Man Convicted Of Killing Officer Julie Jacks Released From State Prison

The man convicted of killing 26-year-old Chattanooga Police Officer Julie Jacks on May 6, 2002, has been released from state prison.

The release date for Isaac Eugene Jones III was last Saturday.

Jones, who is now 44, was convicted of second-degree murder. The state had sought the death penalty against him.

Jones was given a 25-year sentence by Judge Doug Meyer on Aug. 15, 2005. He was eligible for release after serving 85 percent of the term.

Officer Jacks was shot and killed with her own service weapon while attempting to apprehend Jones, who had fled from a hospital during a mental evaluation.



Jones had been taken to the hospital by another officer but fled before receiving any treatment. Officer Jacks, who was in the area, assisted the original officer in locating the suspect. When she found him at Vine and Kilmer streets, there was a struggle and Jones gained control of her service weapon and shot her.



Officer Jacks had served with the Chattanooga Police Department for just over three years and was Rookie of the Year in 2001.