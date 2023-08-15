City Cites Multiple Violations By Blue Light Bar; Joyce Claims Selective Enforcement

The city cited multiple Beer Board rule violations by the Blue Light Bar on Station Street, while the attorney for owner Brian Joyce cried selective enforcement at a court session on Tuesday.

At a day-long hearing conducted by Chancellor Jeff Atherton, attorney Robin Flores said through this year, the Blue Light had two reports of assault; no DUIs; and no reports of public drunkenness at 43 Station St., while Reagan's and Westbound had 11 reports of assault; four DUIs; and two reports of public drunkenness at 24 Station St.

The city is seeking to enforce all the penalties that have been assessed against the Blue Light since it opened near the end of 2021, including the cancellation of its beer license.

The Blue Light has gone to court five times to gain stays of the enforcement efforts.

Chris Anderson of the mayor's office said the operation of the Blue Light was a main factor in Mayor Tim Kelly putting down several executive orders to try to stem violence on the street.

Mr. Anderson said it was former Rep. Gerald McCormick who carried the ball on the Station Street legislation. He said Senator Todd Gardenhire had signed on late when a Senate sponsor was needed.

Attorney Flores said of the idea to set up Station Street as an entertainment district next to the Chattanooga Choo Choo 10 years ago, "When you pray for rain, you've got to deal with the mud."

Attorney Flores said Michael Alfonso, owner of the nearby Comedy Catch and a bar, had been caught on video taking an intoxicated person "and depositing him in front of the Blue Light." Mr. Alfonso was called as a city witness, and he said he did lead a drunk individual away from his establishment. He denied he purposely put the person in front of another bar.

Mr. Alfonso said the district was initially to be for families and tourists, but wound up as an entertainment district.

He recalled a brawl at the Blue Light on Halloween 2021 that he said spilled over to his establishments. He said he and some of his patrons "almost got trampled" by those fleeing the other bar.

Attorney Flores asked Mr. Alfonso if he did not like the black customers that he said frequent the Blue Light. Mr. Alfonso said, "I don't like gang members." He said police officers pointed out to him some Blue Light customers that were allegedly in gangs.

Chattanooga Police Major Daniel Jones said when there was increasing violence at Station Street that police had to begin calling in many other officers to help out. He said that threatened to take away from coverage in other districts, and the city had to begin paying much overtime.

He said a plan was worked out whereby Station Street business owners started contributing to hiring the off duty officers. Attorney Flores called that "a shakedown."

Major Jones said it was found that the Blue Light was not living up to a security agreement that required it to hire a specific number of armed security officers, including more on Friday nights and even more for Saturday nights.

When no progress was being made on coming up with a security plan earlier, Chancellor Atherton had "locked the doors" at his courtroom on those involved. About three hours later - at 5:30 p.m. - Mr. Joyce signed an agreement.

The city was also set to call a number of other police officers to testify.

'



