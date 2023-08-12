Lightning Strike Causes $60,000 House Fire At Soddy Daisy

photo by Sequoyah VFD Chief Danny Cooke photo by Sequoyah VFD Chief Danny Cooke photo by Sequoyah VFD Chief Danny Cooke photo by Sequoyah VFD Chief Danny Cooke Previous Next

While the strong storms rolled through Hamilton County this afternoon, lightning struck a tree and traveled into a Soddy Daisy home.

At 4:01 p.m., Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department responded to 10224 Hamby Road. The first engine arrived on the scene reporting smoke but no fire. Fire officials confirmed everyone was out of the house and started to investigate where the smoke was coming from inside the house.

Sequoyah VFD Fire Chief Danny Cooke reported the lightning traveled through the home and started a fire underneath the crawl space of the living room. Since there was very little crawl space in the home, firefighters had to cut holes in the floor to access the fire and extinguish before it traveled throughout the rest of the house.

Sequoyah VFD requested a mutual response for additional apparatus and manpower. Soddy Daisy Fire Department and Sale Creek VFD responded to the scene.

Hamilton County EMS responded for potential heat exhaustion to the firefighters.

Fire officials report damages at $60,000.