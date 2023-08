Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO

5612 WEIGELIA DR Chattanooga, 374162439

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



BOATWRIGHT, SHEALYN JEANICE

10047 ROLLING WIND DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BROWN, JEFFREY DILLON

4000 LARA LN APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT



BUTLER, MATTHEW RYAN

3761 DIXIE COURT DR SE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CAUZILLO, DAVID MICHAEL

6411 GRAY FRYAR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COE, ANTOINE LAMONTIE

1506 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CONNAR, MELISSA DAWN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000



CROSS, CARL ZACHARY

237 GLENWOOD DR TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DAVIS, MAKAYLA S

4145 RINGGOLD RD APT 117 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



DEATON, DONALD LUKE

3604 NORTH RUOP HIXSON, 37434

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DOOLEY, STEPHANIE RENEE

815 RA GRIFFITH HWY JASPER,

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EFRAIN, GIL MENDOZA

83 EAST RIDGE,

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT

4614 BONNY WAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



FORD, KAYLA R

1801 FENCHCROFT LN CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



GONZALEZ, ALLISHA RENEE

727 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)HALE, JOHNATHAN CLARK9015 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTRODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHALL, JEFFERY DEONTE833 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTHARRIS, EDWIN TREMAINE1350 2ND ST NE Cleveland, 373114769Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEHASH, COREY THOMAS ALAN46 WILLIAMS LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL SIMULATIONHAYES, TERRANCE VAUGHN1431 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARHOUK, JACKLYN ROSE239 OLD STATE HWY N DUNLAP, 37427Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTHYATTE, BRANDI TACCAR7707 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWJACKSON, JESSEE JAMES8906 PEACH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJIMENEZ PASCUAL, TOMAS1910 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELOPEZ, JHADNERAge at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWMATINEZ, EVERALFREDO3408 GAIL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2NDMCNABB, CHRISTOPHER W919 BELL AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMOORE, JOSHUA LEE2413 GLENNGARY DR SODDY DAISY,Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMOORE, MICHAEL LAMONT30 TUNNEL BLVD Chattanooga, 374112713Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTMYER, GARLIN LAVON2709 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffGAMBLINGNEWTON, CHARLES EVERETT1803 GREEN POND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENOLLIE, KENNETH MARCEL1318 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023911Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SULIGHT LAW VIOLATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)PENA, LISA N6135 TALL PINE LN Chattanooga, 374213091Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSUMMERS, TERRY WAYNE1035 EAST POER DAVIS, 48423Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II FENTANYLPUBLIC INTOXICATIONVIRIDIAN, ARCHANA QUINTINA3514 LILIAN COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37441Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSPEEDINGRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

Here are the mug shots:

BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/17/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY BOATWRIGHT, SHEALYN JEANICE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWN, JEFFREY DILLON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/15/1996

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2023

Charge(s):

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT BUTLER, MATTHEW RYAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/06/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CAUZILLO, DAVID MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 10/30/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COE, ANTOINE LAMONTIE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/24/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONNAR, MELISSA DAWN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/19/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 CROSS, CARL ZACHARY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/15/1996

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DAVIS, MAKAYLA S

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/11/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE DEATON, DONALD LUKE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/14/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOOLEY, STEPHANIE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/10/1990

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/17/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) FORD, KAYLA R

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/01/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE GONZALEZ, ALLISHA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/10/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) HALE, JOHNATHAN CLARK

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/14/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTRO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HALL, JEFFERY DEONTE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/15/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARRIS, EDWIN TREMAINE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/24/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HASH, COREY THOMAS ALAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/11/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION HAYES, TERRANCE VAUGHN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/25/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HOUK, JACKLYN ROSE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/13/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT