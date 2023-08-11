Pair From Knoxville Area Arrested With 150 Pounds Of Marijuana At Ooltewah Cracker Barrel

Two Knoxville area men were arrested by federal authorities on Thursday after showing up at the Cracker Barrel in Ooltewah with 150 pounds of marijuana and a loaded handgun.

Mason Shelton and Tyler Seaberg were allowed to go free on $30,000 bonds.

Their arraignment is set Aug. 23 at 10 a.m.

Authorities said they have been investigating a large marijuana ring since February. They said they learned that Shelton and Seaberg were selling large quantities of marijuana.

A source began working with law enforcement while recording conversations he had with the pair.

Authorities said the source was contacted by Shelton over a deal in which $165,500 would be paid for 150 pounds of marijuana. The pair met with the source at a steakhouse off Cummings Highway in Lookout Valley to discuss the deal.

The source was told they had several clients in the Chattanooga area. When a deal was set up, they would send a driver to California to get the marijuana.

It was arranged Thursday to meet at the Ooltewah Cracker Barrel for delivery of the marijuana.

Shelton and Seaberg arrived in a rented black Chrysler minivan. Law enforcement approached the minivan and placed the two under arrest.

Inside the minivan they found the gun along with 150 pounds of marijuana that was in white garbage bags and cardboard boxes.