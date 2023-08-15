Fire Damages Dallas Bay Home On Tuesday Afternoon

Dallas Bay Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire at 1849 Joseph Terrace in the Dallas Bay community on Tuesday at 3:25 p.m.





Units arrived on scene to find heavy smoke showing. All parties had initially evacuated, with a homeowner running back inside the home. He quickly left the structure.





Units initiated an aggressive interior attack, quickly gaining control and preventing further extension of the fire.Origin of the fire was determined to be in the void space between the first and second floor. There were no injuries.

Damages are estimated at $20,000. Cause is undetermined and will be investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.





Response included companies from all three Dallas Bay Stations, along with Mutual Aid companies from Mowbray VFD and Soddy Daisy FD. Also assisting were deputies with Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Hamilton County EMS stood by for any potential injuries to firefighters.



