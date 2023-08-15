Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, REGINALD DEANDRE
3108 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
BELL, FRANKIE SUE
619 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 76 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BRADSHAW, JOSHUA ALAN
5753 OLD DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BRAVO DIAZ, BRYAN
718 CARUTHERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BUSH, MARKETA
6213 STOCKTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONDUFF, COREY P
495 SPRUCE ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DEL ROSARIO, VINCENT
5850 S LEE HWY MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNN, SEBRIANA
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD, APT 0405 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FOOTE, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
9017 LEAMON RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
GREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA
1040 TOMMIE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HALE, TIFFANY NICOLE
994 SAMTOWN RD SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
HARDWOOD, SARA LORAINE
202 A SPRING CAVE RD HOMELESS PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HERTLE, GABRIELLA LAURA
621 MEMORIAL DRIVE UNIT 807 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
HICKS, BRIAN LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HICKS, COURTNEY LYNNE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HOLLAND, JAMIE LEE
9151 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
KEGG, JENNIFER
2000 EAST 23 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAWRENCE, KEITH
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEDBETTER, MICHAEL SHANE
7411 CHAD RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HYDROCODONE)
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LOPEZ-PEREZ, WAYNER DANIEL
,
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
MCDOWELL, APRIL LEANN
14153 HIGHWAY 11 TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARKER, TIMOTHY RICHARD
10864 LOOP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
PARKS, DANIEL STEPHAN
2626 ANDREWS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RIEVLEY, MICHELLE JEANETT
8421 SPRINGFILD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
RIVERA ESPINOZA, JOEL
6377 JOCELYN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, ANTHONY JEROME
3311 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
TAYLOR, ASHLEY DANIELLE
935 GREENHILL DR HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAYLOR, PARIS KWAME
2136 SUN CREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THRUSH, AMY L
873 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TONEY, DEAUNA RENEE
1908 RAWLINGS ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TUMLIN, CARDARIUS
1100 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WAITE, AMY MICHELLE
953 O GRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM
FAILURE TO APPEAR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILDER, SEAN ERIC
1362 PASSENGER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
Here are the mug shots:
|BAUER, JAMES CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/03/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CROWDER, JIMMY DOUG
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/18/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, TIMOTHY SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/04/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LANE, JAWAUN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/18/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|LAWSON, TRAVIS EARL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/22/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|MAHER, ROBERT WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 06/16/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCCORD, DUSTIN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/09/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLER, MICHAEL DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/01/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MURRAY, CARMEN NM
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/21/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION FTA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
|
|PATILLO, ERNEST HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/10/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|VAUGHN, ROBERT DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/17/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|WINKFIELD, DEANDRE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/09/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|WOODS, DEQUAN JATORIAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/26/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSULT
|