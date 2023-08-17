Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/29/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) ALLEN, JACOB WYATT

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/01/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BASS, CHARLES TERRA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/07/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION BECKOM, STACY LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/04/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE BUCKNER, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/24/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CHAMBERS, BRANDON STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/27/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU CREEK, TAYLOR MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/06/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FLOYD, CATHERINE RACHEL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/24/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

MONEY LAUNDERING

MONEY LAUNDERING

MONEY LAUNDERING

MONEY LAUNDERING

MONEY LAUNDERING

MONEY LAUNDERING

MONEY LAUNDERING

MONEY LAUNDERING

MONEY LAUNDERING

MONEY LAUNDERING

MONEY LAUNDERING

MONEY LAUNDERING

MONEY LAUNDERING

MONEY LAUNDERING

MONEY LAUNDERING

MONEY LAUNDERING

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY FLOYD, CHRISTOPHER A

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/08/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING GASQUE, JASON LYN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/12/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Charge(s):

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE

GEICK, MAYA PANESSA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/05/1998

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE GIFFORD, DYLAN RAHETT

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/15/1999

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HENDERSON, RAVEEN SHALONE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/31/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HODGE, BRIAN MACK

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/27/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RES HUDGINS, SHAWN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/15/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HUNTER, PATRICK DEMETRIUS

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/03/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, ORLANDO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/26/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MANIS, JAMES THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 04/20/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING MASSENGALE, SHANE DONAPHAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/13/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MAYWEATHER, TAELOR ASHLEA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/13/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

MCCARTY, ANDREW BYRON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/12/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI MCDONALD, TERRY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/22/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TBSIC MCGEE, DANIEL LUCAS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/16/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS MCNARY, KALEB M

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/20/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MILTON, RITA JUNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/21/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY ODELL, CHRISTOPHER NMN

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 10/19/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION PROBATION (BURGLARY) RAMIREZ-SIMON, JAIRO

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/20/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHEFFIELD, SHAWN WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/07/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY SHORTER, PATRICIA T

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 08/12/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SIMS, WAYMAN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/13/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE