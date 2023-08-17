Latest Headlines

Malfunctioning A/C Unit Causes Roof Fire At Zaxby's - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Thursday, August 17, 2023

The fire department and police responded to the Zaxby’s after a blown A/C unit caused a fire on top of the restaurant’s rooftop. The fire was extinguished.

Police responded to a call of damage to trees by a tree trimming company in the 8900 block of Grey Mountain Drive. The property owner reported that a workman had caused permanent damage to their trees by climbing the trees with spiked boots.

An officer conducted a vehicle VIN verification for a mechanic’s lien at city hall.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a failure to appear warrant.

A Collegedale fugitive was taken into custody during court for bond revocation warrants for failure to appear and driving on a revoked license.

A Collegedale fugitive was taken into custody during court for a bond revocation warrant for driving on a revoked license.

An individual was arrested during court for public intoxication and also charged with being in possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

An individual was charged with being in possession of drug paraphernalia in the parking lot of city hall.

An officer was called to the 5400 block of Tallant View Terrace after an individual called to complain about a neighbor’s dog running loose. The dog owner advised that they were trying to find the dog a new home and would make sure it would no longer run around the neighborhood.

A drivers license reportedly found at the Dollar General was turned into property.

Officers located an abandoned vehicle with three wheels in the 10900 block of Apison Pike. The vehicle was tagged to be towed if not removed by the registered owner.

A resident of the Fox Trails neighborhood complained of a work truck speeding through the neighborhood while children were playing.

A traffic stop in the 9400 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.

Police were called to the Circle K, in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway, after clerks reported that an individual was in the store crying and smelling of alcohol. The individual had left before police arrived.

Latest Headlines
Mayor Asks Public To Allow TBI To Finish Investigation Into Officer Involved Shooting
  • Breaking News
  • 8/17/2023
Officials Unveil "Bold New Plan" For School Facilities Aimed At Expansions, Consolidations
Officials Unveil "Bold New Plan" For School Facilities Aimed At Expansions, Consolidations
  • Breaking News
  • 8/17/2023
VOLLEYBALL ROUND-UP: Wednesday, August 16th
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/17/2023
Malfunctioning A/C Unit Causes Roof Fire At Zaxby's - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 8/17/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/17/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Suspicious Of Men Wanting To Photograph Her Dog With Their Dog; Man Stuffs Several Items In His Pants Before Leaving Mapco
  • Breaking News
  • 8/17/2023
Breaking News
Malfunctioning A/C Unit Causes Roof Fire At Zaxby's - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/17/2023

The fire department and police responded to the Zaxby’s after a blown A/C unit caused a fire on top of the restaurant’s rooftop. The fire was extinguished. Police responded to a call of damage ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/17/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Police Blotter: Woman Suspicious Of Men Wanting To Photograph Her Dog With Their Dog; Man Stuffs Several Items In His Pants Before Leaving Mapco
  • 8/17/2023

A woman told police she was walking her dog on Helena Drive when two men - a black male (wearing black) and a white male (also wearing black and covered in tattoos) - were outside a house on ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/17/2023
Red Bank Commissioners Balk At Save-A-Lot Plans; Buy Hixson Property For Park, But Turn Down Swope Site
  • 8/16/2023
Work Of TBI DNA Cold Case Initiative Leads To Identity Of Murder Victim From 40+ Years Ago
  • 8/16/2023
Owner Of 106-Year-Old Zarzour's Cafe Is Selling Property
Owner Of 106-Year-Old Zarzour's Cafe Is Selling Property
  • 8/16/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/16/2023
Opinion
Missing The National Anthem
  • 8/14/2023
Ideas For The Special Session On Public Safety
  • 8/14/2023
A Look At Artificial Intelligence
  • 8/16/2023
Brenda Demonbreun And The Soul Of A Soldier
Brenda Demonbreun And The Soul Of A Soldier
  • 8/15/2023
Thoughts On Networks' Broadcasts Of Trump's Indictments - And Response
  • 8/15/2023
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: Vols May Be Much Better Than Their AP Ranking
  • 8/16/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols "Old Man" Expected To Be Contributor
Dan Fleser: Vols "Old Man" Expected To Be Contributor
  • 8/15/2023
Jack Lupton’s Vision Continues To Impact Tennessee Golf Foundation
Jack Lupton’s Vision Continues To Impact Tennessee Golf Foundation
  • 8/15/2023
UTC Soccer Opens Season At Vanderbilt Thursday
  • 8/16/2023
UTC Volleyball Picked Fifth In SoCon Coaches Poll
  • 8/16/2023
Happenings
Loop Will Be Next Chattanooga Green Curiosity At Rock The Riverfront
Loop Will Be Next Chattanooga Green Curiosity At Rock The Riverfront
  • 8/16/2023
Local Arts Leaders And Supporters To Be Honored At Sept. 14 “InterMission” Event Featuring Legendary Actor Alan Cumming
  • 8/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Howard Baker’s Granny Sheriff
Jerry Summers: Howard Baker’s Granny Sheriff
  • 8/17/2023
Chattanooga's 5th Bacon & Barrel Returns Sept. 21
  • 8/17/2023
Author Jonathan Taplin Brings Book Tour To Chattanooga Sept. 18
  • 8/17/2023
Entertainment
Jed Mescon Named Program Director, Morning Host For Talk Radio 102.3 FM And 1150 AM/WGOW
Jed Mescon Named Program Director, Morning Host For Talk Radio 102.3 FM And 1150 AM/WGOW
  • 8/16/2023
Joslyn And The Sweet Compression Headline Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 8/16/2023
Chattanooga Theatre Centre Hosts Centre Stage Awards And 100th Birthday Celebration
  • 8/16/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/16/2023
Carpetbagger’s Comedy Night Set For Friday At Granfalloon
Carpetbagger’s Comedy Night Set For Friday At Granfalloon
  • 8/16/2023
Opinion
Missing The National Anthem
  • 8/14/2023
Ideas For The Special Session On Public Safety
  • 8/14/2023
A Look At Artificial Intelligence
  • 8/16/2023
Dining
Elsie’s Daughter To Open At The Hotel Chalet At The Choo Choo
Elsie’s Daughter To Open At The Hotel Chalet At The Choo Choo
  • 8/14/2023
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Debuts In Tennessee With 2 Leases In Chattanooga
  • 8/10/2023
See Rock City Extends Investment In Hospitality And Tourism Institute With Howard School
See Rock City Extends Investment In Hospitality And Tourism Institute With Howard School
  • 8/9/2023
Business
Market Street Partners And Smith + Howard Join Forces
  • 8/17/2023
Georgia’s Unemployment Rate Holds Firm, Remains Below National Average
  • 8/17/2023
Chambliss Attorneys Recognized In 2024 Editions Of Best Lawyers And Ones To Watch In America
Chambliss Attorneys Recognized In 2024 Editions Of Best Lawyers And Ones To Watch In America
  • 8/17/2023
Real Estate
Real Estate Transfers For Aug. 10-16
  • 8/17/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 8/17/2023
Steven Sharpe: July 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: July 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 8/15/2023
Student Scene
Project Inspire Teacher Residency Joins National Initiative To Recruit, Develop And Retain Black Teachers
  • 8/16/2023
UTC To Confer 1st Essentials Of Leadership Certificate
UTC To Confer 1st Essentials Of Leadership Certificate
  • 8/15/2023
GNTC Foundation Awards Rome Home Builders Association Scholarships
GNTC Foundation Awards Rome Home Builders Association Scholarships
  • 8/16/2023
Living Well
Conasauga Community Addiction Recovery Center Celebrates Grand Opening Aug. 16
Conasauga Community Addiction Recovery Center Celebrates Grand Opening Aug. 16
  • 8/16/2023
Northside Neighborhood House Elects New Board Members For 2023-2024
  • 8/16/2023
Nurse Practitioner Megan vonWerssowetz Joins CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates
Nurse Practitioner Megan vonWerssowetz Joins CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates
  • 8/16/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
Deadline Nears To Purchase Conservation Raffle Tickets
  • 8/15/2023
State Agencies Investigating Fish Kill On Pigeon River
  • 8/14/2023
New Learning Playscape Announced For Harrison Bay State Park
  • 8/14/2023
Travel
DC Comics’ Blue Beetle Soars Into IMAX With Special Spanish Language Screening
DC Comics’ Blue Beetle Soars Into IMAX With Special Spanish Language Screening
  • 8/16/2023
Global Industry Leader Paul Ouimet Is Keynote Speaker At 2023 Tourism Summit Sept. 26
Global Industry Leader Paul Ouimet Is Keynote Speaker At 2023 Tourism Summit Sept. 26
  • 8/15/2023
Gobblins & Giggles, Gaylord Opryland's Annual Fall Event, Returns With Brand-New Experiences
  • 8/15/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Wisdom And Folly, Both Clamoring For Attention
Bob Tamasy: Wisdom And Folly, Both Clamoring For Attention
  • 8/17/2023
Red Back Hymnal Singing With Special Guests Classic Harmony Is Aug. 20
  • 8/15/2023
Warren Chapel AME Church Celebrates 156th Anniversary Aug. 20
  • 8/15/2023
Obituaries
Baxter Alan McCurry
Baxter Alan McCurry
  • 8/17/2023
Michael “Shane” Kinser
Michael “Shane” Kinser
  • 8/17/2023
Anthony “Tony” Housley
Anthony “Tony” Housley
  • 8/16/2023
Area Obituaries
Beard, Robby (Spring City)
Beard, Robby (Spring City)
  • 8/17/2023
Gunter, Annie Mae Etherton (Spring City)
  • 8/17/2023
Miolen, Alice Lee Kirby (Chickamauga)
Miolen, Alice Lee Kirby (Chickamauga)
  • 8/17/2023