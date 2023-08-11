Benjamin Bruce Kenemer Sworn In As Conasauga Circuit District Attorney

New Conasauga Circuit District Attorney Benjamin Bruce Kenemer took his oath of office at the swearing-in last Wednesday. After receiving his appointment in June, friends, family and colleagues gathered to watch Governor Brian Kemp make the appointment official at the ceremony.“It was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream,” newly sworn-in DA Kenemer said. “I’ve known since I was 14 years old that I wanted to be a lawyer; more importantly I knew I wanted to be a prosecutor.”DA Kenemer previously served as assistant district attorney under now Judge Bert Poston since 2006.During that time, DA Kenemer served as a general practitioner with a sex crimes concentration and as chief child and sexual abuse prosecutor.DA Kenemer’s family expressed pride and confidence in the new district attorney’s ability to lead the Office.“We’re just so very proud of him,” DA Kenemer’s mother, Otivia, said. “He loves law and he loves fighting for those who need help.”DA Kenemer’s father, Bruce, who is also familiar with courtroom proceedings, said, “He’s got a heart that runs deep with respect for children and their families, and making sure that everybody is safe.”“He has always known where he wanted to go with his professional goals,” said Amanda Braswell, DA Kenemer’s sister. “So, it’s really sweet to see his dream come into fruition.”DA Kenemer earned his bachelor’s degree from Mercer University and his juris doctor degree from the Mercer University School of Law. Upon graduation he began pursuing his career in law and serving his community.Officials said, "In addition to his public service, DA Kenemer enjoys his personal life with his loving and proud wife, Bethany, and their two children. Throughout his career, DA Kenemer has heard innumerable stories and has had experiences that motivate him tobecome better every day. The community is fortunate to have Benjamin Kenemer in this role. We congratulate the newdistrict attorney and look forward to seeing all that he will accomplish."