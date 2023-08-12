Police Blotter: Woman Flags Down Officer To Use His Phone; Bike Rider Says Truck Driver Deliberately Tried To Hit Him

Police were flagged down on Bunch Street by a Hispanic female. She asked if she could use the officer's phone, which he denied, due to it being his personal phone and due to not having a phone provided by the department for work purposes. She said she was in a verbal argument with her mother, but refused to elaborate. Her mother approached and the two briefly spoke in front of the officer in Spanish. The officer asked the woman if she needed anything, to which she said since she couldn't use his phone, that she didn't need anything from police. Due to it being determined no evidence of an unlawful activity was occurring, the officer left the area.



A woman told police she was traveling south on Hixson Pike at the Northpoint Boulevard intersection and drove through wet paint that had been spilled in the middle of the roadway. She said she could not avoid hitting the paint. She said the paint got on the wheels and the undercarriage of her vehicle.

A disorder with a weapon was reported on Bowman Lane. Officers found a man matching the description given. He was detained and said he had only gotten into an argument with the caller, but did not threaten anyone with the bat he had with him. Officers spoke to the caller, who said the man hit his garage door with his bat after he had accused him of stealing his clothes. A woman, who is the other occupant of the duplex, said she did not see or hear any disorder. There was also no damage on the garage door to support the caller's statements. The caller also said he did not want to prosecute, but just wanted the man to stay away.

Unknown trouble was reported at Park Terrace Apartments, 3929 Manor Road. A man told police a neighbor called him and said they heard a loud bang coming from his apartment and were not sure what the sound was. He said that his girlfriend has been dealing with some depression and anxiety during her pregnancy, and he was concerned about her. When he received the call from his neighbor, he rushed over to check the apartment. He said he found the apartment empty and did not notice anything out of the ordinary. He said his girlfriend might have left with a friend in a Black Sedan, which police noticed leaving the area upon arrival.

A woman on Grove Street Court told police that she was outside when her bag was stolen. She said she saw some kids (unknown who they are, age or where they live) take her small keychain bookbag (worth $20) that had her drivers license, Cashapp and Chrome cards, $37 cash and a Walmart discount card in it. The woman wanted to press charges. She gave police a photo of the small keychain bookbag.

While on patrol at 700 E. 10th Street, police observed a black, homeless male attempting to get into a property with a locked fence. When police got out with the man, he had somehow gotten through the locked gate. Police identified the man, who said he was given the key to the lock on the fence by the mayor of the city. When speaking with a woman who walked up after the fact, she said he was given a key to the fence lock by a woman who works at a church close to there. At this time it is unclear where he got the key.

A woman on Mountain Creek Road told police she had seen a man with a gun on her ring camera. Police did not locate anyone matching the description given. The woman showed police the Ring camera footage, which showed a white male, wearing a backpack and holding what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine and some sort of light/laser attachment. The footage showed this man walking past the woman's apartment with the firearm out and pointed south. The footage showed the man walking out of frame, and did not pick up anything on the audio. The woman said she recognized the man as possibly someone she knew only by his first name and living in the next apartment, but she was unsure of much else about him, except his vehicle and his employment changed often. Police were able to ID information for a man with the first name she had given police, including prior police reports showing him being involved in a disorder involving a firearm at Gestamp, which led to him being fired. Police attempted to speak with the man at his apartment, but no one answered. At this time, no criminal activity was observed, and police could not find any information that would lead them to believe that the man is a prohibited possessor.

An man at Comtrust Federal Credit Union, 1020 Riverfront Pkwy., told police that another man came up to his truck and demanded he show him a badge. Once he didn't show him a badge, the man said, "Give me everything in your truck." Police spoke with the accused man, who said he was walking to make an ATM transaction when the other man drove up to him. He said he didn't know who he was and just wanted to make a transaction. He denied saying he told him to give him everything he had in the truck. Police observed the accused man was intoxicated. Once he made his ATM transaction, he left the property.

The staff at the Waffle House at 5466 Hwy 153 told police that they had asked a white male in a green shirt to leave the property, and he refused. Police observed this man sleeping on the side of the business. Police woke him and he provided valid ID. Police explained to him that he was now trespassed from this property, and the surrounding properties had a standing no trespassing order with police, so he should continue on to somewhere else. The man agreed and said he was going to grab a bus near Home Depot.

Overnight someone broke into multiple vehicles on the property of Christian Brothers Automotive Hixson, 5595 Hixson Pike. A Ford Explorer had the driver's side window cracked, but not broken out, near the side view mirror. A Chevy Cruz had the driver's side window removed completely. A Honda Civic had its driver's side window smashed out. A Kia Forte had its driver's side window smashed out and the driver's side door had fresh scratches near the door handle. A Chevrolet Corvette had its passenger side window jimmied and the door was unlocked from the outside, damaging the interior side paneling. A Ford F1S had a cut in the bed cover. Finally, a Nissan Frontier had its bed cover slashed in multiple locations. The employee didn't know if anything was stolen from any of the vehicles and is reaching out to the vehicle owners. The employee has cameras set up around the property, but doesn’t have access to the video as of yet. A skateboard and a two and a half ton floor jack were left at the scene and have been placed into evidence. There is no suspect information.

A woman at a residence on Northside Drive told police her husband did not speak English well and she was speaking for him. She said his vehicle was taken sometime during the night. She said the vehicle was seen around 2 a.m. when she got up in the night, but when her husband went to go to work around 7:30 a.m., the vehicle was gone. She said it is unknown if a spare key was in the vehicle and she did not have cameras around the home, but said the neighbors around her had some cameras, but she was unsure if they caught anything. The vehicle has been entered into NCIC.

While patrolling, police observed a black Kia Forte make a right hand turn from S. Hickory Street onto E. 23rd Street. The vehicle did not come to a complete stop at the red light before turning right, and immediately pulled into the USA Fuels from E. 23rd Street. As police passed by the vehicle, they ran the affixed license plate (TN tag), which returned to a stolen Kia Forte. As police turned around to try and initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle pulled through the USA Fuels parking lot and back onto S. Hickory Streetto travel north. The vehicle once again made a right hand turn onto E. 23rd Street and then a left onto Tinsley Place at a high rate of speed. At Tinsley Place and E. 19th Street, police observed the vehicle make a left hand turn onto E. 19th Street to travel west. Police lost sight of the vehicle at this location. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate the stolen vehicle.

The manager at the Motel 6, 7707 Lee Hwy., called police regarding some delinquent guests that he was having issues with leaving. He told police he had made multiple attempts to make contact with them, but had not received any response. Police went to the room in question and found that the people had already packed their personal belongings and vacated.

A man told police he was riding his bike on High Ridge Drive when a white truck came towards him. He said that the white truck did not move and tried to hit him as he passed. Police went and made contact with the man driving the truck, who lives at the end of the road. The driver said he by no means tried to hit the biker, and that he was riding his bike in the middle of the road. The road in question is very narrow, rough and bikers use it for its trails. The driver said he deals with mountain bikers all the time on the road, due to where he lives, and has never had a problem. The biker said he just wanted police to speak to the driver and let him know he needs to be more careful.