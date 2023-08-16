DA's Office Says It Will Release Video In Speedway Shooting As Well As Give More Details Soon

The District Attorney's Office said it will be releasing video footage in the very near future on the shooting at Speedway on Third Street in which an officer was shot and Roger Heard was killed.

The DA's Office also said it will be releasing a press release that will give more details.

The statement also said, “The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is actively investigating the shooting of a Chattanooga Police officer that occurred on Friday. Facts and evidence are still being gathered."

Officials said earlier that the TBI will be giving a report and recommendation to the District Attorney's Office.

The three officers involved are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police earlier said that officers fired after Heard pulled a gun. One officer was hit in both arms, it was stated.

Officer Celtain Batterson was the one wounded in the gunfire. He is a nine-year veteran of the department. Also on leave are Nicholas Ayres, who has been with the department for five years, and Officer Christopher Dyess who has been with the department since 2019.