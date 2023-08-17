Latest Headlines

Senator Colton Moore Asks Special Session "To Investigate" DA Who Is Prosecuting Donald Trump

  • Thursday, August 17, 2023

Georgia State Senator Colton Moore has penned a letter to Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger "demanding an emergency legislative session."

He said, "The purpose of this session is to conduct a thorough investigation into the actions undertaken by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, ensure the integrity of legal proceedings, and uphold the principles of justice that form the bedrock of our country."

His letter says, "We, the undersigned, being duly elected members of the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia Senate, and comprising 3/5 of each respective House, pursuant to Article IV, Section II, Paragraph VII(b), hereby certify to you, in writing, with a copy to the Secretary of State, that in our opinion an emergency exists in the affairs of the state, requiring a special session to be convened under that section, for all purposes, to include, without limitation, the review and response to the actions of Fani Willis."

Fulton County DA Willis brought an indictment against former President Trump alleging interference with the 2020 election. 

Latest Headlines
Senator Colton Moore Asks Special Session "To Investigate" DA Who Is Prosecuting Donald Trump
  • Breaking News
  • 8/17/2023
CARTA Board Declines To Add 50-Cent Incline Fee To Make Up For Income Lost By Lookout Mountain, Tn.
  • Breaking News
  • 8/17/2023
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • Breaking News
  • 8/17/2023
Mayor Asks Public To Allow TBI To Finish Investigation Into Officer Involved Shooting
  • Breaking News
  • 8/17/2023
VOLLEYBALL ROUND-UP: Wednesday, August 16th
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/17/2023
Malfunctioning A/C Unit Causes Roof Fire At Zaxby's - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 8/17/2023
Breaking News
Red Bank Commissioners Balk At Save-A-Lot Plans; Buy Hixson Property For Park, But Turn Down Swope Site
  • 8/17/2023

The Red Bank Board of Commissioners struggled on Tuesday night to make decisions about projects that are meant to improve goals that they have for the city. One is to make the city an inviting ... more

Senator Colton Moore Asks Special Session "To Investigate" DA Who Is Prosecuting Donald Trump
  • 8/17/2023

Georgia State Senator Colton Moore has penned a letter to Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger "demanding an emergency legislative session." He said, "The purpose ... more

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 8/17/2023

Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills: No Bills: 1 BROWN, LASHONDA NICOLE DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 08/16/2023 1 CHECHAKOS, PASEY L DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 08/16/2023 ... more

Breaking News
Malfunctioning A/C Unit Causes Roof Fire At Zaxby's - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/17/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/17/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Suspicious Of Men Wanting To Photograph Her Dog With Their Dog; Man Stuffs Several Items In His Pants Before Leaving Mapco
  • 8/17/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/17/2023
Work Of TBI DNA Cold Case Initiative Leads To Identity Of Murder Victim From 40+ Years Ago
  • 8/16/2023
Opinion
Missing The National Anthem
  • 8/14/2023
Ideas For The Special Session On Public Safety
  • 8/14/2023
More Conversations Needed In Public Education
  • 8/17/2023
A Look At Artificial Intelligence - And Response
  • 8/16/2023
Brenda Demonbreun And The Soul Of A Soldier
Brenda Demonbreun And The Soul Of A Soldier
  • 8/15/2023
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: Vols May Be Much Better Than Their AP Ranking
  • 8/16/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols "Old Man" Expected To Be Contributor
Dan Fleser: Vols "Old Man" Expected To Be Contributor
  • 8/15/2023
Jack Lupton’s Vision Continues To Impact Tennessee Golf Foundation
Jack Lupton’s Vision Continues To Impact Tennessee Golf Foundation
  • 8/15/2023
UTC Soccer Opens Season At Vanderbilt Thursday
  • 8/16/2023
UTC Volleyball Picked Fifth In SoCon Coaches Poll
  • 8/16/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga's 5th Bacon & Barrel Returns Sept. 21
  • 8/17/2023
Rock The Riverfront To Return In 2024 Featuring Loop By Ekumen
Rock The Riverfront To Return In 2024 Featuring Loop By Ekumen
  • 8/17/2023
Jerry Summers: Howard Baker’s Granny Sheriff
Jerry Summers: Howard Baker’s Granny Sheriff
  • 8/17/2023
Rep. Greg Martin Gives Legislative Update To Friends Of Hixson
Rep. Greg Martin Gives Legislative Update To Friends Of Hixson
  • 8/17/2023
Author Jonathan Taplin Brings Book Tour To Chattanooga Sept. 18
  • 8/17/2023
Entertainment
Jed Mescon Named Program Director, Morning Host For Talk Radio 102.3 FM And 1150 AM/WGOW
Jed Mescon Named Program Director, Morning Host For Talk Radio 102.3 FM And 1150 AM/WGOW
  • 8/16/2023
Joslyn And The Sweet Compression Headline Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 8/16/2023
Chattanooga Theatre Centre Hosts Centre Stage Awards And 100th Birthday Celebration
  • 8/16/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/16/2023
Carpetbagger’s Comedy Night Set For Friday At Granfalloon
Carpetbagger’s Comedy Night Set For Friday At Granfalloon
  • 8/16/2023
Opinion
Missing The National Anthem
  • 8/14/2023
Ideas For The Special Session On Public Safety
  • 8/14/2023
More Conversations Needed In Public Education
  • 8/17/2023
Dining
Elsie’s Daughter To Open At The Hotel Chalet At The Choo Choo
Elsie’s Daughter To Open At The Hotel Chalet At The Choo Choo
  • 8/14/2023
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Debuts In Tennessee With 2 Leases In Chattanooga
  • 8/10/2023
See Rock City Extends Investment In Hospitality And Tourism Institute With Howard School
See Rock City Extends Investment In Hospitality And Tourism Institute With Howard School
  • 8/9/2023
Business
Market Street Partners And Smith + Howard Join Forces
  • 8/17/2023
Georgia’s Unemployment Rate Holds Firm, Remains Below National Average
  • 8/17/2023
Conversant Group Hires Tod Grantham As VP Of Professional Services
  • 8/17/2023
Real Estate
Real Estate Transfers For Aug. 10-16
  • 8/17/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 8/17/2023
Steven Sharpe: July 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: July 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 8/15/2023
Student Scene
Project Inspire Teacher Residency Joins National Initiative To Recruit, Develop And Retain Black Teachers
  • 8/16/2023
UTC To Confer 1st Essentials Of Leadership Certificate
UTC To Confer 1st Essentials Of Leadership Certificate
  • 8/15/2023
GNTC Foundation Awards Rome Home Builders Association Scholarships
GNTC Foundation Awards Rome Home Builders Association Scholarships
  • 8/16/2023
Living Well
J103’s 6th Annual Health Fair At Cambridge Square Is Saturday
  • 8/17/2023
Conasauga Community Addiction Recovery Center Celebrates Grand Opening Aug. 16
Conasauga Community Addiction Recovery Center Celebrates Grand Opening Aug. 16
  • 8/16/2023
Northside Neighborhood House Elects New Board Members For 2023-2024
  • 8/16/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
Deadline Nears To Purchase Conservation Raffle Tickets
  • 8/15/2023
State Agencies Investigating Fish Kill On Pigeon River
  • 8/14/2023
New Learning Playscape Announced For Harrison Bay State Park
  • 8/14/2023
Travel
DC Comics’ Blue Beetle Soars Into IMAX With Special Spanish Language Screening
DC Comics’ Blue Beetle Soars Into IMAX With Special Spanish Language Screening
  • 8/16/2023
Global Industry Leader Paul Ouimet Is Keynote Speaker At 2023 Tourism Summit Sept. 26
Global Industry Leader Paul Ouimet Is Keynote Speaker At 2023 Tourism Summit Sept. 26
  • 8/15/2023
Gobblins & Giggles, Gaylord Opryland's Annual Fall Event, Returns With Brand-New Experiences
  • 8/15/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Wisdom And Folly, Both Clamoring For Attention
Bob Tamasy: Wisdom And Folly, Both Clamoring For Attention
  • 8/17/2023
Red Back Hymnal Singing With Special Guests Classic Harmony Is Aug. 20
  • 8/15/2023
Warren Chapel AME Church Celebrates 156th Anniversary Aug. 20
  • 8/15/2023
Obituaries
Baxter Alan McCurry
Baxter Alan McCurry
  • 8/17/2023
Michael “Shane” Kinser
Michael “Shane” Kinser
  • 8/17/2023
Peter Thomas Galletta
  • 8/17/2023
Area Obituaries
Hughes, Margaret Bearden (Dalton)
Hughes, Margaret Bearden (Dalton)
  • 8/17/2023
Poffenbarger, Hailey N. (Spring City)
Poffenbarger, Hailey N. (Spring City)
  • 8/17/2023
Beard, Robby (Spring City)
Beard, Robby (Spring City)
  • 8/17/2023