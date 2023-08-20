Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|CORDELL, DAVID ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/22/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, KIRBI RENAY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/02/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|FRANCISCO, DANIEL FELIPE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/30/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|HARTLEY, PATRICK SHAUN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/12/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HATFIELD, MARSHALL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/02/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN JACKSON VILLE FL)
|
|HEULETT, GEORGE R
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/08/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LOPEZ, ANIBAL L
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/29/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
- STATUTORY RAPE
- KIDNAPPING
|
|MACDONALD, HUNTER K
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/22/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MADDEN, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/21/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
|
|MORALES RODRIGUEZ, SAMUEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/02/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOREA, JACQUELINE ROCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NOLAN, ANDY MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/17/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|RAMOS, LOREN G
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/20/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROLLINS, NYEISHA JANAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/01/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROSA, BRIYONNA KAY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, ALLEN RAY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/23/1966
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, DEVONTA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/15/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, GAIL ALEN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/03/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|TARPKIN, JERMAINE LEDALE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/15/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TUCCUARONE, CRAIGE CALEB
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|WILLIAMS, WILLIAM TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/12/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|WOODS, JEREMIAH NELSON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|