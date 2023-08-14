19-Year-Old Who Was Shot At Amazon Plant Dies From His Injuries

A 19-year-old who was shot early last Wednesday morning at the Amazon Fulfillment Center near the VW plant has died from his injuries.

The victim, Javontae Moon, was taken to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening wounds.

By Monday afternoon, Chattanooga Police had made an arrest in the case. D'ante Jones, 20, of White Tail Deer Drive in Ooltewah, was taken into custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during a felony.

The attempted murder charge has now been upgraded to first-degree murder.

Jones is charged with approaching the victim and shooting him in the head at close range.

Police found a pool of blood in front of the business and a single 45 caliber shell casing.

Surveillance video showed Jones waiting outside of the business, then shooting Moon as he walked outside.

Police said hospital personnel said the injury to the victim was severe and he was not likely to recover.

During the course of the investigation, Jones emerged as a suspect and he was taken in for questioning.

He said he and the victim had been in an ongoing dispute for the past two weeks.

Jones said he had gotten into an argument with Moon in the parking lot of Amazon that morning and Moon had threatened him. He said he went inside and clocked out, then called a ride share to be taken to his home.

Jones said he got his gun and returned to Amazon. He said he waited about an hour and a half until Moon emerged from the building, then he shot him in the head.

The Amazon site was temporarily closed after the incident.