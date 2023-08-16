Latest Headlines

Owner Of 106-Year-Old Zarzour's Cafe Is Selling Property

  • Wednesday, August 16, 2023

The owner of the 106-year-old Zarzour's Cafe said he is selling the restaurant property as well as his house next door. The restaurant will remain open until the sale.

Joe "Dixie" Fuller said the family has operated the restaurant since its start, but it had "run its course."

He said in a Facebook post that losing his longtime job at the Riverbend Festival and then the death of his wife Shannon "damn near killed me."

Shannon Zarzour had operated the restaurant for many years.

After her death, the management was taken over by Mary Smith, who has long been the main cook at the tiny restaurant on Rossville Avenue behind the Main Street fire hall.

Dixie and Shannon Fuller several years ago had built their house next to the restaurant on a former parking lot.

Zarzour's earlier had been operated by Shirley Zarzour Fuller, mother of Joe Fuller.

Mr. Fuller said on Facebook, "I'm sorry for letting our dedicated customers and our lifelong friends down but it is virtually impossible to make the money work and I'm trying my best to have some quality in my retirement. Mary and I have spent a lot of time searching through our souls and, yes, there have been tears shed....we see no choice but to sell. We love you guys so much for supporting us in our day to day business and we really thank you for helping us through Shannon's passing as you all know that Zarzour's was her passion.

"Thanks guys, 106 years is a good run for any business. I hope someone can beat that. Love you all, Dixie."

Joe "Dixie" Fuller
Joe "Dixie" Fuller photo by
Latest Headlines
Randy Smith: More Than A Half Century Of Prep Football
Randy Smith: More Than A Half Century Of Prep Football
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/16/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Vols May Be Much Better Than Their AP Ranking
  • Sports
  • 8/16/2023
Brainerd's Levar Brown Honored By TSSAA
Brainerd's Levar Brown Honored By TSSAA
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/16/2023
Owner Of 106-Year-Old Zarzour's Cafe Is Selling Property
Owner Of 106-Year-Old Zarzour's Cafe Is Selling Property
  • Breaking News
  • 8/16/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/16/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 8/16/23
  • Breaking News
  • 8/16/2023
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/16/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 8/16/23
  • 8/16/2023

more

New Finley Stadium Director Praised After Completing 1st Year
  • 8/16/2023

Finley Board of Directors member Ryan Crimmins congratulated Finley Stadium Executive Director Brian Wright for his management of the stadium that ended the year in the black and said that he ... more

Breaking News
K9 Discovers Felony Amounts Of Drugs - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/16/2023
Police Blotter: Man Pulled Over For Traffic Violation Had No Insurance And Had Been Drinking; Suspicious Vehicle Was Just Man Giving Driving Lessons
  • 8/16/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/16/2023
City Cites Multiple Violations By Blue Light Bar; Joyce Claims Selective Enforcement
  • 8/15/2023
Signal Mountain Wants More Input On Major Sewage Updates
  • 8/15/2023
Opinion
Missing The National Anthem
  • 8/14/2023
Ideas For The Special Session On Public Safety
  • 8/14/2023
A Look At Artificial Intelligence
  • 8/16/2023
Brenda Demonbreun And The Soul Of A Soldier
Brenda Demonbreun And The Soul Of A Soldier
  • 8/15/2023
Thoughts On Networks' Broadcasts Of Trump's Indictments - And Response
  • 8/15/2023
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: Vols May Be Much Better Than Their AP Ranking
  • 8/16/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols "Old Man" Expected To Be Contributor
Dan Fleser: Vols "Old Man" Expected To Be Contributor
  • 8/15/2023
Jack Lupton’s Vision Continues To Impact Tennessee Golf Foundation
Jack Lupton’s Vision Continues To Impact Tennessee Golf Foundation
  • 8/15/2023
Lee Volleyball Picked Ninth In Preseason Poll
  • 8/15/2023
Mocs Volleyball Hosts Blue-Gold Scrimmage Thursday
  • 8/15/2023
Happenings
Local Arts Leaders And Supporters To Be Honored At Sept. 14 “InterMission” Event Featuring Legendary Actor Alan Cumming
  • 8/15/2023
Boy Scouts' Community Service Benefits Boynton Elementary Special Needs Classroom
Boy Scouts' Community Service Benefits Boynton Elementary Special Needs Classroom
  • 8/15/2023
Did You Know? Black Patch War (1906-1908)
Did You Know? Black Patch War (1906-1908)
  • 8/16/2023
Walmart Supercenter Hixson Pop Up Art Exhibit, Now Through September
Walmart Supercenter Hixson Pop Up Art Exhibit, Now Through September
  • 8/15/2023
Tri-State Military Vehicle Club Show And Swap Meet At Camp Jordan Sept. 2-3
Tri-State Military Vehicle Club Show And Swap Meet At Camp Jordan Sept. 2-3
  • 8/15/2023
Entertainment
Joslyn And The Sweet Compression Headline Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 8/16/2023
Newly Announced Music At Nightfall Friday Is Ashes And Arrows
Newly Announced Music At Nightfall Friday Is Ashes And Arrows
  • 8/15/2023
WTCI Flagship, Raise Your Hand, To Feature Local Bilingual Author And Her Spanish-Immersion Elementary Students
  • 8/15/2023
Noontunes Concert Series Moves To Broad Street To Test New Design Concepts, Adds Artist Market & Food Trucks
  • 8/14/2023
Tickets For The Book Of Mormon On Sale Aug. 21
Tickets For The Book Of Mormon On Sale Aug. 21
  • 8/14/2023
Opinion
Missing The National Anthem
  • 8/14/2023
Ideas For The Special Session On Public Safety
  • 8/14/2023
A Look At Artificial Intelligence
  • 8/16/2023
Dining
Elsie’s Daughter To Open At The Hotel Chalet At The Choo Choo
Elsie’s Daughter To Open At The Hotel Chalet At The Choo Choo
  • 8/14/2023
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Debuts In Tennessee With 2 Leases In Chattanooga
  • 8/10/2023
See Rock City Extends Investment In Hospitality And Tourism Institute With Howard School
See Rock City Extends Investment In Hospitality And Tourism Institute With Howard School
  • 8/9/2023
Business
4th Annual State Of Freight Forum Held At McKee Foods
  • 8/16/2023
Hawkins County Attorney/Judge Charged With Forgery, Bribery
  • 8/15/2023
July Tennessee State Revenues Were $153.5 Million More Than Budgeted
  • 8/15/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: July 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: July 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 8/15/2023
Mill Town Revival Continues With Pop-Up Project Partnership Nov. 3-11
Mill Town Revival Continues With Pop-Up Project Partnership Nov. 3-11
  • 8/14/2023
Steven Sharpe: Smile, You May Be On Camera
  • 8/9/2023
Student Scene
UTC To Confer 1st Essentials Of Leadership Certificate
UTC To Confer 1st Essentials Of Leadership Certificate
  • 8/15/2023
Peyton Manning Joins UT College Of Communication And Information Faculty
Peyton Manning Joins UT College Of Communication And Information Faculty
  • 8/14/2023
GPS Announces Faculty And Staff Additions And Updates For 2023-24
  • 8/14/2023
Living Well
Class Action Lawsuits Filed Against Chattanooga Heart Institute After Data Breach
  • 8/15/2023
Erlanger Foundation Welcomes Katie Beth Fowler And Promotes Samantha Lord
Erlanger Foundation Welcomes Katie Beth Fowler And Promotes Samantha Lord
  • 8/15/2023
Burt Johnson Selected To Serve On Parkridge Health System Board Of Trusteestem
Burt Johnson Selected To Serve On Parkridge Health System Board Of Trusteestem
  • 8/15/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
Deadline Nears To Purchase Conservation Raffle Tickets
  • 8/15/2023
State Agencies Investigating Fish Kill On Pigeon River
  • 8/14/2023
New Learning Playscape Announced For Harrison Bay State Park
  • 8/14/2023
Travel
Global Industry Leader Paul Ouimet Is Keynote Speaker At 2023 Tourism Summit Sept. 26
Global Industry Leader Paul Ouimet Is Keynote Speaker At 2023 Tourism Summit Sept. 26
  • 8/15/2023
Gobblins & Giggles, Gaylord Opryland's Annual Fall Event, Returns With Brand-New Experiences
  • 8/15/2023
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech and Sweet Briar College, Part 2
  • 8/7/2023
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing With Special Guests Classic Harmony Is Aug. 20
  • 8/15/2023
Warren Chapel AME Church Celebrates 156th Anniversary Aug. 20
  • 8/15/2023
"The Name of Jesus Christ Is Powerful" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 8/15/2023
Obituaries
Vincent “Vinnie” Frank Boscaino, Jr.
Vincent “Vinnie” Frank Boscaino, Jr.
  • 8/16/2023
Terrell "Terry" Franklin Ridge
  • 8/16/2023
Peggie Lynn Renfro
Peggie Lynn Renfro
  • 8/16/2023
Area Obituaries
Baldwin, Linda Faye (Cleveland)
Baldwin, Linda Faye (Cleveland)
  • 8/16/2023
Smith, Larry (Dalton)
  • 8/16/2023
Kent, Tom (Dalton)
  • 8/16/2023