Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, August 19, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDRE, GERALD 
COMFORT INN ROOM 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BOYD, CARA MAE 
5624 HIGHWAY 153 APT 1 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURKE, JOSHUA WARREN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

CALDWELL, MARIAH JOYCEANN 
600 MYTHICAL WAY HAMPTON, 30228 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

COX, BOBBY GENE 
5305 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

ESPY, SCOTTY LAMAR 
3508 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072037 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA PAR

FLETCHER, BREONNA J 
4953 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS.

OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

FOSKEY, AARON JAY 
4270 GREEN ACRES DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GOMEZ, MIGUES VICENTE 
2607 E 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL LITTERING

HADEN, TYREICK RESHAW 
2611 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HUNTER, ANTHONY D 
4217 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

JACKSON, TONEY TERRELL 
1820 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: 
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

JUSTICE, AMBER DAWN 
727 EAST 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
FALSE REPORTS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MASSENGALE, CHARLES WILLIAM 
3430 HARRIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 374191452 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCGRATH, CASEY 
8223 ROLLING STONE LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE

MITCHELL, DATHAN LAMONT 
2416 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FELONY EVADING ARREST
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

MOSES, CHEYENNE RIDLEY 
2700 AUTUMN CHASE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ORR, MEASHA R 
4715 BONNY OAKS DRIVE.APT. 304 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

PHILLIPS, HOLLIE 
341 A CAMP JORDAN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 9POSSESSION OF
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

RILEY, RYAN CHRISTOPHER 
500 OBER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SHIRLEY, THOMAS BENSON 
3425 RIDGESIDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SNEED, DARRIUS MONTRELLE 
CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SPRALLING, LAQUISHA L 
3002 TUGALOO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE 
327 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY INVOLVI

THOMPSON, KIMBERLY SHAWNTA 
1623 N HICKORY PL CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

YARBROUGH, SHERIKA R 
226 LINDEN ST HOMELESS JACKSON, 38301 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BOYD, CARA MAE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/19/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURKE, JOSHUA WARREN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/24/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
COX, BOBBY GENE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 06/10/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
ESPY, SCOTTY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/19/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA PAR
FLETCHER, BREONNA J
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/03/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
GOMEZ, MIGUES VICENTE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/26/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
HADEN, TYREICK RESHAW
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/22/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HUNTER, ANTHONY D
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JACKSON, TONEY TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/19/1990
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
JUSTICE, AMBER DAWN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MASSENGALE, CHARLES WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/26/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCGRATH, CASEY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/24/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
MOSES, CHEYENNE RIDLEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ORR, MEASHA R
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/13/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
PHILLIPS, HOLLIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/03/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 9POSSESSION OF
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
RILEY, RYAN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/04/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SNEED, DARRIUS MONTRELLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/25/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SPRALLING, LAQUISHA L
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY INVOLVI
THOMPSON, KIMBERLY SHAWNTA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT

