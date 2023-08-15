2nd Person Arrested In Animal Hoarding Case In Walker County

A second person has been arrested and charged in connection with an animal hoarding case that has now resulted in 101 cats and three dogs being removed from a property in south Walker County.

Dee Darren Decker, 76, faces one count of aggravated cruelty to animals in connection with a deceased cat found at his home on South Dick Creek Road last week. A Magistrate Court judge set his bond at $5,000.

Decker’s wife, Kathryn, 70, also faces charges of aggravated animal cruelty and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Animal control officers, along with a Walker County Sheriff’s deputy, found dogs chained to trees, animal feces inside the couple’s primary residence, and dozens of cats stacked in crates, including the one that was deceased, when they inspected the property on a welfare check.

Authorities say Decker enabled his wife by paying for all of the food for the animals and had a disregard for the living conditions of the animals, in which the couple also resided.

All of the animals removed from the property over the past several days have been relocated to the Walker County Animal Shelter and a temporary shelter site pending court proceedings.

This case remains an active investigation.