Walker County Arrest Report For August 7-13

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Aug. 7-13:

VICENTE ROSA LUCAS H/F 20 MISD OFFICER THOMASON PERMITTING DUI, UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION

LOPEZ JULIO CESAR W/M 34 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE

LOPEZ VIRGINA VELOSQUEZ H/F 26 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DRIVING WIHTOUT A LICENSE

PRESCOTT TROY MILLER B/M 21 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI

WALKER JAMES BRIAN W/M 49 FELONY OFFICER SMITH PROBATION VIOLATION

JONES BRIAN WILLIAM W/M 49 MISD OFFICER YOUNG THEFT

WINT JOSHUA JAMES W/M 30 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

WATKINS CARLOS DANYELLE B/M 47 MISD OFFICER HEAD VIOLATION PROBATION

PARKS ROBERT EARL W/M 42 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

BENJAMIN MEGAN MARIE W/F 31 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS PROABTION VIOLATION

YOUNG WILLIAM ANDERSON W/M 58 MISD OFFICER CAMP DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

HENLEY TABITHA DEANN W/F 41 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON SIMPLE ASSAULT, DISORDELY CONDUCT

SCOTT DANIEL LEE W/M 36 FELONY OFFICER MANNING POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

RODEN BRANDI LEIGH W/F 39 MISD OFFICER YOUNG SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA

TUMBLIN CORY LEE W/M 29 MISD OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION-(M)

MOORE JAMES DON W/M 54 MISD OFFICER BLESCH BATTERY-FVA

SMITH JERMAINE SHAREEK B/M 49 ------- OFFICER WEST COURT ORDER

DANIEL TANA LEIGH W/F 45 MISD OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION-(M)

HICKS CHRISTOPHER EVAN W/M 31 FELONY OFFICER CAREATHERS HOLD FOR COURT

BIBLE DONNA JANE W/F 47 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

NAVAS CHRISTINA ELIZABETH W/F 44 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS PROBATION VIOLATION (F)

OVERTON MATTHEW DOUGLAS W/M 38 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)

BRYANT FRANCIS EARL W/M 75 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MOLLY), MAINTAINING DISORDERLY HOUSE.

JONES KEANDRE OLAIN W/M 22 MISD OFFICER WALTHOUR DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

WHITE AUTUMN KELSEY W/F 27 MISD/

FELONY OFFICER THOMASON DUI-DRUGS, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, DRIVING WITH NO INSURANCE,AFFIXING TAG. THEFT BY TAKING ( FELONY)-40 BLESCH

DECKER KATHERYN MARIE W/F 70 FELONY OFFICER HAVEN OBSTRUCTION OF A LAW ENFORCMENT OFFICER (MISD) , AGGRIVATED ANIMAL CRUELTY.

JUVENILE JUVENILE JUVENILE B/M 15 FELONY OFFICER GILREATH FELONY TERROSTIC THREATS, SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA

STOUDEMIRE SAUDRAL EASTEA B/F 25 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI-DRUGS LESS SAFE (1ST OFFENSE), DUI- DRUGS- ENDANGERMENT OF A CHILD UNDER 14, DUI-DRUGS-ENDANGERMENT OF A CHILD UNDER 14, DUI-DRUGS-ENDANGERMENT OF A CHILD UNDER 14, DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE, FAILURE TO STOP AT A STOP SIGN,SEAT BELTS VIOLATION (CHILDREN), FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE.

JORDAN ROBERT B/M 42 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI-DRUGS, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA- LESS THAN 1 OZ. DANIS AKININO NMN H/M 48 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI-DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE

LAWSON MIKAELA FAITH W/F 17 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI- MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, POSS. OF ALCHOLIC BEVERAGES BY PERSON UNDERAGE, OPEN CONTAINER

GLEASH CODY DEAN W/M 25 -- OFFICER WILLETT RETURN FROM HOSPITAL

JAMES HEATHER MARIE W/F 29 FELONY OFFICER ELLENBURG PROBATION VIOLATION, POSS. OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON

HODGE JODY WAYNE W/M 45 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF METH

BLACKWELL SIDNEY DANIELLE W/F 23 FELONY OFFICER RAILEY POSS. OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON x2, POSS. OF METH W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

MOORE JAMES DON W/M 54 FELONY OFFICER WILLETT PAROLE VIOLATION

HARTLINE AMANDA LEIGH W/F 36 FELONY GIBSON PROBATION VIOLATION

SRYOCK DYLAN ANDREW W//M 23 MISD OFFICER GILREATH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN

KUCZYNSKI STEPHANIE ANN W/F 52 FELONY OFFICER MILLER FINANCIAL TRANSACTION FRAUD, THEFT BY DECEPTION

BROWN DONOVAN RAY W/M 52 MISD OFFICER MCNICHOLS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED , NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE

BELL JOHN MERCER B/M 54 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DUR, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

LOWE MEGAN DAWN W/F 33 MISD OFFICER GILREATH DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, TAILLIGHT REQUIREMENTS, FAILURE TO CHANGE ADDRESS

JONJACK ZACH XAVIER W/M 21 -------- OFFICER SMITH HOLD FOR CHATTOOGA

LEGER ALYSSA JADE W/F 21 MISD OFFICER VAN DYKE DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED

HOWARD TYRESE MONTREAL B/M 24 FELONY OFFICER WILLET THEFT BY TAKING

BRAGG VERNON RAY W/M 48 FELONY OFFICER WILLET FAILURE TO APPEAR

HARDIN AUSTIN WILLIAM W/M 25 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

SAINT RICHARD ALDEN W/M 59 FELONY OFFICER CAMP POSS. MARIJUANA LESS THEN 1OZ, POSS. SCEDHULE III X3, VIOLATION PROBATION

MIDDLETON CHARLOTTE DIANA W/F 57 MISD OFFICER HINCH FAILURE TO APPEAR X4

HILL ELIZABETH ASHLEY W/F 35 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG VIOLATION OF PROBATION

DOMINGO RAYMUNDO RAFAEL H/M 26 MISD OFFICER HEAD DUI, FTML, HIT AND RUN-LEAVING THE SCENE, OPEN CONTAINER

MCBRYAR JR DARRYL WAYNE W/M 32 FELONY OFFICER RAMEY PROBATION VIOLATION

MOWRY JACK ALLAN W/M 33 MISD OFFICER FOUTS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, GA RESIDENT HAS 60 DAYS TO CHANGE ADDRESS, SPEEDING

BERRY SAMANTHA SHAWN B/F 43 MISD OFFICER HAVEN SIMPLE ASSAULT- FVA

WHEELER EMILY NICHOLE B/F 46 MISD OFFICER HAVEN MISD BENCHWARRENT X2

ELROD QUINTON JEARMAL B/M 38 MISD OFFICER SARRELL DUI-ALCOHOL, DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED

CHAMBERS ASHLEY RENAE W/F 39 MISD OFFICER RIGGS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

ALLEN RAYMOND EARL W/M 54 MISD OFFICER FOUTS DUI, RECKLESS DRIVING, SPEEDING

BRUCE TRESIN LAJEAN W/F 49 MISD OFFICER HENRY PROBATION VIOLATION

GREENE GREGORY ALLEN W/M 64 MISD OFFICER HEAD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED

MCCORMICH LINDSEY FAYE W/F 36 MISD OFFICER DOYLE PROBATION VIOLATION

NEAL ALLEN LATAYA B/M 43 MISD OFFICER SMITH DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

RAY CHRIS RENDALL W/M 51 MISD OFFICER HOUSER DUI

DUBOIS TRAVIS DUANE W/M 40 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY WARRENT

TODD TROY ALAN W/M 52 MISD OFFICER FOUTS DRIVING WITHOUT VALID LICENSE, TAG LIGHT REQUIRMENT

THOMPSON KEISHA LEAD W/F 43 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON PROBATION VIOLATION

ROYAL CARLIE SHAI W/F 26 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON VIOLATION OF PAROLE

WARE KEENON DIANTE B/M 29 MISD OFFICER DEAL CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DAY TYLER LAVERNE W/M 31 ------- OFFICER FERGUSON HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

SIMMONS JAMES WARREN W/M 51 MISD OFFICER VAN DYKE SUSPENDED LICENSE

WARE KEENON DIANTE B/M 29 MISD OFFICER SMITH PUI

LEMING GARY ANTHONY W/M 49 MISD OFFICER BROOME FTA X3

LEMING JOSEPH CLYDE W/M 55 MISD OFFICER HEGWOOD FTA

COKER HEATHER ANNE W/F 46 MISD OFFICER HEGWOOD PUI

CORTES HUEGO HERNANDEZ H/M 53 MISD OFFICER WORLEY DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

MOSES JOSHUA LYNN W/M 39 FELONY OFFICER PHILLIPS BATTERY- FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN