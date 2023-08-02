Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AKERS, SHANNON LEE
5962 SOUTH LEE HWY. MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARKER, MICHAEL PAUL
1205 E 35TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)
BREWER, BRIAN TERRELLE
757 W SCHMITT RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BRUNER, ROBERT J
7928 OOLTEWAH GORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 373639308
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
BURT, SHAMECA LASHON
314 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURTON, JANA MARGARET
1744 SANTA BARBRA CR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BYNUM, JACOB CHRISTOPHER
1809 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CAMERON, BRANDON LEE
450 COTTER ST RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CARMICHAEL, JOHN THOMAS ROBERT DAVID
727 E 11TH ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
COLVIN, MONTEZ JUWUAN
4509 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A F
COULSON, FLOYD LINDSAY
2114 CURTIS STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT)
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
COYNE, REBECCA LYNN
1511 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DANIEL, LAURA ANNE
14331 MAY RD SODDY DAISY, 373798303
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DELIRA, MARTIN Q
6298 GORSE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DIXON, TALICIA TASHONTA
4145 RINGGOLD ROAD, #101 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER 1000 THEFT OF PROPERTY
DUNCAN, ALEXIA ROCHELLE
4807 16TH AVE CHATTANOOG, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED O
FLANAGAN, DENISE VONSHELL
1506 SOUTHERNWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
FOSKEY, AARON JAY
4270 GREEN ACRES DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
GREENHILL, JACQUETTA SHONTEL
813 HURRICANE CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
GUTIERREZ-ALARCON, ULISES
3227 BENJAMIN LANE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HERNANDEZ, CONDE
5501 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HICKERSON, DASHAUN ANTHONY
7168 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HIGHWOOD, GREGORY
6085 WHITE TAIL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILL, JIMMY LEBRON
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045806
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLLINGSWORTH, KATERI LEA
3813 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HOWARD, TYRESE MONTRELL
905 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JOHNSON, DEWARD BURTON
728 FRAWLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
JOHNSON, DONALD ANTHONY
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KINDIG, LAURA
1918 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043101
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KNOX, TYLER CHRISTOPHER
600 COUNTY RD 331 SWEETWATER, 37874
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAMBERT, DEENA FAYE
209 MEADOWLARK DR, RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
LEVI, JEREMY HARDEN
723 RETRO HUGHES RD SALECREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
LOPEZ-CASTRO, OSIEL ISAAC
3108 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
MATTHEWS, LONDON MENEE
5223 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) FAILURE TO APPEAR
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCBRYAR, CHARLES RICHARD
5736 CANEY RIDGE CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
MORALES BERNAL, EDUARDO
7318 MCCORMACK DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NASH, CHARICE RASHELLE
1728 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON
4903 BASSWOOD DR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
OWENS, JUSTIN A
1245 HARDWICK ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FEDERAL
PARSONS, KYLE T
728 MAIN ST CONWAY, 72032
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ, ELVIS MANUEL
5170 GOLDPOINT DRIVE NORTHEAST CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
ROPER, CORDAUS DWIGHT
4926 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STAMEY, JESSICA D
921 HOTTENTOT RD SALECREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STANFORD, JEROME LEE
727 E 11 STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062817
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SUTTLES, JAMES TRAMELL
3536 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)
VASQUEZ, RUNIELIA
726 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WADLEY, ANDREAS
5012 RENEZET DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WALKER, DAVID LABRON
11059 POPPI LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
WEAVER, NATHAN ANDREW
2706 LEGGETT RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
WELLS, MICHAEL STEVEN ANDREW
5021 HUNTER VILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 373639054
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
WILSON, JOHN PRESTON
509 GUNSTOCKER RD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ZIMMERMAN, CHRIS MICHAEL
2503 SHARRON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211935
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO MAPPEAR)
ZOBOLYAK, CONNER IMRE
516 SPRING CREST LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
Here are the mug shots:
|MAULDIN, MISTY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/25/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GEORGIA))
|
