  • Sunday, August 20, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BENTLEY, ANTHONY LEVON 
4261 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CARTER, ALICIA A 
1718 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

CORDELL, DAVID ISAAC 
6224 CANOE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRUZ, LYRIC LANIKA 
3613 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, KIRBI RENAY 
2217 WORTH LANE NW CHARLESTON, 37310 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FRANCISCO, DANIEL FELIPE 
P O BOX 15244 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

GLADDEN, JUSTIN CHRISTOPHER 
4226 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARTLEY, PATRICK SHAUN 
602 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113315 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HATFIELD, MARSHALL JOSEPH 
2990 BROUGHAM AVE JACKSONVILLE, 32256 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN JACKSON VILLE FL)

HEULETT, GEORGE R 
2401 Union Ave Chattanooga, 374043806 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JAMES, SIQUOYAH P 
720 N KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LOPEZ, ANIBAL L 
52741 92ND ST DECATUR, 49045 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STATUTORY RAPE
KIDNAPPING

MACDONALD, HUNTER K 
103 VREELAND ST.

RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MADDEN, JOSHUA DEWAYNE 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215490 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE 
HOMELESS CHATT, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)

MCGLOTHEN, MEGAN FAYE 
322 CEDAR LN DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MCNISH, HEATHER L 
1209 INDIAN AVE. APT E ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

MONTGOMERY, SHARI 
4704 MURRAY LAKE LANE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37413 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MORALES RODRIGUEZ, SAMUEL DAVID 
5502 HONEYSUCKER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOREA, JACQUELINE ROCHELLE 
8609 LEATHERWOOD TRAIL HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NOLAN, ANDY MATTHEW 
3501 WILSON AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

PEARSON, RODERICK DERRELL 
4112 MELINDA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRY, KAYLE ANN VIRGINIA 
701 VETERANS RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RAMOS, LOREN G 
1902 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ROLLINS, NYEISHA JANAY 
3704 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROSA, BRIYONNA KAY 
178 HURST LANE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SMITH, ALLEN RAY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, DEVONTA 
1204 ROCKAWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMITH, GAIL ALEN 
2411 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON 
800 Mccallie Ave Chattanooga, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

STOUDEMIRE, RETONYA LESHAE 
4032 WEST AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TARPKIN, JERMAINE LEDALE 
2310 CUSHMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TAYLOR, REBECCA E 
4226 BENNET ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TUCCUARONE, CRAIGE CALEB 
458 LYES RD SOUTH EAST CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

WILLIAMS, WILLIAM TRAVIS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

WITCHER, TIMOTHY LABRON 
3015 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

WOODS, JEREMIAH NELSON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

CORDELL, DAVID ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/22/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DAVIS, KIRBI RENAY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/02/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FRANCISCO, DANIEL FELIPE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/30/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
HARTLEY, PATRICK SHAUN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/12/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HATFIELD, MARSHALL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/02/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN JACKSON VILLE FL)
HEULETT, GEORGE R
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/08/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOPEZ, ANIBAL L
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/29/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • STATUTORY RAPE
  • KIDNAPPING
MACDONALD, HUNTER K
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/22/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MADDEN, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/21/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
MORALES RODRIGUEZ, SAMUEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/02/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOREA, JACQUELINE ROCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NOLAN, ANDY MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/17/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
RAMOS, LOREN G
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/20/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROLLINS, NYEISHA JANAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/01/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROSA, BRIYONNA KAY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, ALLEN RAY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/23/1966
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, DEVONTA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/15/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, GAIL ALEN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/03/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TARPKIN, JERMAINE LEDALE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/15/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TUCCUARONE, CRAIGE CALEB
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WILLIAMS, WILLIAM TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/12/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
WOODS, JEREMIAH NELSON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


