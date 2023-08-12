Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, August 12, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALLARD, RICHARD DALE 
1991 GAINSBORO GRADE COOKVILLE, 38501 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

BATTLE, JAMICHAEL ANTWON 
8807 LAKE VILLA LN. CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
IMPROPER PASSING
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

BEAN, JENNIFER LEE 
1117 HAMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

BEELER, KAITLYN RASHAE 
268 PINE VIEW ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE

BOLLES, CHARLES L 
361 SAMPSON ROAD CROSVILLE, 38572 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

BROWN, ROBERT 
904 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID 
456 ELLIOTT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BURNETTE, ANGELA KAY 
102 PAT WELL CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY

CONNER, COTI DANIELLE 
8945 FULLER ROAD EAST BRANIERD, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE 
1201 BOYNTON DR UNIT 311 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FOSTER, DASHAUN E 
5222 WOODLANE VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GRIMES, VERONICA ELIZABETH 
2160 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)

HARDAWAY, DAVIDA M 
2301 DAVID LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HUGHES, JASON LEE 
322 BASS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JURCIK, PHILIP BERNARD 
7154 ARBOR LEAF LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

KRAUSE, RICHARD DAVID 
6009 SHIRLEY POND RD.

HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAYNE, JASON ROBERT WAYNE 
3820 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

LEE, JERRY MATTHEW 
1008 HOLLAND JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, ISAAC TAVATXAY 
9924 FROST CREEK DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LOPEZ-RAMIREZ, JOSE DARINEL 
3609 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MCDADE, DELJUAN KHARI 
119 E. YOUNG HIGH PIKE UNIT 2101 KNOXVILLE, 37920 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCKEVIE, JASON DEVON 
2213 APPLING ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCPHERSON, BARBARA JEAN 
953 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

MENDEZ DELGADO, FRAY MAETIAS 
3619 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072112 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE 
5209 TAFF HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MULLIN, BRIAN KEITH 
1125 PARK CITY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NAVARRETE, CARLOS RODRIQUEZ 
2115 ELEDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NIKAS, AMANDA LEIGH 
830 KAY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

PAIGE, CEDRIC ORLANDO 
718 CASTLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

PARADISE, KRISTY ANN 
601 CHICKAMAGA BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION ) VIOLATION OF ORDER OF
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUC

PEMBERTON, MICHELLE LYNN 
HOMELESS SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT (SEQUATCHIE)

REED, DEREK NATHANIEL 
227 EAST CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WE

RIDGEWAY, JONATHAN TODD 
153 13TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROMINE, JEREMIAH CANION 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SANTORA, ANTHONY GEORGE 
6011 WENTWORTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SCOTT, VINCENT CAMERON 
407 PHOENIX AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SEWELL, JANICE 
986 CEDAR SPRINGS RD SE UNIT C CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SEWELL, KEITH MARION 
986 CEDAR SPRINGS RD SE UNIT C CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SHELL, WAYLON WAYNE 
177 CO RD 122 ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE 
6447 RIDGE LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OFMETHA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OFFENTANYL FOR

SKILES, ALISON LYNN 
9029 CHIP DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

SKILES, BILLY JAN 
HOMELESS /CASCADES EAST RIDGE, 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS, FENTANY

VINES, TYLER RAY 
13221 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITAKER, WILLIAM A 
1001 NOTTING AM CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WHITENER, ANGELA RENEE 
2000 LAURA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
CHILD NEGLECT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WHITT, SHANNON DARLINA 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PROSTITUTION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT

WILLIAMS, CHRISTIAN ELISHA 
4106 SUNSET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

