Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALVAREZ-ANDRES, JOSE

1518 SWOPE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



ATCHLEY, GEORGE FRANKLIN

727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEBRON

308 N MOORE RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BENTON, CAITLIN MARIE

806 TROTTER LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BROGDON PRUITT, CAITLIN D

1218 ANDREA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BURRESS, BRITTANY L

22 STARVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CHILD NEGLECT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION



CARTER, HERMAN RICK

3212 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

RECKLESS DRIVING



COLLINS, CASEY KOLLIER

4223 HIGHWAY 157 RISING FAWN, 30738

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FENTNYL FOR RESALE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II FENTANYL

POSSESSION OF METH RESALE



DAVIS, SAMPSON HUNTER

5450 FITCH WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT



DAVIS, TYLER JAMAL

1903 E 28TH ST Chattanooga, 374071048

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ELDER, HERBERT

730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00



GARCIA HERNANDEZ, JONATHAN

2602 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRAY, JEFFERY REID

1424 AUGUST DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARVEY, STEVEN DENNIS

1410 NORTH MACK SMITH ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER



HERRON, DUANE E

HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



HILL, KATHERINE REE

6837 BENWOOD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LONG, DALTON JAX

1871 MT OLIVE RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30760

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LOPEZ POMPA, JUAN A

810 JULIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MATTHEWS, ANDREW WAYNE

4615 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MCCLELLAN, JONATHAN MICHAEL

6411 GRAY FRYAR RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37371

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MCDONALD, MICHAEL RYAN

3243 CASTLE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



MEIJIA CINTO, FELIPE TIMOTEO

2313 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MIKEL, DESTINY FAITH

116B MOUNTAIN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



NICHOLSON, GARY DON

5624 HWY 153 CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



NIEVES, JOSELITO CHRISTIAN

108 WEST 61ST STREET SAVANNAH,

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ODMANN, JEFFREY STEVEN

5425 MARION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



OHARVER, ASHLEY N

1311 SUNNYFIELD LN EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF HEROIN)



PATILLO, AARON J

4417 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37417

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



RAMSEY, JOHNNY

1507 RANDOLPH DR SW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



RANKHORN, CORBIN WILLIAM

7641 LEE HWY UNIT 240 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



RAY, JONATHON MINTELL

1212 POPLAR STREET COURT UNIT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



REDDEN, AARON LEE

10509 BRICKHILL LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SHAW, JAYSON PAUL

1410 MACK SMITH RD # 2307 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FUGITIVE LAUDERDALE COUNTY AL



SHOEMAKER, MORGAN LYNDSEY

5204 VILLAGE GARDEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



SPURGEON, ADAM LEBRON

9404 OAK ST OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ARSON



STOUDERMIRE, JEROME CURTIS

1602 E 12TH ST Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



TRAMMELL, DEKENDRICK LAMAR

2505 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GAMBLING

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD



TROTTER, ANTHONY EUGENE

4043 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GAMBLING

GAMBLING PROMOTION

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD



TUCKER, YVONNE CHARMAINE

2224 FLINTSHIRE AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



WALTON, NATHAN DALE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WHITAKER, ANNA NICOLE

8043 SAVANNAH TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



WILSON, HENRY H

104 SUNSET CIRCLE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWORLEY, CASSEY DENISEHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots:

