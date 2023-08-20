Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BENTLEY, ANTHONY LEVON

4261 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CARTER, ALICIA A

1718 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)



CORDELL, DAVID ISAAC

6224 CANOE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CRUZ, LYRIC LANIKA

3613 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVIS, KIRBI RENAY

2217 WORTH LANE NW CHARLESTON, 37310

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



FRANCISCO, DANIEL FELIPE

P O BOX 15244 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



GLADDEN, JUSTIN CHRISTOPHER

4226 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HARTLEY, PATRICK SHAUN

602 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113315

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HATFIELD, MARSHALL JOSEPH

2990 BROUGHAM AVE JACKSONVILLE, 32256

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN JACKSON VILLE FL)



HEULETT, GEORGE R

2401 Union Ave Chattanooga, 374043806

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JAMES, SIQUOYAH P

720 N KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



LOPEZ, ANIBAL L

52741 92ND ST DECATUR, 49045

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

STATUTORY RAPE

KIDNAPPING



MACDONALD, HUNTER K

103 VREELAND ST.

RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMADDEN, JOSHUA DEWAYNE6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215490Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANEHOMELESS CHATT, 37412Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)MCGLOTHEN, MEGAN FAYE322 CEDAR LN DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)MCNISH, HEATHER L1209 INDIAN AVE. APT E ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHMONTGOMERY, SHARI4704 MURRAY LAKE LANE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37413Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMORALES RODRIGUEZ, SAMUEL DAVID5502 HONEYSUCKER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOREA, JACQUELINE ROCHELLE8609 LEATHERWOOD TRAIL HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NOLAN, ANDY MATTHEW3501 WILSON AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SPEARSON, RODERICK DERRELL4112 MELINDA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PRY, KAYLE ANN VIRGINIA701 VETERANS RD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARAMOS, LOREN G1902 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONROLLINS, NYEISHA JANAY3704 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROSA, BRIYONNA KAY178 HURST LANE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSMITH, ALLEN RAY727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, DEVONTA1204 ROCKAWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARSMITH, GAIL ALEN2411 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON800 Mccallie Ave Chattanooga, 374032612Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTSTOUDEMIRE, RETONYA LESHAE4032 WEST AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETARPKIN, JERMAINE LEDALE2310 CUSHMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONSPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETAYLOR, REBECCA E4226 BENNET ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATUCCUARONE, CRAIGE CALEB458 LYES RD SOUTH EAST CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREWILLIAMS, WILLIAM TRAVISHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONWITCHER, TIMOTHY LABRON3015 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONWOODS, JEREMIAH NELSONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots: