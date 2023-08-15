Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, REGINALD DEANDRE 
3108 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

BELL, FRANKIE SUE 
619 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 76 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BRADSHAW, JOSHUA ALAN 
5753 OLD DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BRAVO DIAZ, BRYAN 
718 CARUTHERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BUSH, MARKETA 
6213 STOCKTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONDUFF, COREY P 
495 SPRUCE ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEL ROSARIO, VINCENT 
5850 S LEE HWY MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNN, SEBRIANA 
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD, APT 0405 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FOOTE, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 
9017 LEAMON RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

GREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA 
1040 TOMMIE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HALE, TIFFANY NICOLE 
994 SAMTOWN RD SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

HARDWOOD, SARA LORAINE 
202 A SPRING CAVE RD HOMELESS PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HERTLE, GABRIELLA LAURA 
621 MEMORIAL DRIVE UNIT 807 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

HICKS, BRIAN LEE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HICKS, COURTNEY LYNNE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HOLLAND, JAMIE LEE 
9151 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

KEGG, JENNIFER 
2000 EAST 23 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAWRENCE, KEITH 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LEDBETTER, MICHAEL SHANE 
7411 CHAD RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HYDROCODONE)
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LOPEZ-PEREZ, WAYNER DANIEL 

Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

MCDOWELL, APRIL LEANN 
14153 HIGHWAY 11 TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKER, TIMOTHY RICHARD 
10864 LOOP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

PARKS, DANIEL STEPHAN 
2626 ANDREWS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RIEVLEY, MICHELLE JEANETT 
8421 SPRINGFILD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

RIVERA ESPINOZA, JOEL 
6377 JOCELYN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, ANTHONY JEROME 
3311 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

TAYLOR, ASHLEY DANIELLE 
935 GREENHILL DR HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAYLOR, PARIS KWAME 
2136 SUN CREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THRUSH, AMY L 
873 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TONEY, DEAUNA RENEE 
1908 RAWLINGS ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TUMLIN, CARDARIUS 
1100 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WAITE, AMY MICHELLE 
953 O GRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM
FAILURE TO APPEAR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILDER, SEAN ERIC 
1362 PASSENGER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:
AARON, DONAVAN RAY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ALLEN, ANDRE ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/10/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA/DRIVING ON REVOKED)
ANDERSON, REGINALD DEANDRE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/13/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
BAUER, JAMES CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/03/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BELL, FRANKIE SUE
Age at Arrest: 76
Date of Birth: 12/22/1946
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BRADSHAW, JOSHUA ALAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/20/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BRAVO DIAZ, BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BUSH, MARKETA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/03/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONDUFF, COREY P
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/08/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CROWDER, JIMMY DOUG
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/18/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DEL ROSARIO, VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/25/1976
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOOTE, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/03/1987
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
GREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/12/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HALE, TIFFANY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/07/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
HARDWOOD, SARA LORAINE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HERTLE, GABRIELLA LAURA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/14/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
HICKS, BRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HICKS, COURTNEY LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JONES, TIMOTHY SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/04/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
LANE, JAWAUN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/18/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LAWRENCE, KEITH
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/30/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LAWSON, TRAVIS EARL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/22/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
LEDBETTER, MICHAEL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/04/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HYDROCODONE)
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LOPEZ-PEREZ, WAYNER DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/01/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
MAHER, ROBERT WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 06/16/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCCORD, DUSTIN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/09/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCDOWELL, APRIL LEANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, MICHAEL DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/01/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MURRAY, CARMEN NM
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/21/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION FTA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
PARKS, DANIEL STEPHAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/23/1993
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PATILLO, ERNEST HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/10/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
RIEVLEY, MICHELLE JEANETT
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/09/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
RIVERA ESPINOZA, JOEL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, ANTHONY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/02/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • GAMBLING
  • POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
TAYLOR, ASHLEY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAYLOR, PARIS KWAME
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/03/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THRUSH, AMY L
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TONEY, DEAUNA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/10/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VAUGHN, ROBERT DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/17/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
WAITE, AMY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/30/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILDER, SEAN ERIC
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/12/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WINKFIELD, DEANDRE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/09/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
WOODS, DEQUAN JATORIAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/26/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSULT


Latest Headlines
NAACP Asks Full Probe Of Speedway Shooting
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2023
First 2 Residents Of Chattanooga’s 3D-printed Shelters Placed Into Permanent Housing
First 2 Residents Of Chattanooga’s 3D-printed Shelters Placed Into Permanent Housing
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2023
Southwest Airlines To Locate New Crew Base In Nashville, Creating Anticipated 1,300 Jobs
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2023
Traffic Stop For Speeding Leads To Possession Of Marijuana Charge - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2023
Breaking News
NAACP Asks Full Probe Of Speedway Shooting
  • 8/15/2023

The Chattanooga Hamilton County Branch of the NAACP said they are aware of the recent officer-involved shooting at the East Third Street Speedway after 9 p.m. last Friday night. Officials ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/15/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Traffic Stop For Speeding Leads To Possession Of Marijuana Charge - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/15/2023

A traffic stop in the 5200 block of Little Debbie Parkway for speeding led to the driver being charged with possession of marijuana. Walmart employees requested police to remove an individual ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/15/2023
Police Blotter: Man Fails To Pay For Lock Services On His Jeep; Woman Wants TPO Against Grandmother Who Gossips About Her
  • 8/15/2023
East Ridge Getting More Townhomes
  • 8/14/2023
19-Year-Old Who Was Shot At Amazon Plant Dies From His Injuries
  • 8/14/2023
Inmate At County Jail Charged With Premeditated Murder Of Fellow Inmate In 2019
Inmate At County Jail Charged With Premeditated Murder Of Fellow Inmate In 2019
  • 8/14/2023
Opinion
Missing The National Anthem
  • 8/14/2023
Ideas For The Special Session On Public Safety
  • 8/14/2023
Thoughts On Networks' Broadcasts Of Trump's Indictments
  • 8/15/2023
Who's Following You
  • 8/14/2023
Using The Coffins Of Murdered Children As A Political Platform - And Response
  • 8/12/2023
Sports
Chattanooga FC Signs Local Midfielder Gavin Castle
Chattanooga FC Signs Local Midfielder Gavin Castle
  • 8/14/2023
Annual Magnum Mile Track Race Introduces Event For Competitive Athletes From Across The Country
  • 8/14/2023
Randy Smith: Mocs Lose A Great Friend
Randy Smith: Mocs Lose A Great Friend
  • 8/14/2023
Lookouts Win 6-2; Extend Win Streak To Six Games
Lookouts Win 6-2; Extend Win Streak To Six Games
  • 8/13/2023
Mocs Soccer Lose 2-0 In Exhibition At Georgia State
  • 8/13/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: My Father Never Met A Stranger
Life With Ferris: My Father Never Met A Stranger
  • 8/14/2023
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Finishing At Georgia 40 Years Ago, Amateur Golf, Hip Hop, And Taylor Swift
  • 8/12/2023
Jerry Summers: Here Comes The Amtrak
Jerry Summers: Here Comes The Amtrak
  • 8/14/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 8/14/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 8/11/2023
Entertainment
Tickets For The Book Of Mormon On Sale Aug. 21
Tickets For The Book Of Mormon On Sale Aug. 21
  • 8/14/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/9/2023
Best of Grizzard- Divorce Advice No. 1
Best of Grizzard- Divorce Advice No. 1
  • 8/11/2023
Noontunes Concert Series Moves To Broad Street To Test New Design Concepts, Adds Artist Market & Food Trucks
  • 8/14/2023
Sam Evian To Play Barking Legs Theater Sept. 12
  • 8/10/2023
Opinion
Missing The National Anthem
  • 8/14/2023
Ideas For The Special Session On Public Safety
  • 8/14/2023
Thoughts On Networks' Broadcasts Of Trump's Indictments
  • 8/15/2023
Dining
Elsie’s Daughter To Open At The Hotel Chalet At The Choo Choo
Elsie’s Daughter To Open At The Hotel Chalet At The Choo Choo
  • 8/14/2023
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Debuts In Tennessee With 2 Leases In Chattanooga
  • 8/10/2023
See Rock City Extends Investment In Hospitality And Tourism Institute With Howard School
See Rock City Extends Investment In Hospitality And Tourism Institute With Howard School
  • 8/9/2023
Business
Gas Prices Drop 9.1 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 8/14/2023
Chantel Pitts Named Banking Center Manager Of First Horizon Bank In Downtown Chattanooga
Chantel Pitts Named Banking Center Manager Of First Horizon Bank In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 8/14/2023
Secretary Of State Tre Hargett Names Christina Temple As New Chief Of Staff
Secretary Of State Tre Hargett Names Christina Temple As New Chief Of Staff
  • 8/14/2023
Real Estate
Mill Town Revival Continues With Pop-Up Project Partnership Nov. 3-11
Mill Town Revival Continues With Pop-Up Project Partnership Nov. 3-11
  • 8/14/2023
Steven Sharpe: Smile, You May Be On Camera
  • 8/9/2023
Approval Given For 8 Townhomes At Mission View Apartments At Shallowford, Obey
Approval Given For 8 Townhomes At Mission View Apartments At Shallowford, Obey
  • 8/8/2023
Student Scene
Peyton Manning Joins UT College Of Communication And Information Faculty
Peyton Manning Joins UT College Of Communication And Information Faculty
  • 8/14/2023
GPS Announces Faculty And Staff Additions And Updates For 2023-24
  • 8/14/2023
2 Ooltewah High School Students Receive National Honor For Academic Achievement
  • 8/14/2023
Living Well
CHI Memorial Is Nationally Recognized For High-Quality Stroke Care
CHI Memorial Is Nationally Recognized For High-Quality Stroke Care
  • 8/14/2023
Recent Traumas Have Taken Toll On Blood Assurance's Supply
  • 8/14/2023
Erlanger Baroness Hospital Nationally Recognized For 10th Time As Gold Plus In Stroke Care
  • 8/11/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
New Learning Playscape Announced For Harrison Bay State Park
  • 8/14/2023
Collegedale Takes Ownership Of New Little Debbie Park
  • 8/8/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
  • 8/2/2023
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech and Sweet Briar College, Part 2
  • 8/7/2023
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech And Sweet Briar College, Part 1
  • 8/2/2023
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Practice And Repetition
Bob Tamasy: The Power Of Practice And Repetition
  • 8/14/2023
Refuge Assembly Of God's Community Movie Night Showing "Sound Of Freedom" Aug. 16
  • 8/11/2023
Bob Tamasy: Finding Intimacy In A World Of Superficiality
  • 8/10/2023
Obituaries
Colleen Marian Parsons Barrow
Colleen Marian Parsons Barrow
  • 8/15/2023
Spencer Stockell Harris
Spencer Stockell Harris
  • 8/14/2023
Alma Louise Burnette Boyer
Alma Louise Burnette Boyer
  • 8/14/2023
Area Obituaries
Williams, Kaye (Cleveland)
Williams, Kaye (Cleveland)
  • 8/15/2023
Bartolomucci, Randy (Tunnel Hill)
Bartolomucci, Randy (Tunnel Hill)
  • 8/15/2023
Goodson, Gracie Mae (Dalton)
Goodson, Gracie Mae (Dalton)
  • 8/15/2023