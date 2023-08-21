Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, August 21, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDREWS, ERNEST JESSIE 
116 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 39170417
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

BAUTISTA, RICKY JACINTO 
1903 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BOYD, RICKY JERMAINE 
2511 MCRAE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

BRANTLEY, CURTIS ALAN 
4201 ARDMORE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CHASTAIN, ANGELA ANN 
5500 HWY 127 SOUTH CROSSVILLE, 38572 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COOLEY, CASSIE MCLAURIN 
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 111 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL 
2610 E 4th St Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, MARY DANIELLE 
1376 JEWELL RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF 39140408

DOMINGO THOMAS, NELSON 

Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

EUSTICE, TIFFANY JONEE 
4714 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

EVERHART, SYLVIA DENISE 
662 LULA POWELL DR KNOXVILLE \, 37915 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FOSTER, NICHOLAS SHAUN 
1650 CASH CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

GOINS, KEOSHA LACHELLE 
2215 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GOODWIN, CHRISTOPHER TYLER 
191 PRICE CIRCLE SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GRIMES, ASHLEY JANELLE 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 239 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

HEWLETT, JESSE WILLIAM 
5817 HICKORY HILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HORTON, DARIUS TREMANYE 
4100 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JONES, AERIAL VANAE 
4100 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JONES, DEVON DRAKE EUGENE 
4242 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

LAMBAS, DUSTON RYAN 
2610 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

MAYS, CHRISTOPHER KEITH 
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

OSMUNDSEN, ALISHA NICOLE 
1387 OSAGE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

OWENS, MICHAEL LADALE 
2307 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PRATER, THOMAS GEORGE 
1151 CHESTUEE RD DELANO, 37325 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS 
14115 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
STALKING

ROGERS, KENNETH CHARLES 
12839 DAYTON PIKE HAMILTON COUNTY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ROSSON, JASON CLAY 
209 BEECH ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SELBY, MARK 
2417 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE

SIVELS, AALIYAH LECHE 
8451 BLACK WALNUT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

TATE, JOSHUA LEROY 
1723 SANTA BARBARA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TEAL, MACKENZIE L 
420 CAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THOMPSON, CHRISTINA S 
76 FAWN TRAIL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRICE, MYCHAL POOLE 
5000 SAINT MARYS RD HOMELESS COLUMBUS, 31907 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TURNER, MICHAEL LEBRON 
3408 JONES STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)

VASQUEZ, JORGE M 
601JAMES ST ROSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WEHUNT, CHRIS MICHAEL 
HOMELESS CHATTNOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH

WELLER, JOSHUA PATRICK 
10369 BAKER BOY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

YOUNG, COSHA A 
4511 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

BARGE, SIDNEY D
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/29/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BAUTISTA, RICKY JACINTO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/24/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOYD, RICKY JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/04/1975
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
BRANNON, MIRANDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
    OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRANTLEY, CURTIS ALAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/06/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CHASTAIN, ANGELA ANN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 05/24/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COOLEY, CASSIE MCLAURIN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, MARY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF 39140408
DOMINGO THOMAS, NELSON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
EUSTICE, TIFFANY JONEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/19/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
EVERHART, SYLVIA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/26/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FOSTER, NICHOLAS SHAUN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/15/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
GOINS, KEOSHA LACHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GOODWIN, CHRISTOPHER TYLER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GRIMES, ASHLEY JANELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/11/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
HARBORT, SIERA N
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/08/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HORTON, DARIUS TREMANYE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JONES, AERIAL VANAE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, DEVON DRAKE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/17/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
MAYS, CHRISTOPHER KEITH
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/13/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
OSMUNDSEN, ALISHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/08/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OWENS, MICHAEL LADALE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PRATER, THOMAS GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/22/1975
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/03/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • STALKING
ROSSON, JASON CLAY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/09/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ROWELL, THOMAS MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/08/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SELBY, MARK
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/16/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
SIVELS, AALIYAH LECHE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/21/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
THOMAS, JONATHAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/18/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
THOMPSON, CHRISTINA S
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/23/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRICE, MYCHAL POOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TURNER, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/21/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)
VASQUEZ, JORGE M
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
VERDIC, FRANKIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/30/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
WALTERS, TIFFANI AMBER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/24/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
WELLER, JOSHUA PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
YOUNG, COSHA A
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/30/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION


Latest Headlines
Fatal Crash During Rossville Police Pursuit Late Sunday Night On Rossville Boulevard
  • Breaking News
  • 8/21/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/21/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Sunday Swoon Dooms Braves Again
Mark Wiedmer: Sunday Swoon Dooms Braves Again
  • Sports
  • 8/21/2023
Sale Creek Volleyball Earns Elite 8 Finish In Knoxville
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/21/2023
Child Accidentally Locked In Car Is Rescued - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 8/21/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For Aug. 14-20
  • Breaking News
  • 8/21/2023
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/21/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Child Accidentally Locked In Car Is Rescued - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/21/2023

An officer assisted an individual who had accidentally locked their small child in their car at city hall. First responders were able to gain access into the vehicle, remove the child, and ensure ... more

Walker County Arrest Report For Aug. 14-20
  • 8/21/2023

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Aug. 14-20: CARDIN JOSEPH ANDREW W/M 35 MISD OFFICER YOUNG CONTEMPT OF COURT EDWARDS WILLIE LEE B/M 50 FELONY OFFICER BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/21/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 8/21/2023
Police Blotter: Man Stuffs Can Of Beer In Pocket, Pays For Another; 2 Steal Items Worth Nearly $3,000, Then Leave Them
  • 8/21/2023
NAACP Says Full Information Still Not Given On Speedway Shooting
  • 8/20/2023
Trump Likes Dade County Senator's Call For Special Session
  • 8/20/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Sgt. Santiago J. Erevia
  • 8/18/2023
Yes, Combine Brainerd High And Dalewood Middle School
  • 8/18/2023
Cutting Off One's Nose To Spite One's Face
  • 8/20/2023
McCallie Stadium Lacks Handicap Access - And Response (2)
  • 8/18/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/18/2023
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: Sunday Swoon Dooms Braves Again
Mark Wiedmer: Sunday Swoon Dooms Braves Again
  • 8/21/2023
Dan Fleser: Heupel Seeing A Lot Of Positives From This Vol Squad
Dan Fleser: Heupel Seeing A Lot Of Positives From This Vol Squad
  • 8/18/2023
Mocs Volleyball Close Out Preseason With 3-1 Win Over Tennessee Tech
  • 8/19/2023
Lookouts Win 6-1 At Birmingham Sunday
  • 8/20/2023
Gunn Wins Again At Tazewell/UCRA
Gunn Wins Again At Tazewell/UCRA
  • 8/20/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Signal Mountain Twins Receive ME Locher Scholarships
Life With Ferris: Signal Mountain Twins Receive ME Locher Scholarships
  • 8/21/2023
John Shearer: Carla Pritchard Has Turned Childhood Music Interest Into Successful Business Career
  • 8/19/2023
Jerry Summers: Big Brother In Soddy Daisy?
Jerry Summers: Big Brother In Soddy Daisy?
  • 8/21/2023
Upcoming Special Event And Construction Road Closures
  • 8/19/2023
Public Reading Of The United States Constitution To Be Held Sept. 15
  • 8/18/2023
Entertainment
EG Kight Has CD Release Party Sept. 15 At Barking Legs
EG Kight Has CD Release Party Sept. 15 At Barking Legs
  • 8/19/2023
Lee School Of Music To Present Faculty Recital With Holritz, Vest
Lee School Of Music To Present Faculty Recital With Holritz, Vest
  • 8/18/2023
Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree Country Caravan Is Oct. 14 In Ringgold
Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree Country Caravan Is Oct. 14 In Ringgold
  • 8/18/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/16/2023
Carpetbagger’s Comedy Night Set For Friday At Granfalloon
Carpetbagger’s Comedy Night Set For Friday At Granfalloon
  • 8/16/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Sgt. Santiago J. Erevia
  • 8/18/2023
Yes, Combine Brainerd High And Dalewood Middle School
  • 8/18/2023
Cutting Off One's Nose To Spite One's Face
  • 8/20/2023
Dining
Escape Night Club Runs Into Zoning Issue
  • 8/18/2023
Agave Azul Mexican Bar & Grill Opens At Former Site Of Las Margaritas
  • 8/18/2023
Elsie’s Daughter To Open At The Hotel Chalet At The Choo Choo
Elsie’s Daughter To Open At The Hotel Chalet At The Choo Choo
  • 8/14/2023
Business
Gas Prices Rise 9.1 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 8/21/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 8/21/2023
Tennessee's Unemployment Rate Sets New Record Low In July
  • 8/17/2023
Real Estate
Soddy Daisy/Sale Creek Growth Meeting Set Monday
  • 8/18/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Aug. 10-16
  • 8/17/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 8/17/2023
Student Scene
Mike Stewart Begins 2nd Year At Helm Of Pride Of The Southland Band
  • 8/20/2023
Sale Creek Field To Honor Ron Cox
  • 8/18/2023
Chattanooga State Awarded Grant For Those With Intellectual And Developmental Disabilities
  • 8/18/2023
Living Well
Public Invited To Neighborhood Environmental College, Beginning Thursday
  • 8/18/2023
Governor Lee Appoints Chattanooga Advocate To Council On Developmental Disabilities
Governor Lee Appoints Chattanooga Advocate To Council On Developmental Disabilities
  • 8/18/2023
Erlanger Names Adam Campbell As Chief Quality And Patient Safety Officer
Erlanger Names Adam Campbell As Chief Quality And Patient Safety Officer
  • 8/18/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg's Interview Of Abe Zarzour On The Iconic Zarzour's Restaurant
  • 8/17/2023
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
Outdoors
Southeastern Cave Conservancy Seeking To Buy Long Closed Sinkhole Cave In Marion County
Southeastern Cave Conservancy Seeking To Buy Long Closed Sinkhole Cave In Marion County
  • 8/18/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: It’s Happening Again, All Over Again
White Oak Mountain Ranger: It’s Happening Again, All Over Again
  • 8/18/2023
Deadline Nears To Purchase Conservation Raffle Tickets
  • 8/15/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 36: Halloween
  • 8/19/2023
DC Comics’ Blue Beetle Soars Into IMAX With Special Spanish Language Screening
DC Comics’ Blue Beetle Soars Into IMAX With Special Spanish Language Screening
  • 8/16/2023
Global Industry Leader Paul Ouimet Is Keynote Speaker At 2023 Tourism Summit Sept. 26
Global Industry Leader Paul Ouimet Is Keynote Speaker At 2023 Tourism Summit Sept. 26
  • 8/15/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: "Houses of God" Going into the "House of God"
Bob Tamasy: "Houses of God" Going into the "House of God"
  • 8/21/2023
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Pastor's 7th Anniversary Aug. 27
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Pastor's 7th Anniversary Aug. 27
  • 8/18/2023
Attorney Amanda Jelks To Speak At SCWN Aug. 24 Marketplace Luncheon
  • 8/18/2023
Obituaries
Hoyt Herman Scott
Hoyt Herman Scott
  • 8/20/2023
Tony Louis “T Rock” Davis
Tony Louis “T Rock” Davis
  • 8/20/2023
Brenda Sue Crawley
Brenda Sue Crawley
  • 8/20/2023
Area Obituaries
Edgeworth, Beth Bevil (Cohutta)
Edgeworth, Beth Bevil (Cohutta)
  • 8/20/2023
Carson, Ivan E. Jr. (Dawnville)
Carson, Ivan E. Jr. (Dawnville)
  • 8/20/2023
Moore, Natalie (Jasper)
Moore, Natalie (Jasper)
  • 8/20/2023