Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Thursday, August 17, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, HARRY LORENZO 
2744 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD 
8514 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD UNIT A HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

ALLEN, JACOB WYATT 
10941 HIGH RIVER DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BASS, CHARLES TERRA 
6770 BUFFINGTON RD UNIT 403 UNION CITY, 30291 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

BECKOM, STACY LEE 
135 STONEBRIDGE XING NEWNAN, 30265 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BROWN, RICKY ALLEN 
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BUCKNER, BRANDON LEE 
2609 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHAMBERS, BRANDON STEPHEN 
16029 PROVIDENCE RD BAKEWELL, 373735720 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

CREEK, TAYLOR MICHELLE 
202 MILFORD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FINK, REBECCA BLACKMON 
6214 MELTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609

FLOYD, CATHERINE RACHEL 
8807 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY

FLOYD, CHRISTOPHER A 
727 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GASQUE, JASON LYN 
181 INTEGRA VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE

GEICK, MAYA PANESSA 
1522 COUNTY ROAD 138 HANGER, 35978 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GIFFORD, CHRISTY LYNN 
3404 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GIFFORD, DYLAN RAHETT 
8932 OLD STATE HWY 28 PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GIFFORD, FRED RICHARD 
3404 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HENDERSON, RAVEEN SHALONE 
635 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HERNANDEZ, ROBERTO 
4087 W FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EMBEZZELMENT

HODGE, BRIAN MACK 
3254 FULL BRIGHT RD CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RES

HUDGINS, SHAWN MICHAEL 
3825 HIXSON PK APT 225 HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HUNTER, PATRICK DEMETRIUS 
226 WALLACEVILLE SCHOOL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, ORLANDO 
2300 WILSON 4D APT4D CHATTANGOOA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MANIS, JAMES THOMAS 
318 BONNY CIRCKE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING

MASSENGALE, SHANE DONAPHAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MAYWEATHER, TAELOR ASHLEA 
2124 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

MCCARTY, ANDREW BYRON 
300 PATROL ROAD HOMELESS FORSYTH, 31029 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METN FOR RESALE

MCDONALD, TERRY 
803 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCGEE, DANIEL LUCAS 
440 TRUNK ST NE Cleveland, 373115354 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

MCNARY, KALEB M 
3825 HIXSON PIKE APPT 225 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MILTON, RITA JUNE 
3929 MANOR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MYLES, SCOTT AVERY 
230 GLENN LANE SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ODELL, CHRISTOPHER NMN 
1154 CLARKSMILLS RD LEWISVILLE, 30434 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION PROBATION (BURGLARY)

RAMIREZ-SIMON, JAIRO 
2201 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, KYTRON C 
1102 ANITA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

SHEFFIELD, SHAWN WESLEY 
3110 8TH AVE HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY

SHORTER, PATRICIA T 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SIMS, WAYMAN EUGENE 
6922 PINE HAVEN DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINOCO, MARTHA LETICIA 
9607 BARBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VARNELL, WALTER STEPHEN 
2027 EMMA KATE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (AMPHETAMINE PIL
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CRACK COCAINE)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WEAVER, PHILLIP JAMES 
409 CLOUDSPRINGS TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

WEEKS, DERRICK LADON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WELLS, COLBY JACOB NIKIAH 
200 38TH ST SW FORT PAYNE, 35967 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

WHITE, CARMILYA MICHELLE 
5417 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUBS)

WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER TIGHE 
2467 15TH AVE. APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE 
7019 SPORTSMAN DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILSON, JAQUESHA DENISE 
3433 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
HARASSMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WYNN, ZIPPORLIAH 
3401 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

