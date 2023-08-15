Latest Headlines

City Cites Multiple Violations By Blue Light Bar; Joyce Claims Selective Enforcement

  • Tuesday, August 15, 2023
The city cited multiple Beer Board rule violations by the Blue Light Bar on Station Street, while the attorney for owner Brian Joyce cried selective enforcement at a court session on Tuesday.
At a day-long hearing conducted by Chancellor Jeff Atherton, attorney Robin Flores said through this year, the Blue Light had two reports of assault; no DUIs; and no reports of public drunkenness at 43 Station St., while Reagan's and Westbound had 11 reports of assault; four DUIs; and two reports of public drunkenness at 24 Station St.
The city is seeking to enforce all the penalties that have been assessed against the Blue Light since it opened near the end of 2021, including the cancellation of its beer license.
The Blue Light has gone to court five times to gain stays of the enforcement efforts.
Chris Anderson of the mayor's office said the operation of the Blue Light was a main factor in Mayor Tim Kelly putting down several executive orders to try to stem violence on the street.
Initially, the orders included stopping open street drinking at Station Street on the weekends.
Mr. Anderson said it was former Rep. Gerald McCormick who carried the ball on the Station Street legislation. He said Senator Todd Gardenhire had signed on late when a Senate sponsor was needed.
Attorney Flores said of the idea to set up Station Street as an entertainment district next to the Chattanooga Choo Choo 10 years ago, "When you pray for rain, you've got to deal with the mud."
Attorney Flores said Michael Alfonso, owner of the nearby Comedy Catch and a bar, had been caught on video taking an intoxicated person "and depositing him in front of the Blue Light." Mr. Alfonso was called as a city witness, and he said he did lead a drunk individual away from his establishment. He denied he purposely put the person in front of another bar.
Mr. Alfonso said the district was initially to be for families and tourists, but wound up as an entertainment district.
He recalled a brawl at the Blue Light on Halloween 2021 that he said spilled over to his establishments. He said he and some of his patrons "almost got trampled" by those fleeing the other bar.
Attorney Flores asked Mr. Alfonso if he did not like the black customers that he said frequent the Blue Light. Mr. Alfonso said, "I don't like gang members." He said police officers pointed out to him some Blue Light customers that were allegedly in gangs.
Chattanooga Police Major Daniel Jones said when there was increasing violence at Station Street that police had to begin calling in many other officers to help out. He said that threatened to take away from coverage in other districts, and the city had to begin paying much overtime.
He said a plan was worked out whereby Station Street business owners started contributing to hiring the off duty officers. Attorney Flores called that "a shakedown."
Major Jones said it was found that the Blue Light was not living up to a security agreement that required it to hire a specific number of armed security officers, including more on Friday nights and even more for Saturday nights.
When no progress was being made on coming up with a security plan earlier, Chancellor Atherton had "locked the doors" at his courtroom on those involved. About three hours later - at 5:30 p.m. - Mr. Joyce signed an agreement.
The city was also set to call a number of other police officers to testify.

'


Latest Headlines
VOLLEYBALL ROUND-UP: TUESDAY, AUGUST 15th
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/15/2023
Lee Volleyball Picked Ninth In Preseason Poll
  • Sports
  • 8/15/2023
Mocs Volleyball Hosts Blue-Gold Scrimmage Thursday
  • Sports
  • 8/15/2023
Baylor Soccer Opens Season With Shutout Over East Hamilton
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/15/2023
City Cites Multiple Violations By Blue Light Bar; Joyce Claims Selective Enforcement
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2023
PHOTOS: Vols Hit The Practice Field
  • Sports
  • 8/15/2023
Breaking News
City Cites Multiple Violations By Blue Light Bar; Joyce Claims Selective Enforcement
  • 8/15/2023

The city cited multiple Beer Board rule violations by the Blue Light Bar on Station Street, while the attorney for owner Brian Joyce cried selective enforcement at a court session on Tuesday. ... more

Fire Damages Dallas Bay Home On Tuesday Afternoon
Fire Damages Dallas Bay Home On Tuesday Afternoon
  • 8/15/2023

Dallas Bay Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire at 1849 Joseph Terrace in the Dallas Bay community on Tuesday at 3:25 p.m. Units arrived on scene to ... more

2nd Person Arrested In Animal Hoarding Case In Walker County
2nd Person Arrested In Animal Hoarding Case In Walker County
  • 8/15/2023

A second person has been arrested and charged in connection with an animal hoarding case that has now resulted in 101 cats and three dogs being removed from a property in south Walker County. ... more

Breaking News
Sheriff Says County Jail Has "Way Too Many" Low-Level Offenders, Mental Health Patients
Sheriff Says County Jail Has "Way Too Many" Low-Level Offenders, Mental Health Patients
  • 8/15/2023
First 2 Residents Of Chattanooga’s 3D-printed Shelters Placed Into Permanent Housing
First 2 Residents Of Chattanooga’s 3D-printed Shelters Placed Into Permanent Housing
  • 8/15/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/15/2023
Traffic Stop For Speeding Leads To Possession Of Marijuana Charge - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/15/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/15/2023
Opinion
Missing The National Anthem
  • 8/14/2023
Ideas For The Special Session On Public Safety
  • 8/14/2023
Brenda Demonbreun And The Soul Of A Soldier
Brenda Demonbreun And The Soul Of A Soldier
  • 8/15/2023
Thoughts On Networks' Broadcasts Of Trump's Indictments
  • 8/15/2023
Who's Following You - And Response
  • 8/14/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols "Old Man" Expected To Be Contributor
Dan Fleser: Vols "Old Man" Expected To Be Contributor
  • 8/15/2023
Chattanooga FC Signs Local Midfielder Gavin Castle
Chattanooga FC Signs Local Midfielder Gavin Castle
  • 8/14/2023
Randy Smith: Mocs Lose A Great Friend
Randy Smith: Mocs Lose A Great Friend
  • 8/14/2023
Lee Volleyball Picked Ninth In Preseason Poll
  • 8/15/2023
Mocs Volleyball Hosts Blue-Gold Scrimmage Thursday
  • 8/15/2023
Happenings
Local Arts Leaders And Supporters To Be Honored At Sept. 14 “InterMission” Event Featuring Legendary Actor Alan Cumming
  • 8/15/2023
Boy Scouts' Community Service Benefits Boynton Elementary Special Needs Classroom
Boy Scouts' Community Service Benefits Boynton Elementary Special Needs Classroom
  • 8/15/2023
Did You Know? Black Patch War (1906-1908)
Did You Know? Black Patch War (1906-1908)
  • 8/16/2023
Walmart Supercenter Hixson Pop Up Art Exhibit, Now Through September
Walmart Supercenter Hixson Pop Up Art Exhibit, Now Through September
  • 8/15/2023
Tri-State Military Vehicle Club Show And Swap Meet At Camp Jordan Sept. 2-3
Tri-State Military Vehicle Club Show And Swap Meet At Camp Jordan Sept. 2-3
  • 8/15/2023
Entertainment
Newly Announced Music At Nightfall Friday Is Ashes And Arrows
Newly Announced Music At Nightfall Friday Is Ashes And Arrows
  • 8/15/2023
WTCI Flagship, Raise Your Hand, To Feature Local Bilingual Author And Her Spanish-Immersion Elementary Students
  • 8/15/2023
Noontunes Concert Series Moves To Broad Street To Test New Design Concepts, Adds Artist Market & Food Trucks
  • 8/14/2023
Tickets For The Book Of Mormon On Sale Aug. 21
Tickets For The Book Of Mormon On Sale Aug. 21
  • 8/14/2023
Best of Grizzard- Divorce Advice No. 1
Best of Grizzard- Divorce Advice No. 1
  • 8/11/2023
Opinion
Missing The National Anthem
  • 8/14/2023
Ideas For The Special Session On Public Safety
  • 8/14/2023
Brenda Demonbreun And The Soul Of A Soldier
Brenda Demonbreun And The Soul Of A Soldier
  • 8/15/2023
Dining
Elsie’s Daughter To Open At The Hotel Chalet At The Choo Choo
Elsie’s Daughter To Open At The Hotel Chalet At The Choo Choo
  • 8/14/2023
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Debuts In Tennessee With 2 Leases In Chattanooga
  • 8/10/2023
See Rock City Extends Investment In Hospitality And Tourism Institute With Howard School
See Rock City Extends Investment In Hospitality And Tourism Institute With Howard School
  • 8/9/2023
Business
Hawkins County Attorney/Judge Charged With Forgery, Bribery
  • 8/15/2023
July Tennessee State Revenues Were $153.5 Million More Than Budgeted
  • 8/15/2023
Southwest Airlines To Locate New Crew Base In Nashville, Creating Anticipated 1,300 Jobs
  • 8/15/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: July 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: July 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 8/15/2023
Mill Town Revival Continues With Pop-Up Project Partnership Nov. 3-11
Mill Town Revival Continues With Pop-Up Project Partnership Nov. 3-11
  • 8/14/2023
Steven Sharpe: Smile, You May Be On Camera
  • 8/9/2023
Student Scene
UTC To Confer 1st Essentials Of Leadership Certificate
UTC To Confer 1st Essentials Of Leadership Certificate
  • 8/15/2023
Peyton Manning Joins UT College Of Communication And Information Faculty
Peyton Manning Joins UT College Of Communication And Information Faculty
  • 8/14/2023
GPS Announces Faculty And Staff Additions And Updates For 2023-24
  • 8/14/2023
Living Well
Class Action Lawsuits Filed Against Chattanooga Heart Institute After Data Breach
  • 8/15/2023
Erlanger Foundation Welcomes Katie Beth Fowler And Promotes Samantha Lord
Erlanger Foundation Welcomes Katie Beth Fowler And Promotes Samantha Lord
  • 8/15/2023
Burt Johnson Selected To Serve On Parkridge Health System Board Of Trusteestem
Burt Johnson Selected To Serve On Parkridge Health System Board Of Trusteestem
  • 8/15/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
Deadline Nears To Purchase Conservation Raffle Tickets
  • 8/15/2023
State Agencies Investigating Fish Kill On Pigeon River
  • 8/14/2023
New Learning Playscape Announced For Harrison Bay State Park
  • 8/14/2023
Travel
Global Industry Leader Paul Ouimet Is Keynote Speaker At 2023 Tourism Summit Sept. 26
Global Industry Leader Paul Ouimet Is Keynote Speaker At 2023 Tourism Summit Sept. 26
  • 8/15/2023
Gobblins & Giggles, Gaylord Opryland's Annual Fall Event, Returns With Brand-New Experiences
  • 8/15/2023
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech and Sweet Briar College, Part 2
  • 8/7/2023
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing With Special Guests Classic Harmony Is Aug. 20
  • 8/15/2023
Warren Chapel AME Church Celebrates 156th Anniversary Aug. 20
  • 8/15/2023
"The Name of Jesus Christ Is Powerful" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 8/15/2023
Obituaries
Michael Lynn Seay
Michael Lynn Seay
  • 8/15/2023
Herman Jackson
Herman Jackson
  • 8/15/2023
James Lebron Laney
James Lebron Laney
  • 8/15/2023
Area Obituaries
Williams, Kaye (Cleveland)
Williams, Kaye (Cleveland)
  • 8/15/2023
Bartolomucci, Randy (Tunnel Hill)
Bartolomucci, Randy (Tunnel Hill)
  • 8/15/2023
Goodson, Gracie Mae (Dalton)
Goodson, Gracie Mae (Dalton)
  • 8/15/2023