Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALLARD, RICHARD DALE

1991 GAINSBORO GRADE COOKVILLE, 38501

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



BATTLE, JAMICHAEL ANTWON

8807 LAKE VILLA LN. CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

EVADING ARREST

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

IMPROPER PASSING

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



BEAN, JENNIFER LEE

1117 HAMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37341

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



BEELER, KAITLYN RASHAE

268 PINE VIEW ROAD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE



BOLLES, CHARLES L

361 SAMPSON ROAD CROSVILLE, 38572

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



BROWN, ROBERT

904 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID

456 ELLIOTT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BURNETTE, ANGELA KAY

102 PAT WELL CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY



CONNER, COTI DANIELLE

8945 FULLER ROAD EAST BRANIERD, 37379

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE

1201 BOYNTON DR UNIT 311 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



FOSTER, DASHAUN E

5222 WOODLANE VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



GRIMES, VERONICA ELIZABETH

2160 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)



HARDAWAY, DAVIDA M

2301 DAVID LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HUGHES, JASON LEE

322 BASS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



JURCIK, PHILIP BERNARD

7154 ARBOR LEAF LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



KRAUSE, RICHARD DAVID

6009 SHIRLEY POND RD.

HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LAYNE, JASON ROBERT WAYNE3820 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)LEE, JERRY MATTHEW1008 HOLLAND JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEWIS, ISAAC TAVATXAY9924 FROST CREEK DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELOPEZ-RAMIREZ, JOSE DARINEL3609 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEMCDADE, DELJUAN KHARI119 E. YOUNG HIGH PIKE UNIT 2101 KNOXVILLE, 37920Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCKEVIE, JASON DEVON2213 APPLING ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMCPHERSON, BARBARA JEAN953 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTMENDEZ DELGADO, FRAY MAETIAS3619 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072112Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, KENDALL RAMIE5209 TAFF HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMULLIN, BRIAN KEITH1125 PARK CITY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENAVARRETE, CARLOS RODRIQUEZ2115 ELEDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NIKAS, AMANDA LEIGH830 KAY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPAIGE, CEDRIC ORLANDO718 CASTLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDPARADISE, KRISTY ANN601 CHICKAMAGA BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St Police(VIOLATION OF PROBATION ) VIOLATION OF ORDER OF(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCPEMBERTON, MICHELLE LYNNHOMELESS SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffIN TRANSIT (SEQUATCHIE)REED, DEREK NATHANIEL227 EAST CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 37401Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMIVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERVIOLATION OF PROBATION UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WERIDGEWAY, JONATHAN TODD153 13TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROMINE, JEREMIAH CANION727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESANTORA, ANTHONY GEORGE6011 WENTWORTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESCOTT, VINCENT CAMERON407 PHOENIX AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSEWELL, JANICE986 CEDAR SPRINGS RD SE UNIT C CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYSEWELL, KEITH MARION986 CEDAR SPRINGS RD SE UNIT C CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYSHELL, WAYLON WAYNE177 CO RD 122 ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARSISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE6447 RIDGE LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FORVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OFMETHAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OFFENTANYL FORSKILES, ALISON LYNN9029 CHIP DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IISKILES, BILLY JANHOMELESS /CASCADES EAST RIDGE,Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS, FENTANYVINES, TYLER RAY13221 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITAKER, WILLIAM A1001 NOTTING AM CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWHITENER, ANGELA RENEE2000 LAURA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSCHILD NEGLECTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWHITT, SHANNON DARLINA727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPROSTITUTIONTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIVIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFTWILLIAMS, CHRISTIAN ELISHA4106 SUNSET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

