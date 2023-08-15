Latest Headlines

2nd Person Arrested In Animal Hoarding Case In Walker County

  • Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Dee Decker
Dee Decker

A second person has been arrested and charged in connection with an animal hoarding case that has now resulted in 101 cats and three dogs being removed from a property in south Walker County.

Dee Darren Decker, 76, faces one count of aggravated cruelty to animals in connection with a deceased cat found at his home on South Dick Creek Road last week. A Magistrate Court judge set his bond at $5,000.

Decker’s wife, Kathryn, 70, also faces charges of aggravated animal cruelty and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Animal control officers, along with a Walker County Sheriff’s deputy, found dogs chained to trees, animal feces inside the couple’s primary residence, and dozens of cats stacked in crates, including the one that was deceased, when they inspected the property on a welfare check.

Authorities say Decker enabled his wife by paying for all of the food for the animals and had a disregard for the living conditions of the animals, in which the couple also resided.

All of the animals removed from the property over the past several days have been relocated to the Walker County Animal Shelter and a temporary shelter site pending court proceedings.

This case remains an active investigation.

Latest Headlines
Sheriff Says County Jail Has "Way Too Many" Low-Level Offenders, Mental Health Patients
Sheriff Says County Jail Has "Way Too Many" Low-Level Offenders, Mental Health Patients
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2023
Signal Mountain Wants More Input On Major Sewage Updates
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols "Old Man" Expected To Be Contributor
Dan Fleser: Vols "Old Man" Expected To Be Contributor
  • Sports
  • 8/15/2023
Fire Damages Dallas Bay Home On Tuesday Afternoon
Fire Damages Dallas Bay Home On Tuesday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2023
2nd Person Arrested In Animal Hoarding Case In Walker County
2nd Person Arrested In Animal Hoarding Case In Walker County
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2023
Crowd Gathers At City Hall To Protest Speedway Shooting; 3 City Officers On Administrative Leave; NAACP Asks Full Probe
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2023
Breaking News
Sheriff Says County Jail Has "Way Too Many" Low-Level Offenders, Mental Health Patients
Sheriff Says County Jail Has "Way Too Many" Low-Level Offenders, Mental Health Patients
  • 8/15/2023

Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett said the $26 million expansion of the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center is the beginning of a 25-year plan to overhaul the jail facilities and population. ... more

Fire Damages Dallas Bay Home On Tuesday Afternoon
Fire Damages Dallas Bay Home On Tuesday Afternoon
  • 8/15/2023

Dallas Bay Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire at 1849 Joseph Terrace in the Dallas Bay community on Tuesday at 3:25 p.m. Units arrived on scene to ... more

2nd Person Arrested In Animal Hoarding Case In Walker County
2nd Person Arrested In Animal Hoarding Case In Walker County
  • 8/15/2023

A second person has been arrested and charged in connection with an animal hoarding case that has now resulted in 101 cats and three dogs being removed from a property in south Walker County. ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/15/2023
First 2 Residents Of Chattanooga’s 3D-printed Shelters Placed Into Permanent Housing
First 2 Residents Of Chattanooga’s 3D-printed Shelters Placed Into Permanent Housing
  • 8/15/2023
Traffic Stop For Speeding Leads To Possession Of Marijuana Charge - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/15/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/15/2023
Police Blotter: Man Fails To Pay For Lock Services On His Jeep; Woman Wants TPO Against Grandmother Who Gossips About Her
  • 8/15/2023
Opinion
Missing The National Anthem
  • 8/14/2023
Ideas For The Special Session On Public Safety
  • 8/14/2023
Brenda Demonbreun And The Soul Of A Soldier
Brenda Demonbreun And The Soul Of A Soldier
  • 8/15/2023
Thoughts On Networks' Broadcasts Of Trump's Indictments
  • 8/15/2023
Who's Following You - And Response
  • 8/14/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols "Old Man" Expected To Be Contributor
Dan Fleser: Vols "Old Man" Expected To Be Contributor
  • 8/15/2023
Chattanooga FC Signs Local Midfielder Gavin Castle
Chattanooga FC Signs Local Midfielder Gavin Castle
  • 8/14/2023
Annual Magnum Mile Track Race Introduces Event For Competitive Athletes From Across The Country
  • 8/14/2023
Randy Smith: Mocs Lose A Great Friend
Randy Smith: Mocs Lose A Great Friend
  • 8/14/2023
Lookouts Win 6-2; Extend Win Streak To Six Games
Lookouts Win 6-2; Extend Win Streak To Six Games
  • 8/13/2023
Happenings
Local Arts Leaders And Supporters To Be Honored At Sept. 14 “InterMission” Event Featuring Legendary Actor Alan Cumming
  • 8/15/2023
Boy Scouts' Community Service Benefits Boynton Elementary Special Needs Classroom
Boy Scouts' Community Service Benefits Boynton Elementary Special Needs Classroom
  • 8/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Here Comes The Amtrak
Jerry Summers: Here Comes The Amtrak
  • 8/14/2023
Walmart Supercenter Hixson Pop Up Art Exhibit, Now Through September
Walmart Supercenter Hixson Pop Up Art Exhibit, Now Through September
  • 8/15/2023
Tri-State Military Vehicle Club Show And Swap Meet At Camp Jordan Sept. 2-3
Tri-State Military Vehicle Club Show And Swap Meet At Camp Jordan Sept. 2-3
  • 8/15/2023
Entertainment
Newly Announced Music At Nightfall Friday Is Ashes And Arrows
Newly Announced Music At Nightfall Friday Is Ashes And Arrows
  • 8/15/2023
WTCI Flagship, Raise Your Hand, To Feature Local Bilingual Author And Her Spanish-Immersion Elementary Students
  • 8/15/2023
Noontunes Concert Series Moves To Broad Street To Test New Design Concepts, Adds Artist Market & Food Trucks
  • 8/14/2023
Tickets For The Book Of Mormon On Sale Aug. 21
Tickets For The Book Of Mormon On Sale Aug. 21
  • 8/14/2023
Best of Grizzard- Divorce Advice No. 1
Best of Grizzard- Divorce Advice No. 1
  • 8/11/2023
Opinion
Missing The National Anthem
  • 8/14/2023
Ideas For The Special Session On Public Safety
  • 8/14/2023
Brenda Demonbreun And The Soul Of A Soldier
Brenda Demonbreun And The Soul Of A Soldier
  • 8/15/2023
Dining
Elsie’s Daughter To Open At The Hotel Chalet At The Choo Choo
Elsie’s Daughter To Open At The Hotel Chalet At The Choo Choo
  • 8/14/2023
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Debuts In Tennessee With 2 Leases In Chattanooga
  • 8/10/2023
See Rock City Extends Investment In Hospitality And Tourism Institute With Howard School
See Rock City Extends Investment In Hospitality And Tourism Institute With Howard School
  • 8/9/2023
Business
Southwest Airlines To Locate New Crew Base In Nashville, Creating Anticipated 1,300 Jobs
  • 8/15/2023
WesBanco Opens Commercial Loan Production Office In Chattanooga Market
  • 8/15/2023
July Tennessee State Revenues Were $153.5 Million More Than Budgeted
  • 8/15/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: July 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: July 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 8/15/2023
Mill Town Revival Continues With Pop-Up Project Partnership Nov. 3-11
Mill Town Revival Continues With Pop-Up Project Partnership Nov. 3-11
  • 8/14/2023
Steven Sharpe: Smile, You May Be On Camera
  • 8/9/2023
Student Scene
UTC To Confer 1st Essentials Of Leadership Certificate
UTC To Confer 1st Essentials Of Leadership Certificate
  • 8/15/2023
Peyton Manning Joins UT College Of Communication And Information Faculty
Peyton Manning Joins UT College Of Communication And Information Faculty
  • 8/14/2023
GPS Announces Faculty And Staff Additions And Updates For 2023-24
  • 8/14/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Foundation Welcomes Katie Beth Fowler And Promotes Samantha Lord
Erlanger Foundation Welcomes Katie Beth Fowler And Promotes Samantha Lord
  • 8/15/2023
Burt Johnson Selected To Serve On Parkridge Health System Board Of Trusteestem
Burt Johnson Selected To Serve On Parkridge Health System Board Of Trusteestem
  • 8/15/2023
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Sold-Out Mastering Memory Care Golf Tournament Set To Tee Off Aug. 22
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Sold-Out Mastering Memory Care Golf Tournament Set To Tee Off Aug. 22
  • 8/15/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
Deadline Nears To Purchase Conservation Raffle Tickets
  • 8/15/2023
State Agencies Investigating Fish Kill On Pigeon River
  • 8/14/2023
New Learning Playscape Announced For Harrison Bay State Park
  • 8/14/2023
Travel
Global Industry Leader Paul Ouimet Is Keynote Speaker At 2023 Tourism Summit Sept. 26
Global Industry Leader Paul Ouimet Is Keynote Speaker At 2023 Tourism Summit Sept. 26
  • 8/15/2023
Gobblins & Giggles, Gaylord Opryland's Annual Fall Event, Returns With Brand-New Experiences
  • 8/15/2023
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech and Sweet Briar College, Part 2
  • 8/7/2023
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing With Special Guests Classic Harmony Is Aug. 20
  • 8/15/2023
Warren Chapel AME Church Celebrates 156th Anniversary Aug. 20
  • 8/15/2023
"The Name of Jesus Christ Is Powerful" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 8/15/2023
Obituaries
Michael Lynn Seay
Michael Lynn Seay
  • 8/15/2023
Herman Jackson
Herman Jackson
  • 8/15/2023
James Lebron Laney
James Lebron Laney
  • 8/15/2023
Area Obituaries
Williams, Kaye (Cleveland)
Williams, Kaye (Cleveland)
  • 8/15/2023
Bartolomucci, Randy (Tunnel Hill)
Bartolomucci, Randy (Tunnel Hill)
  • 8/15/2023
Goodson, Gracie Mae (Dalton)
Goodson, Gracie Mae (Dalton)
  • 8/15/2023