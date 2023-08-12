Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BALLARD, RICHARD DALE
1991 GAINSBORO GRADE COOKVILLE, 38501
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BATTLE, JAMICHAEL ANTWON
8807 LAKE VILLA LN. CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
IMPROPER PASSING
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
BEAN, JENNIFER LEE
1117 HAMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37341
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
BEELER, KAITLYN RASHAE
268 PINE VIEW ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE
BOLLES, CHARLES L
361 SAMPSON ROAD CROSVILLE, 38572
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
BROWN, ROBERT
904 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID
456 ELLIOTT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BURNETTE, ANGELA KAY
102 PAT WELL CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY
CONNER, COTI DANIELLE
8945 FULLER ROAD EAST BRANIERD, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE
1201 BOYNTON DR UNIT 311 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FOSTER, DASHAUN E
5222 WOODLANE VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GRIMES, VERONICA ELIZABETH
2160 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
HARDAWAY, DAVIDA M
2301 DAVID LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HUGHES, JASON LEE
322 BASS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JURCIK, PHILIP BERNARD
7154 ARBOR LEAF LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KRAUSE, RICHARD DAVID
6009 SHIRLEY POND RD.
HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAYNE, JASON ROBERT WAYNE
3820 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
LEE, JERRY MATTHEW
1008 HOLLAND JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, ISAAC TAVATXAY
9924 FROST CREEK DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOPEZ-RAMIREZ, JOSE DARINEL
3609 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MCDADE, DELJUAN KHARI
119 E. YOUNG HIGH PIKE UNIT 2101 KNOXVILLE, 37920
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCKEVIE, JASON DEVON
2213 APPLING ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCPHERSON, BARBARA JEAN
953 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
MENDEZ DELGADO, FRAY MAETIAS
3619 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072112
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE
5209 TAFF HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MULLIN, BRIAN KEITH
1125 PARK CITY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NAVARRETE, CARLOS RODRIQUEZ
2115 ELEDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NIKAS, AMANDA LEIGH
830 KAY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
PAIGE, CEDRIC ORLANDO
718 CASTLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
PARADISE, KRISTY ANN
601 CHICKAMAGA BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION ) VIOLATION OF ORDER OF
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUC
PEMBERTON, MICHELLE LYNN
HOMELESS SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT (SEQUATCHIE)
REED, DEREK NATHANIEL
227 EAST CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 37401
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WE
RIDGEWAY, JONATHAN TODD
153 13TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROMINE, JEREMIAH CANION
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SANTORA, ANTHONY GEORGE
6011 WENTWORTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SCOTT, VINCENT CAMERON
407 PHOENIX AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SEWELL, JANICE
986 CEDAR SPRINGS RD SE UNIT C CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SEWELL, KEITH MARION
986 CEDAR SPRINGS RD SE UNIT C CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SHELL, WAYLON WAYNE
177 CO RD 122 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE
6447 RIDGE LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OFMETHA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OFFENTANYL FOR
SKILES, ALISON LYNN
9029 CHIP DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
SKILES, BILLY JAN
HOMELESS /CASCADES EAST RIDGE,
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS, FENTANY
VINES, TYLER RAY
13221 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITAKER, WILLIAM A
1001 NOTTING AM CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WHITENER, ANGELA RENEE
2000 LAURA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
CHILD NEGLECT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WHITT, SHANNON DARLINA
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT
WILLIAMS, CHRISTIAN ELISHA
4106 SUNSET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|BALLARD, RICHARD DALE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/21/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|BATTLE, JAMICHAEL ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/07/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
- EVADING ARREST
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- IMPROPER PASSING
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|BEAN, JENNIFER LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/19/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|BEELER, KAITLYN RASHAE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE
|
|BOLLES, CHARLES L
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/24/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BURNETTE, ANGELA KAY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/05/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CONNER, COTI DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|FOSTER, DASHAUN E
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/12/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|GRIMES, VERONICA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/22/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
- PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
|
|HARDAWAY, DAVIDA M
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/30/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHES, JASON LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/10/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/16/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JURCIK, PHILIP BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KRAUSE, RICHARD DAVID
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/25/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LAYNE, JASON ROBERT WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/11/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LEE, JERRY MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEWIS, ISAAC TAVATXAY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/24/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|LOPEZ-RAMIREZ, JOSE DARINEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/10/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|MAYE, TAMARA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/28/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCDADE, DELJUAN KHARI
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/13/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCKEVIE, JASON DEVON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCPHERSON, BARBARA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 09/11/1951
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MENDEZ DELGADO, FRAY MAETIAS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/10/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MULLIN, BRIAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/05/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|NAVARRETE, CARLOS RODRIQUEZ
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/02/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NIKAS, AMANDA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/22/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|PAIGE, CEDRIC ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 12/22/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
|
|PEMBERTON, MICHELLE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/05/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|REED, DEREK NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/29/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WE
|
|RIDGEWAY, JONATHAN TODD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/25/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROMINE, JEREMIAH CANION
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SANTORA, ANTHONY GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/03/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SCOTT, VINCENT CAMERON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SEWELL, JANICE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/02/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SEWELL, KEITH MARION
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 02/24/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SHELL, WAYLON WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/02/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/30/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OFMETHA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OFFENTANYL FOR
|
|SKILES, ALISON LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/19/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|SKILES, BILLY JAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/30/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS, FENTANY
|
|VINES, TYLER RAY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHITAKER, WILLIAM A
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/24/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WHITENER, ANGELA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/27/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- CHILD NEGLECT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WILLIAMS, CHRISTIAN ELISHA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/29/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|