Latest Headlines

Pair Arrested With 150 Pounds Of Marijuana At Ooltewah Cracker Barrel

  • Friday, August 11, 2023

Two men were arrested by federal authorities on Thursday after showing up at the Cracker Barrel in Ooltewah with 150 pounds of marijuana and a loaded handgun.

Mason Shelton and Tyler Seaberg were allowed to go free on $30,000 bonds.

Their arraignment is set Aug. 23 at 10 a.m.

Authorities said they have been investigating a large marijuana ring since February. They said they learned that Shelton and Seaberg were selling large quantities of marijuana.

A source began working with law enforcement while recording conversations he had with the pair.

Authorities said the source was contacted by Shelton over a deal in which $165,500 would be paid for 150 pounds of marijuana. The pair met with the source at a steakhouse off Cummings Highway in Lookout Valley to discuss the deal.

The source was told they had several clients in the Chattanooga area. When a deal was set up, they would send a driver to California to get the marijuana.

It was arranged Thursday to meet at the Ooltewah Cracker Barrel for delivery of the marijuana.

Shelton and Seaberg arrived in a rented black Chrysler minivan. Law enforcement approached the minivan and placed the two under arrest.

Inside the minivan they found the gun along with 150 pounds of marijuana that was in white garbage bags and cardboard boxes.

Latest Headlines
Lightning Strike Causes $60,000 House Fire At Soddy Daisy
  • Breaking News
  • 8/12/2023
Lookouts Offense Explodes In 12-7 Win
  • Sports
  • 8/12/2023
Davis, Johnson Win Lookout Mountain Club’s Swing Ding
  • Sports
  • 8/12/2023
Motorcyclist Dies In North Chattanooga Collision On Friday Night
  • Breaking News
  • 8/12/2023
Former UTC Football Standout Facing Fraud Charges In Canada
  • Breaking News
  • 8/12/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols Hoping Simmons Wears New Number Well
Dan Fleser: Vols Hoping Simmons Wears New Number Well
  • Sports
  • 8/12/2023
Breaking News
Lightning Strike Causes $60,000 House Fire At Soddy Daisy
  • 8/12/2023

While the strong storms rolled through Hamilton County this afternoon, lightning struck a tree and traveled into a Soddy Daisy home. At 4:01 p.m., Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department responded ... more

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 8/12/2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Noel). III. Special Presentation. IV. ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Flags Down Officer To Use His Phone; Bike Rider Says Truck Driver Deliberately Tried To Hit Him
  • 8/12/2023

Police were flagged down on Bunch Street by an Hispanic female. She asked if she could use the officer's phone, which he denied, due to it being his personal phone and due to not having a phone ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/12/2023
Pair Arrested With 150 Pounds Of Marijuana At Ooltewah Cracker Barrel
  • 8/11/2023
Bomb Threat Hoax Closes Dalton Walmart For 4 Hours
  • 8/11/2023
Man Found Unconscious At Walmart Lot With Pile Of Cash, Meth In His Lap Gets 15-Year Sentence
Man Found Unconscious At Walmart Lot With Pile Of Cash, Meth In His Lap Gets 15-Year Sentence
  • 8/11/2023
Police Have Photos Of Suspect In Downtown Graffiti Vandalism
Police Have Photos Of Suspect In Downtown Graffiti Vandalism
  • 8/11/2023
Opinion
The Gentle Giant: Henry Dickerson
  • 8/12/2023
Julie Jacks' Murderer Should Have Been Given A Stronger Sentence - And Response
  • 8/11/2023
Using The Coffins Of Murdered Children As A Political Platform
  • 8/12/2023
Just A Few Why Biden Is Not Going Up In The Polls
  • 8/12/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/11/2023
Sports
Davis, Johnson Win Lookout Mountain Club’s Swing Ding
  • 8/12/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols Hoping Simmons Wears New Number Well
Dan Fleser: Vols Hoping Simmons Wears New Number Well
  • 8/12/2023
Lookouts Offense Explodes In 12-7 Win
  • 8/12/2023
Rome Braves Dropping Longtime Nickname; Ask Fans For New Moniker
  • 8/11/2023
Randy Smith: Tennessee To Finish On Top In The SEC East
Randy Smith: Tennessee To Finish On Top In The SEC East
  • 8/11/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Finishing At Georgia 40 Years Ago, Amateur Golf, Hip Hop, And Taylor Swift
  • 8/12/2023
CPD Graduates 8 In Latest Academy Class
  • 8/11/2023
Jerry Summers: Port-O-Lets for Tourists
Jerry Summers: Port-O-Lets for Tourists
  • 8/10/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 8/11/2023
Rotary Club Of Chattanooga Hamilton Place Announces 2023-2024 Board Of Directors
  • 8/11/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/9/2023
Local Indie Movies To Be Screened At The Edney Innovation Center Aug. 26
  • 8/9/2023
Best of Grizzard- Divorce Advice No. 1
Best of Grizzard- Divorce Advice No. 1
  • 8/11/2023
Sam Evian To Play Barking Legs Theater Sept. 12
  • 8/10/2023
Parkside Sessions By Tim Hinck Is Thursday
Parkside Sessions By Tim Hinck Is Thursday
  • 8/10/2023
Opinion
The Gentle Giant: Henry Dickerson
  • 8/12/2023
Julie Jacks' Murderer Should Have Been Given A Stronger Sentence - And Response
  • 8/11/2023
Using The Coffins Of Murdered Children As A Political Platform
  • 8/12/2023
Dining
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Debuts In Tennessee With 2 Leases In Chattanooga
  • 8/10/2023
See Rock City Extends Investment In Hospitality And Tourism Institute With Howard School
See Rock City Extends Investment In Hospitality And Tourism Institute With Howard School
  • 8/9/2023
Chattanooga Area Food Bank Opens Northwest Georgia Branch
  • 8/7/2023
Business
State Rep. Dan Howell Provides Update On Local Broadband Infrastructure Projects
State Rep. Dan Howell Provides Update On Local Broadband Infrastructure Projects
  • 8/11/2023
CBL Properties Announces A $25 Million Stock Repurchase Plan
  • 8/11/2023
TVA Board Of Directors To Host Public Session And Meeting In Chattanooga
  • 8/11/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Smile, You May Be On Camera
  • 8/9/2023
Approval Given For 8 Townhomes At Mission View Apartments At Shallowford, Obey
Approval Given For 8 Townhomes At Mission View Apartments At Shallowford, Obey
  • 8/8/2023
July Numbers Point To A Strong Seller's Market In Nashville
  • 8/7/2023
Student Scene
Taylor Elementary Teacher Named Extraordinary Educator Honored By Her School And State Senator Adam Lowe
  • 8/11/2023
Hamilton County Student Recognized At National History Day
Hamilton County Student Recognized At National History Day
  • 8/11/2023
GNTC Foundation Awards Fall Scholarships
  • 8/11/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Baroness Hospital Nationally Recognized For 10th Time As Gold Plus In Stroke Care
  • 8/11/2023
Anna Shaw Children’s Institute To Host Annual Autism Conference Oct. 27
  • 8/11/2023
Stock Their Lockers Drive For The Samaritan Center Ends At Area Morning Pointe Senior Living Communities On Aug. 17
Stock Their Lockers Drive For The Samaritan Center Ends At Area Morning Pointe Senior Living Communities On Aug. 17
  • 8/11/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
Collegedale Takes Ownership Of New Little Debbie Park
  • 8/8/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
  • 8/2/2023
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
  • 7/25/2023
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech and Sweet Briar College, Part 2
  • 8/7/2023
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech And Sweet Briar College, Part 1
  • 8/2/2023
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Church
Refuge Assembly Of God's Community Movie Night Showing "Sound Of Freedom" Aug. 16
  • 8/11/2023
Bob Tamasy: Finding Intimacy In A World Of Superficiality
  • 8/10/2023
Blessing Of Animals Service Is Oct. 1 At St. Francis Of Assisi Episcopal Church
  • 8/10/2023
Obituaries
Glenna Waters Lawrence
Glenna Waters Lawrence
  • 8/12/2023
William “Bill” Mack Colvin
  • 8/12/2023
Joan Hill Hanks
Joan Hill Hanks
  • 8/12/2023
Area Obituaries
Smith, Linda (Cleveland)
  • 8/11/2023
Geren, Edna Ruth (Cleveland)
Geren, Edna Ruth (Cleveland)
  • 8/11/2023
Martin, Joanna Rebecca (Cleveland)
  • 8/11/2023