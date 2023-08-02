Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKERS, SHANNON LEE

5962 SOUTH LEE HWY. MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARKER, MICHAEL PAUL

1205 E 35TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)



BREWER, BRIAN TERRELLE

757 W SCHMITT RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BRUNER, ROBERT J

7928 OOLTEWAH GORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 373639308

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



BURT, SHAMECA LASHON

314 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BURTON, JANA MARGARET

1744 SANTA BARBRA CR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BYNUM, JACOB CHRISTOPHER

1809 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CAMERON, BRANDON LEE

450 COTTER ST RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY



CARMICHAEL, JOHN THOMAS ROBERT DAVID

727 E 11TH ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: UTCCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCOLVIN, MONTEZ JUWUAN4509 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FCOULSON, FLOYD LINDSAY2114 CURTIS STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT)CRIMINAL SIMULATIONCOYNE, REBECCA LYNN1511 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DANIEL, LAURA ANNE14331 MAY RD SODDY DAISY, 373798303Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDELIRA, MARTIN Q6298 GORSE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDIXON, TALICIA TASHONTA4145 RINGGOLD ROAD, #101 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT UNDER 1000 THEFT OF PROPERTYDUNCAN, ALEXIA ROCHELLE4807 16TH AVE CHATTANOOG, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency:FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OFLANAGAN, DENISE VONSHELL1506 SOUTHERNWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTFOSKEY, AARON JAY4270 GREEN ACRES DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARYGREENHILL, JACQUETTA SHONTEL813 HURRICANE CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINORGUTIERREZ-ALARCON, ULISES3227 BENJAMIN LANE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDISORDERLY CONDUCTHERNANDEZ, CONDE5501 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVEHICULAR ASSAULTVEHICULAR ASSAULTDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEHICKERSON, DASHAUN ANTHONY7168 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HIGHWOOD, GREGORY6085 WHITE TAIL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HILL, JIMMY LEBRON2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045806Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOLLINGSWORTH, KATERI LEA3813 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOOD, WALTER JAMES727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHOWARD, TYRESE MONTRELL905 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)JOHNSON, DEWARD BURTON728 FRAWLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARYJOHNSON, DONALD ANTHONY727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KINDIG, LAURA1918 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043101Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKNOX, TYLER CHRISTOPHER600 COUNTY RD 331 SWEETWATER, 37874Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LAMBERT, DEENA FAYE209 MEADOWLARK DR, RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONLEVI, JEREMY HARDEN723 RETRO HUGHES RD SALECREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGLOPEZ-CASTRO, OSIEL ISAAC3108 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTMATTHEWS, LONDON MENEE5223 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC Sheriff(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) FAILURE TO APPEAR(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) AGGRAVATED ASSAULTMCBRYAR, CHARLES RICHARD5736 CANEY RIDGE CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDISORDERLY CONDUCTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTMORALES BERNAL, EDUARDO7318 MCCORMACK DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTNASH, CHARICE RASHELLE1728 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTOAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON4903 BASSWOOD DR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)OWENS, JUSTIN A1245 HARDWICK ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFEDERALPARSONS, KYLE T728 MAIN ST CONWAY, 72032Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEREZ, ELVIS MANUEL5170 GOLDPOINT DRIVE NORTHEAST CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)ROPER, CORDAUS DWIGHT4926 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTAMEY, JESSICA D921 HOTTENTOT RD SALECREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTANFORD, JEROME LEE727 E 11 STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062817Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASUTTLES, JAMES TRAMELL3536 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)VASQUEZ, RUNIELIA726 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWADLEY, ANDREAS5012 RENEZET DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYWALKER, DAVID LABRON11059 POPPI LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESWEAVER, NATHAN ANDREW2706 LEGGETT RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEWELLS, MICHAEL STEVEN ANDREW5021 HUNTER VILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 373639054Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)WILSON, JOHN PRESTON509 GUNSTOCKER RD GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ZIMMERMAN, CHRIS MICHAEL2503 SHARRON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211935Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO MAPPEAR)ZOBOLYAK, CONNER IMRE516 SPRING CREST LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots: