Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:



AARON, DONAVAN RAY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ALLEN, ANDRE ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/10/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA/DRIVING ON REVOKED) ANDERSON, REGINALD DEANDRE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/13/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION BAUER, JAMES CHRISTIAN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/03/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELL, FRANKIE SUE

Age at Arrest: 76

Date of Birth: 12/22/1946

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BRADSHAW, JOSHUA ALAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/20/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BRAVO DIAZ, BRYAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/13/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BUSH, MARKETA

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/03/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CONDUFF, COREY P

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/08/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CROWDER, JIMMY DOUG

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/18/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DEL ROSARIO, VINCENT

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/25/1976

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOOTE, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/03/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE GREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/12/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HALE, TIFFANY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/07/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE HARDWOOD, SARA LORAINE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/08/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

THEFT OF PROPERTY HERTLE, GABRIELLA LAURA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/14/1998

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE) HICKS, BRIAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/09/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HICKS, COURTNEY LYNNE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/22/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JONES, TIMOTHY SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/04/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT LANE, JAWAUN LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/18/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

LAWRENCE, KEITH

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 03/30/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LAWSON, TRAVIS EARL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/22/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE LEDBETTER, MICHAEL SHANE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/04/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HYDROCODONE)

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED LOPEZ-PEREZ, WAYNER DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/01/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL MAHER, ROBERT WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 06/16/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCCORD, DUSTIN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/09/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCDOWELL, APRIL LEANN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/22/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/24/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, MICHAEL DYLAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/01/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MURRAY, CARMEN NM

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/21/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FTA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

PARKS, DANIEL STEPHAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/23/1993

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PATILLO, ERNEST HOWARD

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/10/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY RIEVLEY, MICHELLE JEANETT

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/09/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) RIVERA ESPINOZA, JOEL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/27/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMITH, ANTHONY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/02/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

GAMBLING

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD TAYLOR, ASHLEY DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/14/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TAYLOR, PARIS KWAME

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/03/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY THRUSH, AMY L

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/07/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING TONEY, DEAUNA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/10/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE VAUGHN, ROBERT DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/17/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

WAITE, AMY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/30/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM

FAILURE TO APPEAR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WILDER, SEAN ERIC

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/12/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY WINKFIELD, DEANDRE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/09/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WOODS, DEQUAN JATORIAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/26/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSULT

CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DEL ROSARIO, VINCENT5850 S LEE HWY MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DUNN, SEBRIANA7310 STANDIFER GAP RD, APT 0405 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTFOOTE, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN9017 LEAMON RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEGREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA1040 TOMMIE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYHALE, TIFFANY NICOLE994 SAMTOWN RD SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEHARDWOOD, SARA LORAINE202 A SPRING CAVE RD HOMELESS PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTTHEFT OF PROPERTYHERTLE, GABRIELLA LAURA621 MEMORIAL DRIVE UNIT 807 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHDOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)HICKS, BRIAN LEE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHICKS, COURTNEY LYNNE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHOLLAND, JAMIE LEE9151 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)KEGG, JENNIFER2000 EAST 23 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LAWRENCE, KEITHHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLEDBETTER, MICHAEL SHANE7411 CHAD RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HYDROCODONE)REGISTRATION, EXPIREDLOPEZ-PEREZ, WAYNER DANIELAge at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLMCDOWELL, APRIL LEANN14153 HIGHWAY 11 TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYMCGILL, TAMMY LYNNHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PARKER, TIMOTHY RICHARD10864 LOOP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)PARKS, DANIEL STEPHAN2626 ANDREWS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULTRIEVLEY, MICHELLE JEANETT8421 SPRINGFILD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)RIVERA ESPINOZA, JOEL6377 JOCELYN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSMITH, ANTHONY JEROME3311 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDGAMBLINGPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDTAYLOR, ASHLEY DANIELLE935 GREENHILL DR HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAYLOR, PARIS KWAME2136 SUN CREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHRUSH, AMY L873 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTONEY, DEAUNA RENEE1908 RAWLINGS ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETUMLIN, CARDARIUS1100 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WAITE, AMY MICHELLE953 O GRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEAR POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAMFAILURE TO APPEAR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWILDER, SEAN ERIC1362 PASSENGER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY



