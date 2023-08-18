Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, JONATHAN ERIK

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/23/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ARNOLD, WILLIAM J

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/21/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS ASKINS, SAMUEL JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/18/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Charge(s):

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FELONY EVADING ARREST BARNES, ALEXIS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/13/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BEAN, NORMAN CARL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/28/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY BELK, DAKOTA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/08/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF PSYLOCYBIN FOR RESALE BINKLEY, BETHANY ROSE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/16/1997

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BOSWORTH, BRYON KEITH

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/10/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL PILLS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BROUGHTON, JONATHAN PAUL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/20/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BROWN, JUSTIN M

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/07/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BUKSAR, JOHN FRANCIS

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 03/16/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION BULLOCK, CHRISTOPHER W

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/12/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURGESS, BRYTON TREVOR DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/30/1999

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BURNEY, ISAAC LEE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/18/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT CASTENEDA-SIMON, MARIANO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/08/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE CONNOR WRIGHT, MARKUS J

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/08/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION COSEY, JAMES MELVIN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/29/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CRITTENDEN, ALEXAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/18/1998

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/07/1976

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL OR RESALE

POSSESSION OF PSYLOCYBIN OR RESALE

PETITION TO REVOKE (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE) GABBERT, JORDAN STARR

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/27/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

HARRIS, WILLIAM JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/22/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT HASKINS, BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 04/05/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) HENDERSON, ROSEMARY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/08/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT HOLCOMB, JERRY C

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/18/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED JOINER, GARY LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING KING, ASHLEY LEANNETTE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/13/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCDOWELL, MICHAEL RAY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/20/1983

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $500

BURGLARY PATTON, ZACKARY RYAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/26/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) PINEDA, SELENA ANN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/06/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSIN OF METH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT RAMSEY, ROSS EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/04/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY