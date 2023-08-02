Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKERS, SHANNON LEE 
5962 SOUTH LEE HWY. MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARKER, MICHAEL PAUL 
1205 E 35TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)

BREWER, BRIAN TERRELLE 
757 W SCHMITT RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BRUNER, ROBERT J 
7928 OOLTEWAH GORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 373639308 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

BURT, SHAMECA LASHON 
314 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURTON, JANA MARGARET 
1744 SANTA BARBRA CR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BYNUM, JACOB CHRISTOPHER 
1809 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CAMERON, BRANDON LEE 
450 COTTER ST RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CARMICHAEL, JOHN THOMAS ROBERT DAVID 
727 E 11TH ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

COLVIN, MONTEZ JUWUAN 
4509 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A F

COULSON, FLOYD LINDSAY 
2114 CURTIS STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT)
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

COYNE, REBECCA LYNN 
1511 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANIEL, LAURA ANNE 
14331 MAY RD SODDY DAISY, 373798303 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DELIRA, MARTIN Q 
6298 GORSE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DIXON, TALICIA TASHONTA 
4145 RINGGOLD ROAD, #101 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER 1000 THEFT OF PROPERTY

DUNCAN, ALEXIA ROCHELLE 
4807 16TH AVE CHATTANOOG, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED O

FLANAGAN, DENISE VONSHELL 
1506 SOUTHERNWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

FOSKEY, AARON JAY 
4270 GREEN ACRES DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

GREENHILL, JACQUETTA SHONTEL 
813 HURRICANE CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

GUTIERREZ-ALARCON, ULISES 
3227 BENJAMIN LANE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HERNANDEZ, CONDE 
5501 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

HICKERSON, DASHAUN ANTHONY 
7168 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HIGHWOOD, GREGORY 
6085 WHITE TAIL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILL, JIMMY LEBRON 
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045806 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLLINGSWORTH, KATERI LEA 
3813 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOOD, WALTER JAMES 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HOWARD, TYRESE MONTRELL 
905 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

JOHNSON, DEWARD BURTON 
728 FRAWLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

JOHNSON, DONALD ANTHONY 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KINDIG, LAURA 
1918 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043101 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KNOX, TYLER CHRISTOPHER 
600 COUNTY RD 331 SWEETWATER, 37874 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAMBERT, DEENA FAYE 
209 MEADOWLARK DR, RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

LEVI, JEREMY HARDEN 
723 RETRO HUGHES RD SALECREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

LOPEZ-CASTRO, OSIEL ISAAC 
3108 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

MATTHEWS, LONDON MENEE 
5223 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) FAILURE TO APPEAR
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MCBRYAR, CHARLES RICHARD 
5736 CANEY RIDGE CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

MORALES BERNAL, EDUARDO 
7318 MCCORMACK DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NASH, CHARICE RASHELLE 
1728 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON 
4903 BASSWOOD DR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

OWENS, JUSTIN A 
1245 HARDWICK ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FEDERAL

PARSONS, KYLE T 
728 MAIN ST CONWAY, 72032 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ, ELVIS MANUEL 
5170 GOLDPOINT DRIVE NORTHEAST CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

ROPER, CORDAUS DWIGHT 
4926 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STAMEY, JESSICA D 
921 HOTTENTOT RD SALECREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STANFORD, JEROME LEE 
727 E 11 STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062817 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SUTTLES, JAMES TRAMELL 
3536 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)

VASQUEZ, RUNIELIA 
726 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WADLEY, ANDREAS 
5012 RENEZET DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WALKER, DAVID LABRON 
11059 POPPI LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

WEAVER, NATHAN ANDREW 
2706 LEGGETT RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

WELLS, MICHAEL STEVEN ANDREW 
5021 HUNTER VILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 373639054 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

WILSON, JOHN PRESTON 
509 GUNSTOCKER RD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ZIMMERMAN, CHRIS MICHAEL 
2503 SHARRON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211935 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO MAPPEAR)

ZOBOLYAK, CONNER IMRE 
516 SPRING CREST LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

