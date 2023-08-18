2nd Try Is Charm In Rescue Of Dog Trapped On Walden's Ridge Ledge

Waldens Ridge Emergency Service, along with the help of Mountain Rope Safety Course, has successfully rescued a dog that was stuck on the side of East Brow over the past couple of days.

Authorities said a hiker called 911 reporting hearing a dog whimpering below the cliffs.

Despite an unsuccessful first attempt, the dedicated WRES team didn't give up.

On Friday, they conducted a high angle rope rescue operation and safely extracted the dog, who is now back on solid ground and in good health.

Now the rescuers are hoping to find the dog's owner.