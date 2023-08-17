Malfunctioning A/C Unit Causes Roof Fire At Zaxby's - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

The fire department and police responded to the Zaxby’s after a blown A/C unit caused a fire on top of the restaurant’s rooftop. The fire was extinguished.

Police responded to a call of damage to trees by a tree trimming company in the 8900 block of Grey Mountain Drive. The property owner reported that a workman had caused permanent damage to their trees by climbing the trees with spiked boots.

An officer conducted a vehicle VIN verification for a mechanic’s lien at city hall.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a failure to appear warrant.

A Collegedale fugitive was taken into custody during court for bond revocation warrants for failure to appear and driving on a revoked license.

A Collegedale fugitive was taken into custody during court for a bond revocation warrant for driving on a revoked license.

An individual was arrested during court for public intoxication and also charged with being in possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

An individual was charged with being in possession of drug paraphernalia in the parking lot of city hall.

An officer was called to the 5400 block of Tallant View Terrace after an individual called to complain about a neighbor’s dog running loose. The dog owner advised that they were trying to find the dog a new home and would make sure it would no longer run around the neighborhood.

A drivers license reportedly found at the Dollar General was turned into property.

Officers located an abandoned vehicle with three wheels in the 10900 block of Apison Pike. The vehicle was tagged to be towed if not removed by the registered owner.

A resident of the Fox Trails neighborhood complained of a work truck speeding through the neighborhood while children were playing.

A traffic stop in the 9400 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.

Police were called to the Circle K, in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway, after clerks reported that an individual was in the store crying and smelling of alcohol. The individual had left before police arrived.