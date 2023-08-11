Bomb Threat Hoax Closes Dalton Walmart For 4 Hours

The Dalton Police Department is investigating what turned out to be a hoax bomb threat was called in to the Shugart Road Walmart on Friday afternoon. The call forced the evacuation and closing of the store for much of the afternoon, but police determined that there is no threat to the store and it reopened at 6 p.m.

The threat was called in to the store shortly before 2 p.m. The caller stated that a bomb would go off in the store in 10 minutes. The store’s staff called 911 and evacuated the store.

The DPD and Dalton Fire Department responded to the scene and helped to evacuate the building. After investigating the building, it was determined that there was no explosive device or any other danger at the store.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police department and store personnel were performing final inspections of the building and the store then reopened.

Officials said, "This type of hoax is taken seriously by authorities. The police department is investigating this threat. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Charles Williams at 706-278-9085 extension 9-280."