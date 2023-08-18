Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
HASSENCAHL, JOHN CHARLES
8185 RAMBLING ROSE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MELTON, JUARWAIN DEONTE
1112 E33 ST CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MEYERS, BRADLEY KEN
319 W HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MURPHY, JOHN KOLTON
9670 MILLER COUNTRY SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OFF-ROAD MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
PATTON, ZACKARY RYAN
1512 CRABTREE RD HIXSON,
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
RON, NICOLAS OLIVER
2755 GREENBRIER DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
RUSSELL, WILLIAM GEORGE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TRAYLOR, SENECA RYAN
1410 MACK SMITH ROAD APT 1317 BUDGETEL HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
TUCKER, JAMES CORNELIUS
1001 W 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILLIAMS, JAMES I
2006 E 20TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, JONATHAN ERIK
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/23/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ARNOLD, WILLIAM J
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|ASKINS, SAMUEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/18/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
|
|BARNES, ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/13/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BEAN, NORMAN CARL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/28/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|BELK, DAKOTA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/08/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF PSYLOCYBIN FOR RESALE
|
|BINKLEY, BETHANY ROSE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/16/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BOSWORTH, BRYON KEITH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL PILLS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BROUGHTON, JONATHAN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BROWN, JUSTIN M
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BUKSAR, JOHN FRANCIS
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/16/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
|
|BULLOCK, CHRISTOPHER W
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/12/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURGESS, BRYTON TREVOR DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BURNEY, ISAAC LEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/18/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|CASTENEDA-SIMON, MARIANO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|CONNOR WRIGHT, MARKUS J
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/08/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|COSEY, JAMES MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CRITTENDEN, ALEXAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/07/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL OR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF PSYLOCYBIN OR RESALE
- PETITION TO REVOKE (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)
|
|GABBERT, JORDAN STARR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/27/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|HARRIS, WILLIAM JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/22/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HASKINS, BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/05/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HENDERSON, ROSEMARY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/08/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
|
|HOLCOMB, JERRY C
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/18/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|JOINER, GARY LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KING, ASHLEY LEANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/13/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCDOWELL, MICHAEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER $500
- BURGLARY
|
|PATTON, ZACKARY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|PINEDA, SELENA ANN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/06/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSIN OF METH
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
|
|RAMSEY, ROSS EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/04/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|REEVES, KOREY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/20/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RODRIGUEZ, MARIA A
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/17/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SANDERS, DUANE L
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/24/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
- CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
- CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
- CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
- CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
|
|SMITH, BRANDON M
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/05/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STEELE, JUSTIN CASEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/20/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WENTZ-RICHARDSON, JENNIFER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/14/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
|
|WEST, JOSEPH RYAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/24/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHITE, SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CHILD NEGLECT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|WILLIAMS, TERRI MENE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/28/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
|
|WOODARD, TRIVAL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/25/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (METH)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|