Lightning Strike Causes Fire In Roof Of Signal Mountain Home

  • Sunday, August 13, 2023
photo by Tri-State Mutual Aid Chief Eric Mitchell

Sunday evening was a stormy night with another report of lightning striking a home on Signal Mountain.

At 7:35 p.m., a homeowner called 911 reporting lightning had struck his house and it had started a fire in the roof.

Waldens Ridge Emergency Services (WRES)  and Signal Mountain Fire Department (SMFD) responded to 1322 Brow Estates Dr. Signal Mountain FD arrived first on the scene reporting heavy fire on the roof. SMFD used their ladder truck to reach the fire burning through the roof.

The family of two adults, one child and a dog escaped without injuries. Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene for any potential injuries of heat exhaustion to the first responders.

WRES fire officials report extensive roof damage and water damage in the house with estimates of $30,000 to $50,000.

Mutual aid was requested for fire departments to cover their fire districts for any additional emergency calls. Red Bank FD stood by at WRES station and Chattanooga Fire stood by at Signal Mountain FD station.

photo by Tri-State Mutual Aid Chief Eric Mitchell
  • 8/13/2023
