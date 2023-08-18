Shady's Corner Gets 3-Day Beer License Suspension For Upcoming Holiday Weekend

A contentious violation was presented Thursday morning at the beer board meeting against Shady’s Corner, 1402 Cemetery Ave., for operating a disorderly place, and the bar wound up with a controversial three-day penalty over an upcoming holiday weekend.

The bar owner, James Heely, renovated a run-down building to use for a bar and deli after the city changed the zoning to UGC, Urban General Commercial. The Chattanooga beer code requires that no business selling beer can be within 500 feet from door to door to a church. The UGC zoning eliminates that requirement. It also reduces the required number of parking spaces for a business. In this case, Shady’s Corner has just seven spaces and so parking for the business is along the streets and in lots of businesses that are closed at night, surrounding the bar with permission of those owners.

The Beer Board originally denied a beer permit in respect to the Islamic Center at 1410 Cemetery Ave., which has been in the same building for 39 years. It also owns a building next door that was previously a Baptist Church. Shady’s Corner is six feet away from the mosque. The denial was appealed and a beer permit was later given to the bar that opened in April. Representatives from the mosque came to the Beer Board meeting on Aug. 3 with complaints that the bar has been disrupting the neighborhood and prayer at the mosque. And Gary Rudolph, whose house is 10 feet from the bar’s parking lot, came with complaints that neighbors have been disturbed day and night.

The city of Chattanooga charged Shady’s Corner with two separate violations of operating a disorderly place in the past two weeks. On Thursday, Mr. Rudolph, told the board members that since the bar opened it has been a nuisance and torture for his family. He has had a brick thrown through a window, he and other neighbors have to block the street with garbage cans to reserve a place to park, Loud music with a lot of bass rattles his windows and the noise keeps him awake at night. He said he has found broken bottles under his tires; people urinate on the hedges and employees and customers of the bar disrespect him. He has called the police 10 times or more with complaints and he said he has kept video and audio recordings to document what has gone on.

After Mr. Rudolph and two members of the Mosque that is next door to Shady’s Corner complained to the Beer Board at the meeting on Aug. 3, the city asked beer inspector Sergeant Jason Wood to go back and review past reports.

He found one disorder from May 24 when response had been made to a simple assault. The victim had a minor injury with no medical attention needed. The dispatch records showed the call came from a cell phone, not from Shady’s Corner, around 2 a.m. Police had responded but there is no indication if the incident took place inside the bar or outside.

Bar owner Heeley told the board he was not aware of this incident. If he is aware of a any disorder, he said, it is reported whether it happens inside or out. He told the board that he has called the police numerous times for real disorders and from a landline. He said “police are our friends.” At Unknown Caller, the other bar he owns on Cherry Street, there have been zero violations in five years, he said. Because no one knew what happened and there was not evidence to hold the bar responsible, the Beer Board members did not sustain this charge of operating a disorderly place.

A second charge of operating a disorderly place on Aug. 4 originated with the complaints from the Islamic Center and Mr. Rudolph at the Beer Board meeting the day before. Again, a search of reports back to the opening of the bar on April 7 found 10 calls to complain about noise. They all came from the same person, Gary Rudolph, the next-door neighbor.

No decibel meters were ever used to measure the claims of noise, and there was no evidence about the decibel levels. Assistant City Attorney David Schmidt told board member Dan Mayfield that “information can come from any police officer and they can use any information to make a determination” if the business is disorderly. Attorney Charles Gilbreth, representing Shady’s Corner, commented that the decibel level has to be determined before the process can even begin.

Sgt. Wood said since then he performed a bar check one Sunday evening around 9 p.m. He saw cars parked on the street but none blocking driveways and he saw no other traffic problems. People could be heard talking but they could not be understood and he heard the low rumbling of music. He told the board he did not have a decibel meter. He said he has driven by several other times and has not seen anything that was outside of the city ordinances and it was not unreasonably loud.

Because the city has not actually measured the sound volume, Mr. Heeley told the board that he bought a decibel meter and said he has measured sound every night at six locations around the bar during peak hours from 10-11 p.m. Readings are consistently 50-60 at the doors, so he said it could not be above that at the house next door. There have been two times since the opening that noise has exceeded the limit, he said, and he apologized and took responsibility for the mistakes . Mr. Heeley said, “We have a target on our backs so everything we do has to be right.”

The only other incident that Sgt. Wood found involving the bar was with a shooting, but it did not take place at Shady’s Corner. The call to 911 came from somewhere on East 14th Street from a cell phone and the victim went to Shady’s Corner for help. The employees called police dispatch.

Board member Mayfield said the whole reason for this conflict is because the location of Shady’s Corner was spot zoned by the city and a solution could be to revisit the zoning. Any business needs to be a good neighbor, he said. Mr. Heeley has invested a lot of money and has a lot of employees who should know that they are working in a residential district and they should be as considerate of the neighbors as they can be. "Put yourself in that position, and bend over backward to educate your employees," he said to Mr. Heely. When they leave work, they should go to their cars quietly and just leave, he stated.

The decision of the board was to give Shady’s Corner a three-day suspension of its beer license for this second charge from Aug. 4. The suspension will begin in two weeks on August 31, which is Labor Day weekend.

Mr. Heeley and his attorney came to the meeting with a petition they said was signed by 2,000 people in the community and six letters of endorsement from other neighbors of Shady’s in support of the bar. And about 30 employees from both Shady’s Corner and Unknown Caller came to the meeting and spoke after the penalty had been decided. They all said Mr. Heeley is known for doing everything the right way and that the board made a decision based on one man’s word rather than considering that there are many in the community who like the business and the owner. Many faulted the city for giving the penalty on a holiday weekend, which they said would hurt the 50 employees by taking away the $1,000 they were each counting on making during those three days. Most speakers said the board made the wrong decision made worse by giving the same penalty of a three-day suspension for a noise violation which is what they had just given for a serious fight at Westbound Honky-Tonk where a police officer was hurt.