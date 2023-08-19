Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDRE, GERALD

COMFORT INN ROOM 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BOYD, CARA MAE

5624 HIGHWAY 153 APT 1 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BURKE, JOSHUA WARREN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



CALDWELL, MARIAH JOYCEANN

600 MYTHICAL WAY HAMPTON, 30228

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



COX, BOBBY GENE

5305 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



ESPY, SCOTTY LAMAR

3508 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072037

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA PAR



FLETCHER, BREONNA J

4953 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSS.

OF FENTANYL FOR RESALEFOSKEY, AARON JAY4270 GREEN ACRES DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARGOMEZ, MIGUES VICENTE2607 E 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL LITTERINGHADEN, TYREICK RESHAW2611 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHUNTER, ANTHONY D4217 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFJACKSON, TONEY TERRELL1820 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency:UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONJUSTICE, AMBER DAWN727 EAST 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFALSE REPORTSFALSE REPORTSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMASSENGALE, CHARLES WILLIAM3430 HARRIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 374191452Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCGRATH, CASEY8223 ROLLING STONE LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPEMITCHELL, DATHAN LAMONT2416 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFELONY EVADING ARRESTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONAGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEMOSES, CHEYENNE RIDLEY2700 AUTUMN CHASE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYORR, MEASHA R4715 BONNY OAKS DRIVE.APT. 304 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENTPHILLIPS, HOLLIE341 A CAMP JORDAN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 9POSSESSION OFCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSRILEY, RYAN CHRISTOPHER500 OBER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSHIRLEY, THOMAS BENSON3425 RIDGESIDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSNEED, DARRIUS MONTRELLECHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSSPRALLING, LAQUISHA L3002 TUGALOO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVINGREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYOPEN CONTAINER LAWCHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONTAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE327 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY INVOLVITHOMPSON, KIMBERLY SHAWNTA1623 N HICKORY PL CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTYARBROUGH, SHERIKA R226 LINDEN ST HOMELESS JACKSON, 38301Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BOYD, CARA MAE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/19/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BURKE, JOSHUA WARREN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/24/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) COX, BOBBY GENE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 06/10/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) ESPY, SCOTTY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 04/19/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA PAR FLETCHER, BREONNA J

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/03/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023

Charge(s):

POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE GOMEZ, MIGUES VICENTE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/26/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL LITTERING HADEN, TYREICK RESHAW

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/22/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023

Charge(s):

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HUNTER, ANTHONY D

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/18/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF JACKSON, TONEY TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/19/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023

Charge(s):

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON JUSTICE, AMBER DAWN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/07/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

FALSE REPORTS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA