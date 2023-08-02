Large Fire In Homeless Camp On Market Street Causes Traffic And Railroad Issues Tuesday Night

photo by Battalion Chief Chris LaFerry, incident commander photo by Battalion Chief Chris LaFerry, incident commander photo by Battalion Chief Chris LaFerry, incident commander photo by Battalion Chief Chris LaFerry, incident commander photo by Battalion Chief Chris LaFerry, incident commander photo by Battalion Chief Chris LaFerry, incident commander Previous Next

Chattanooga firefighters worked to combat a fire in one of the busiest parts of the city Tuesday night. It caused a traffic snarl on the Southside as CFD personnel attacked the flames from all angles.

The call came out at 8:26 p.m. to an unknown fire in the 2900 block of Market Street. Crews pulling out of Station 1 on Market Street could see a column of smoke in the distance and a full response was initiated. On arrival, firefighters found a homeless camp burning. Several acres were fully involved about 30 yards from the bridge.

Command asked for Market Street to be shut down as fire attack was launched and a supply line stretched across the road. An attack line went over the railroad tracks so rail traffic was temporarily halted. An aerial was also used to pour water on the flames. A tanker was called in for extra water due to the remote location of the blaze.

By 9:02 p.m., the fire was out and everyone on the scene acted quickly so that Market Street could then reopen.

The Chattanooga Police Department assisted with traffic.

No homeless people were located and there were no injuries.

There was no damage to the bridge as the fire occurred away from it.

Ladder 1, Squad 1, Quint 1, Quint 14, Tanker 3, Engine 5, Battalion 1, Battalion 3 Green Shift responded, along with members of the Training Division who assisted with cleanup on the scene.