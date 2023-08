A lucky Tennessee Cash player in Sweetwater matched all five numbers plus the Cash Ball to win the game’s jackpot of $340,000 from the drawing held Friday.The winning ticket was sold at Circle K, 416 E. North St. in Sweetwater.Tennessee Cash is a Tennessee-only drawing-style game with drawings held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Tickets are $1 per play with a Quick Cash option for an additional $1 per play.No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.