Woman Arrested After More Than 100 Animals Removed From Hoarding Situation In Walker County

A call to the Walker County Animal Shelter requesting an animal welfare check resulted in the recovery of more than 100 cats and dogs from a property on South Dick Creek Road.

On Aug. 9, Walker County Animal Services attempted to inspect the property for malnourished animals, but the owner refused to allow county officials on her property. After obtaining an inspection warrant to access the property, animal control officers, along with a deputy from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, found dogs chained to trees, animal feces inside the primary residence, and dozens of cats stacked in crates, including one that was deceased.

Kathryn Marie Decker, 70, faces charges of aggravated animal cruelty and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Additional charges are pending, as the investigation continues.

With the help of shelter staff and a team from Atlanta Humane Society, 98 cats and 3 dogs were removed from the property over the past several days and relocated to the shelter and a temporary shelter site. The Georgia Department of Agriculture allows a temporary facility to be operated under the shelter’s license during an emergency. The animals at the temporary shelter site will remain there pending court proceedings.

The Atlanta Humane Society team included a staff veterinarian who assessed the physical condition of the animals. Over half of the animals needed care for conditions ranging from fleas and ear mites to malnourishment and upper respiratory conditions.