit District Attorney
  • 8/11/2023

New Conasauga Circuit District Attorney Benjamin Bruce Kenemer took his oath of office at the swearing-in last Wednesday. After receiving his appointment in June, friends, family and colleagues ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/11/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Breaking News
Walmart Thief Says He Was Just Borrowing The Item - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/11/2023
Police Blotter: Sisters Argue Over Light Bill And Drug Use; Irate Passenger Refuses To Get Off Bus
  • 8/11/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/11/2023
Weekend Concrete Repairs Continue On I-24
Weekend Concrete Repairs Continue On I-24
  • 8/10/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/10/2023
Opinion
The Legislative Session Is A Start To Solving The Gun Crisis
  • 8/9/2023
Chattanooga's Understated Charm
  • 8/9/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/11/2023
Chicago And Montgomery - And Response
  • 8/9/2023
GOP, Pick Somebody Else, Anybody Else
  • 8/8/2023
Sports
UTC’s Houk Leads State Amateur Entering Final Round
  • 8/10/2023
Carson Spiers Takes No Hitter Into 6th Inning As Lookouts Win Opener, 3-2
  • 8/10/2023
Dan Fleser: Leadership Within The Ranks Is A Key To Vols Football Success
Dan Fleser: Leadership Within The Ranks Is A Key To Vols Football Success
  • 8/10/2023
Dalton Soccer Releases Fall Schedule
  • 8/10/2023
Mocs Senior Mackenzie Smith Named To Soccer Preseason Team
  • 8/10/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga Kiwanians Excited About Aug. 19 Duck Race
Chattanooga Kiwanians Excited About Aug. 19 Duck Race
  • 8/9/2023
160th Anniversary Of The Battle of Chickamauga Celebration Events Announced
  • 8/9/2023
Jerry Summers: Port-O-Lets for Tourists
Jerry Summers: Port-O-Lets for Tourists
  • 8/10/2023
CPD Graduates 8 In Latest Academy Class
  • 8/11/2023
Chattanooga Rosenwald Schools Event Is At Bessie Smith Cultural Center Friday
Chattanooga Rosenwald Schools Event Is At Bessie Smith Cultural Center Friday
  • 8/10/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/9/2023
Local Indie Movies To Be Screened At The Edney Innovation Center Aug. 26
  • 8/9/2023
Best of Grizzard- Divorce Advice No. 1
Best of Grizzard- Divorce Advice No. 1
  • 8/11/2023
Sam Evian To Play Barking Legs Theater Sept. 12
  • 8/10/2023
Parkside Sessions By Tim Hinck Is Thursday
Parkside Sessions By Tim Hinck Is Thursday
  • 8/10/2023
Opinion
The Legislative Session Is A Start To Solving The Gun Crisis
  • 8/9/2023
Chattanooga's Understated Charm
  • 8/9/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/11/2023
Dining
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Debuts In Tennessee With 2 Leases In Chattanooga
  • 8/10/2023
See Rock City Extends Investment In Hospitality And Tourism Institute With Howard School
See Rock City Extends Investment In Hospitality And Tourism Institute With Howard School
  • 8/9/2023
Chattanooga Area Food Bank Opens Northwest Georgia Branch
  • 8/7/2023
Business
State Rep. Dan Howell Provides Update On Local Broadband Infrastructure Projects
State Rep. Dan Howell Provides Update On Local Broadband Infrastructure Projects
  • 8/11/2023
Chattanooga’s First Coworking Space Celebrates 10 Years
  • 8/9/2023
Community Invited To Shop From Over 40 Children Entrepreneurs
Community Invited To Shop From Over 40 Children Entrepreneurs
  • 8/7/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Smile, You May Be On Camera
  • 8/9/2023
Approval Given For 8 Townhomes At Mission View Apartments At Shallowford, Obey
Approval Given For 8 Townhomes At Mission View Apartments At Shallowford, Obey
  • 8/8/2023
July Numbers Point To A Strong Seller's Market In Nashville
  • 8/7/2023
Student Scene
Taylor Elementary Teacher Named Extraordinary Educator Honored By Her School And State Senator Adam Lowe
  • 8/11/2023
Baylor Welcomes New Faculty And Opens With Record Boarding Enrollment
Baylor Welcomes New Faculty And Opens With Record Boarding Enrollment
  • 8/10/2023
TBR Approves Cleveland State Faculty Promotions And Tenure
TBR Approves Cleveland State Faculty Promotions And Tenure
  • 8/10/2023
Living Well
Health Department Relaunches Step ONE Teaching Garden Grants Program; Accepting Applications Through Sept. 7
  • 8/9/2023
NNH Partners With Hamilton County Schools To Expand CommUNITY School Work In Northern Hamilton County
  • 8/9/2023
Rosie Russell Elected President Of Orange Grove Center's Board Of Directors 2024
  • 8/9/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
Collegedale Takes Ownership Of New Little Debbie Park
  • 8/8/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
  • 8/2/2023
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
  • 7/25/2023
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech and Sweet Briar College, Part 2
  • 8/7/2023
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech And Sweet Briar College, Part 1
  • 8/2/2023
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Finding Intimacy In A World Of Superficiality
  • 8/10/2023
New Southern Gospel Music Program To Air On WDYN
New Southern Gospel Music Program To Air On WDYN
  • 8/9/2023
"There Is Enough Evidence For You To Believe" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 8/9/2023
Obituaries
Billie Lewis Henderson
Billie Lewis Henderson
  • 8/11/2023
Eva Faye Lovvorn (Mamaow)
Eva Faye Lovvorn (Mamaow)
  • 8/11/2023
Wallace Tallent II
Wallace Tallent II
  • 8/11/2023
Area Obituaries
Ellis, Phillip "Phil" (Cleveland)
Ellis, Phillip "Phil" (Cleveland)
  • 8/10/2023
Lessig, George C. (Cleveland)
Lessig, George C. (Cleveland)
  • 8/8/2023
Creasman, Herman Grant (Athens)
  • 8/8/2023