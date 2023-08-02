New 4-Way Stop To Be Activated At East 3rd And Cherry Streets

Effective Thursday, the intersection of East 3rd Street and Cherry Street will be converted to a four-way stop.
Recent traffic studies have shown both traffic flow and safety would be improved with the new traffic pattern.
A vehicle was parked in front of the Speedway at 3956 Brainerd Road and the driver fell asleep, bumping into the building. Damage was only caused to the vehicle and the woman didn’t want a report ... more
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AGUILAR, JOSE A
8582 STREAMSIDE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED ... more
