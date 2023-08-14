Inmate At County Jail Charged With Premeditated Murder Of Fellow Inmate In 2019

An inmate who was at the Hamilton County Jail in 2019 has been charged with the premeditated first-degree murder of a fellow inmate.

Steven Dennis Harvey, 32, of 1410 North Mack Smith Road, East Ridge, was indicted by the Hamilton County Grand Jury.

He is charged in the death of Michael Frederick Huber.

Representatives of the victim earlier filed a lawsuit in federal court over his death.

The lawsuit claims Huber was beaten while in custody, and that jailers did not come to his aid.

The suit said Huber was arrested at his home on Gunbarrel Road on April 6, 2019, and he was put in a holding cell at the Hamilton County Jail.

It claimed that another inmate in the same cell started beating him.