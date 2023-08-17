CARTA Board Declines To Add 50-Cent Incline Fee To Make Up For Income Lost By Lookout Mountain, Tn.

A motion to add a 50 cent “payment in lieu of taxes” fee to Incline Railway tickets failed to garner a majority vote at the CARTA Board of Directors meeting Thursday.

The fee would have been collected by the Town of Lookout Mountain, Tn., to replace about $108,000 in revenue lost annually since CARTA has encouraged passengers to park at its St. Elmo station at the foot of the mountain and buy tickets there or online.

CARTA’s upper Incline station is exempt from property taxes, but the town provides fire and police service there.

Board Chairman Johan de Nysschen said the fee was calculated to replace 2019 parking revenue and sales tax from roundtrip tickets. It was estimated that as many as 250,000 roundtrip tickets are sold each year.

CARTA attorney Allen McCallie said in April that Lookout Mountain was already in the process of asking the state legislature to require the fee should CARTA refuse to add it.

“I think that would be a terrible precedent,” attorney McCallie had said.

Town Mayor Walker Jones told the board that mountaintop Incline parking revenue had earned the town $215,000 two years before the pandemic. He said CARTA’s restructuring of parking and tickets had “unintended consequences” and that he was “fighting for some revenue on behalf of the town.”

“(Tourists) are getting the business model, for sure.” Mayor Jones said.

Mayor Jones cited a 1984 summary judgment that granted Lookout Mountain permission to collect sales tax on ticket sales within the town, which CARTA had objected to at the time, he said.

The town also collects sales tax at the top station gift shop and restaurant.

Lookout Mountain lost the last bit of its Hall income tax revenue in 2021 after it was phased out over five years.

The Hall tax had made up 30 percent of the town’s budget, its second-largest revenue after property tax.

“We’ve been having to raise taxes considerably,” Mayor Jones said. “We had to hit them hard with taxes over the last few years.”

The current tax rate is $2.15, up from $1.88 per $100 of assessed valuation.

Mayor Jones said while there are some wealthy people in the town, most are not, and “sacrifice and work their tails off” to live in a safe, quiet community.

Mayor Jones said the town’s tax income besides property taxes is scarce since shops and restaurants are few and Point Park pays "nothing.”

“We’re not going to overreach and be greedy,” he had said before the vote.