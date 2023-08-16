Owner Of 106-Year-Old Zarzour's Cafe Is Selling Property

Zarzour's Cafe on Rossville Avenue photo by Mark A Herndon photo by John Wilson photo by John Wilson photo by John Wilson photo by John Wilson photo by John Wilson photo by John Wilson photo by John Wilson photo by John Wilson photo by John Wilson photo by John Wilson photo by John Wilson photo by John Wilson photo by John Wilson photo by John Wilson photo by John Wilson photo by John Wilson photo by John Wilson Previous Next

The owner of the 106-year-old Zarzour's Cafe said he is selling the restaurant property as well as his house next door. The restaurant will remain open until the sale.

Joe "Dixie" Fuller said the family has operated the restaurant since its start, but it had "run its course."

He said in a Facebook post that losing his longtime job at the Riverbend Festival and then the death of his wife Shannon "damn near killed me."

Shannon Zarzour had operated the restaurant for many years.

After her death, the management was taken over by Mary Smith, who has long been the main cook at the tiny restaurant on Rossville Avenue behind the Main Street fire hall.

Dixie and Shannon Fuller several years ago had built their house next to the restaurant on a former parking lot.

Zarzour's earlier had been operated by Shirley Zarzour Fuller, mother of Joe Fuller.

Mr. Fuller said on Facebook, "I'm sorry for letting our dedicated customers and our lifelong friends down but it is virtually impossible to make the money work and I'm trying my best to have some quality in my retirement. Mary and I have spent a lot of time searching through our souls and, yes, there have been tears shed....we see no choice but to sell. We love you guys so much for supporting us in our day to day business and we really thank you for helping us through Shannon's passing as you all know that Zarzour's was her passion.

"Thanks guys, 106 years is a good run for any business. I hope someone can beat that. Love you all, Dixie."