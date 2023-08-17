Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, HARRY LORENZO
2744 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD
8514 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD UNIT A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
ALLEN, JACOB WYATT
10941 HIGH RIVER DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BASS, CHARLES TERRA
6770 BUFFINGTON RD UNIT 403 UNION CITY, 30291
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
BECKOM, STACY LEE
135 STONEBRIDGE XING NEWNAN, 30265
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BROWN, RICKY ALLEN
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BUCKNER, BRANDON LEE
2609 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHAMBERS, BRANDON STEPHEN
16029 PROVIDENCE RD BAKEWELL, 373735720
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
CREEK, TAYLOR MICHELLE
202 MILFORD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FINK, REBECCA BLACKMON
6214 MELTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609
FLOYD, CATHERINE RACHEL
8807 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
MONEY LAUNDERING
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FLOYD, CHRISTOPHER A
727 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GASQUE, JASON LYN
181 INTEGRA VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
GEICK, MAYA PANESSA
1522 COUNTY ROAD 138 HANGER, 35978
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GIFFORD, CHRISTY LYNN
3404 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GIFFORD, DYLAN RAHETT
8932 OLD STATE HWY 28 PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GIFFORD, FRED RICHARD
3404 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HENDERSON, RAVEEN SHALONE
635 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HERNANDEZ, ROBERTO
4087 W FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EMBEZZELMENT
HODGE, BRIAN MACK
3254 FULL BRIGHT RD CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RES
HUDGINS, SHAWN MICHAEL
3825 HIXSON PK APT 225 HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HUNTER, PATRICK DEMETRIUS
226 WALLACEVILLE SCHOOL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, ORLANDO
2300 WILSON 4D APT4D CHATTANGOOA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MANIS, JAMES THOMAS
318 BONNY CIRCKE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
MASSENGALE, SHANE DONAPHAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MAYWEATHER, TAELOR ASHLEA
2124 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
MCCARTY, ANDREW BYRON
300 PATROL ROAD HOMELESS FORSYTH, 31029
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METN FOR RESALE
MCDONALD, TERRY
803 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCGEE, DANIEL LUCAS
440 TRUNK ST NE Cleveland, 373115354
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
MCNARY, KALEB M
3825 HIXSON PIKE APPT 225 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MILTON, RITA JUNE
3929 MANOR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MYLES, SCOTT AVERY
230 GLENN LANE SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ODELL, CHRISTOPHER NMN
1154 CLARKSMILLS RD LEWISVILLE, 30434
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION PROBATION (BURGLARY)
RAMIREZ-SIMON, JAIRO
2201 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAY, KYTRON C
1102 ANITA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
SHEFFIELD, SHAWN WESLEY
3110 8TH AVE HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY
SHORTER, PATRICIA T
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SIMS, WAYMAN EUGENE
6922 PINE HAVEN DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINOCO, MARTHA LETICIA
9607 BARBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VARNELL, WALTER STEPHEN
2027 EMMA KATE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (AMPHETAMINE PIL
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CRACK COCAINE)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WEAVER, PHILLIP JAMES
409 CLOUDSPRINGS TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
WEEKS, DERRICK LADON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WELLS, COLBY JACOB NIKIAH
200 38TH ST SW FORT PAYNE, 35967
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WHITE, CARMILYA MICHELLE
5417 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUBS)
WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER TIGHE
2467 15TH AVE. APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE
7019 SPORTSMAN DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILSON, JAQUESHA DENISE
3433 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
HARASSMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WYNN, ZIPPORLIAH
3401 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
Here are the mug shots:
|AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|ALLEN, JACOB WYATT
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/01/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BASS, CHARLES TERRA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/07/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|BECKOM, STACY LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/04/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BUCKNER, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/24/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CHAMBERS, BRANDON STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/27/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
|
|CREEK, TAYLOR MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/06/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|FLOYD, CATHERINE RACHEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/24/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- MONEY LAUNDERING
- MONEY LAUNDERING
- MONEY LAUNDERING
- MONEY LAUNDERING
- MONEY LAUNDERING
- MONEY LAUNDERING
- MONEY LAUNDERING
- MONEY LAUNDERING
- MONEY LAUNDERING
- MONEY LAUNDERING
- MONEY LAUNDERING
- MONEY LAUNDERING
- MONEY LAUNDERING
- MONEY LAUNDERING
- MONEY LAUNDERING
- MONEY LAUNDERING
- FORGERY
- FORGERY
- FORGERY
- FORGERY
- FORGERY
- FORGERY
- FORGERY
- FORGERY
- FORGERY
- FORGERY
|
|FLOYD, CHRISTOPHER A
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/08/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GASQUE, JASON LYN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/12/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GEICK, MAYA PANESSA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/05/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|GIFFORD, DYLAN RAHETT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/15/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HENDERSON, RAVEEN SHALONE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/31/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HODGE, BRIAN MACK
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/27/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RES
|
|HUDGINS, SHAWN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/15/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUNTER, PATRICK DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/03/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/26/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|MANIS, JAMES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/20/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|MASSENGALE, SHANE DONAPHAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MAYWEATHER, TAELOR ASHLEA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
- CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
|
|MCCARTY, ANDREW BYRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/12/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
|
|MCDONALD, TERRY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/22/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCGEE, DANIEL LUCAS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/16/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|MCNARY, KALEB M
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/20/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MILTON, RITA JUNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/21/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|ODELL, CHRISTOPHER NMN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/19/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION PROBATION (BURGLARY)
|
|RAMIREZ-SIMON, JAIRO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/20/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHEFFIELD, SHAWN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/07/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SHORTER, PATRICIA T
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/12/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SIMS, WAYMAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/13/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TINOCO, MARTHA LETICIA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/18/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|VARNELL, WALTER STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (AMPHETAMINE PIL
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CRACK COCAINE)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WEAVER, PHILLIP JAMES
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/04/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|WELLS, COLBY JACOB NIKIAH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/04/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|WHITE, CARMILYA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/09/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUBS)
|
|WILSON, JAQUESHA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
- HARASSMENT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|