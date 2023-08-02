Dirty Laundry Complaint Filed - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An individual called police to complain that a resident in the 5700 block of Sundance Court, who had been doing their laundry for them, had not cleaned a particular load of dirty clothes.

An officer answered questions for a resident in the 9600 block of Rookwood Circle regarding laws concerning marital property.



Walmart employees reported that an individual was being aggressive inside the store and telling associates to stop following them. The individual had left before officers arrived on scene.



Police responded to the 5600 block of Jonquil Lane for an unruly juvenile.

Officers provided the child’s guardians instructions on how to submit petitions to the juvenile court for assistance.A resident of the Hawthorne at the Crest apartment complex got into a heated argument with their parents, who live outside of Collegedale, regarding their personal property. Police were called for advice on how to retrieve that property.A Southern Adventist University student returned to their vehicle after leaving it parked for a few days in a men’s dormitory parking lot and noticed minor damage to the front end.A minor vehicle crash was reported in the Aldi’s parking lot.A traffic stop in the 10000 block of Lee Highway for speeding resulted in the driver also being charged with possession of marijuana.A traffic stop in the 10300 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for driving on a license revoked for DUI.