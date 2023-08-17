Senator Colton Moore Asks Special Session "To Investigate" DA Who Is Prosecuting Donald Trump

Georgia State Senator Colton Moore has penned a letter to Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger "demanding an emergency legislative session."

He said, "The purpose of this session is to conduct a thorough investigation into the actions undertaken by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, ensure the integrity of legal proceedings, and uphold the principles of justice that form the bedrock of our country."

His letter says, "We, the undersigned, being duly elected members of the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia Senate, and comprising 3/5 of each respective House, pursuant to Article IV, Section II, Paragraph VII(b), hereby certify to you, in writing, with a copy to the Secretary of State, that in our opinion an emergency exists in the affairs of the state, requiring a special session to be convened under that section, for all purposes, to include, without limitation, the review and response to the actions of Fani Willis."

Fulton County DA Willis brought an indictment against former President Trump alleging interference with the 2020 election.