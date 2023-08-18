Latest Headlines

  Friday, August 18, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, JONATHAN ERIK
5081 JACKSON ROAD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ARNOLD, WILLIAM J
3005 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASKINS, SAMUEL JOSEPH
422 CARRIAGE PARK DR. UNIT 422 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY EVADING ARREST

BARNES, ALEXIS
1105 N BEAUMONT RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BEAN, NORMAN CARL
5730 LEE HIGHWAY HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

BELK, DAKOTA MARIE
211 COLLEGE STREET JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF PSYLOCYBIN FOR RESALE

BINKLEY, BETHANY ROSE
181 HOPE COURT DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BOSWORTH, BRYON KEITH
1209 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL PILLS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BROUGHTON, JONATHAN PAUL
3000 MCGILL CEMETARY RD CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BROWN, JUSTIN M
31411TH ST KENTWOOD,
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BUKSAR, JOHN FRANCIS
10110 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

BULLOCK, CHRISTOPHER W
5021 HUNTCREST DR SW MABLETON, 30126
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURGESS, BRYTON TREVOR DANIEL
813 PINTA CIRCLE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BURNEY, ISAAC LEE
1800 S WILLOW APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

CASTENEDA-SIMON, MARIANO
3104 BIMINI PL Chattanooga, 374124315
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

CONNOR WRIGHT, MARKUS J
1005 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

COSEY, JAMES MELVIN
6209 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212904
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRITTENDEN, ALEXAN
1215 CROWN ST NW CLEVELAND, 37340
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP
1112 E.

32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL OR RESALE
POSSESSION OF PSYLOCYBIN OR RESALE
PETITION TO REVOKE (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)

HARRIS, WILLIAM JAMAL
2182 DUGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT

HASKINS, BRIAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

HASSENCAHL, JOHN CHARLES
8185 RAMBLING ROSE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HENDERSON, ROSEMARY LYNN
354 MOSES CIR ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

HOLCOMB, JERRY C
1040 PATTERSON ST MADISONVILLE, 37354
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

JOINER, GARY LORENZO
5875 STONEWALL DR Harrison, 373414924
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

KING, ASHLEY LEANNETTE
3428 VINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCDOWELL, MICHAEL RAY
3712 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT UNDER $500
BURGLARY

MELTON, JUARWAIN DEONTE
1112 E33 ST CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MEYERS, BRADLEY KEN
319 W HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MURPHY, JOHN KOLTON
9670 MILLER COUNTRY SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OFF-ROAD MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

PATTON, ZACKARY RYAN
1512 CRABTREE RD HIXSON,
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

PINEDA, SELENA ANN
4506 MONVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSIN OF METH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT

RAMSEY, ROSS EDWARD
1073 STATTER LOU JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

REEVES, KOREY LAMAR
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD #141 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RODRIGUEZ, MARIA A
6204 E BRAINED RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RON, NICOLAS OLIVER
2755 GREENBRIER DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

RUSSELL, WILLIAM GEORGE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDERS, DUANE L
2961 E FREEDOM CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD

SMITH, BRANDON M
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

STEELE, JUSTIN CASEY
1406 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215605
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TRAYLOR, SENECA RYAN
1410 MACK SMITH ROAD APT 1317 BUDGETEL HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL

TUCKER, JAMES CORNELIUS
1001 W 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WENTZ-RICHARDSON, JENNIFER NICOLE
727 E. WALNUT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
INDECENT EXPOSURE

WEST, JOSEPH RYAN
996 BOB JONES RD APT C7 SCOTTSBORO, 35769
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, SAMUEL
2600 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

WILLIAMS, JAMES I
2006 E 20TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, TERRI MENE
729 W MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374024704
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

WOODARD, TRIVAL
250 NEW MARYTOWN RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (METH)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, JONATHAN ERIK
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/23/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ARNOLD, WILLIAM J
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASKINS, SAMUEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/18/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
BARNES, ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/13/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BEAN, NORMAN CARL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/28/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
BELK, DAKOTA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/08/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF PSYLOCYBIN FOR RESALE
BINKLEY, BETHANY ROSE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/16/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BOSWORTH, BRYON KEITH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL PILLS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROUGHTON, JONATHAN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, JUSTIN M
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BUKSAR, JOHN FRANCIS
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/16/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
BULLOCK, CHRISTOPHER W
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/12/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURGESS, BRYTON TREVOR DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BURNEY, ISAAC LEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/18/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
CASTENEDA-SIMON, MARIANO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
CONNOR WRIGHT, MARKUS J
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/08/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
COSEY, JAMES MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRITTENDEN, ALEXAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DECKER, JONATHAN PHILIP
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/07/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL OR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF PSYLOCYBIN OR RESALE
  • PETITION TO REVOKE (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)
GABBERT, JORDAN STARR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/27/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HARRIS, WILLIAM JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/22/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • HARASSMENT
HASKINS, BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/05/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
HENDERSON, ROSEMARY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/08/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
HOLCOMB, JERRY C
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/18/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
JOINER, GARY LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
KING, ASHLEY LEANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/13/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCDOWELL, MICHAEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500
  • BURGLARY
PATTON, ZACKARY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
PINEDA, SELENA ANN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/06/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSIN OF METH
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
RAMSEY, ROSS EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/04/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
REEVES, KOREY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/20/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RODRIGUEZ, MARIA A
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/17/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SANDERS, DUANE L
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/24/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
  • AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
  • CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
  • AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
  • CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
  • AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
  • CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
  • AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
  • CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
SMITH, BRANDON M
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/05/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
STEELE, JUSTIN CASEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/20/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WENTZ-RICHARDSON, JENNIFER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/14/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
WEST, JOSEPH RYAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/24/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITE, SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WILLIAMS, TERRI MENE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/28/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
WOODARD, TRIVAL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/25/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (METH)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT




