School Officer Coverage Extended To All County Schools, Charter Schools

  Friday, August 11, 2023

With the help of a major state grant program, all Hamilton County Schools as well as charter schools within the county will have an officer on the campus, officials said at a Friday morning press conference.

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, "The safety of our students is our top priority."

Senator Bo Watson said the charter schools "are public schools. They are simply laboratories for innovation."

They said Hamilton County is the first county in the state to provide full coverage for the public schools, including charter schools.

Officials said it took "a cooperative effort" with Soddy Daisy agreeing to cover the two charter schools sited there and East Ridge covering the four schools in that municipality.

Like the county, Soddy Daisy and East Ridge will apply to tap in the state grant program that provides $75,000 per school officer annually. Sheriff Austin said local officials have been assured that $220 million program is going to continue.

The sheriff said the $75,000 does not cover the full cost of adding a new school officer, but it is closer to $150,000, counting a car, weapon, computer and other items.

Sheriff Garrett said the County Commission's agreeing to a significant pay increase for sheriff employees was a key factor in providing the full coverage. He said prior to the pay raise that the school officer program was down as many as 12 officers at a time.

He said the Sheriff's Office is adding six more school officers to bring their total to 38, along with three sergeants and a lieutenant.

