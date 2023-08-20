Trump Likes Dade County Senator's Call For Special Session

Former President Donald Trump liked Dade County Senator Colton Moore's call for a special legislative sesssion to investigate District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought an indictment against Mr. Trump.

He said,



"Highly respected Georgia state senator Colton Moore deserves the thanks and congratulations of everyone for having the courage and conviction to fight theoretical Left litigants who are so badly hurting the great state of Georgia, and the USA.

"Failed DA Fani Willis, who has allowed Atlanta (Fulton County) to become a record-setting murder and violent crime wars, with almost no retribution, shockingly indicted your favorite President, me for a PERFECT PHONE CALL.

"She is bad for America."

Senator Moore will be a guest on the Judy O'Neal TV show on Wednesday from 7-9 a.m.