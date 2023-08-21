Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDREWS, ERNEST JESSIE
116 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 39170417
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
BAUTISTA, RICKY JACINTO
1903 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOYD, RICKY JERMAINE
2511 MCRAE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
BRANTLEY, CURTIS ALAN
4201 ARDMORE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CHASTAIN, ANGELA ANN
5500 HWY 127 SOUTH CROSSVILLE, 38572
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COOLEY, CASSIE MCLAURIN
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 111 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL
2610 E 4th St Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, MARY DANIELLE
1376 JEWELL RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF 39140408
DOMINGO THOMAS, NELSON
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
EUSTICE, TIFFANY JONEE
4714 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
EVERHART, SYLVIA DENISE
662 LULA POWELL DR KNOXVILLE \, 37915
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FOSTER, NICHOLAS SHAUN
1650 CASH CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
GOINS, KEOSHA LACHELLE
2215 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GOODWIN, CHRISTOPHER TYLER
191 PRICE CIRCLE SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GRIMES, ASHLEY JANELLE
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 239 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
HEWLETT, JESSE WILLIAM
5817 HICKORY HILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HORTON, DARIUS TREMANYE
4100 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JONES, AERIAL VANAE
4100 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, DEVON DRAKE EUGENE
4242 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
LAMBAS, DUSTON RYAN
2610 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MAYS, CHRISTOPHER KEITH
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
OSMUNDSEN, ALISHA NICOLE
1387 OSAGE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OWENS, MICHAEL LADALE
2307 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PRATER, THOMAS GEORGE
1151 CHESTUEE RD DELANO, 37325
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS
14115 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
STALKING
ROGERS, KENNETH CHARLES
12839 DAYTON PIKE HAMILTON COUNTY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROSSON, JASON CLAY
209 BEECH ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SELBY, MARK
2417 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
SIVELS, AALIYAH LECHE
8451 BLACK WALNUT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
TATE, JOSHUA LEROY
1723 SANTA BARBARA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TEAL, MACKENZIE L
420 CAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THOMPSON, CHRISTINA S
76 FAWN TRAIL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRICE, MYCHAL POOLE
5000 SAINT MARYS RD HOMELESS COLUMBUS, 31907
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TURNER, MICHAEL LEBRON
3408 JONES STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)
VASQUEZ, JORGE M
601JAMES ST ROSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WEHUNT, CHRIS MICHAEL
HOMELESS CHATTNOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH
WELLER, JOSHUA PATRICK
10369 BAKER BOY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
YOUNG, COSHA A
4511 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Here are the mug shots:
|BARGE, SIDNEY D
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/29/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|BAUTISTA, RICKY JACINTO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/24/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|BOYD, RICKY JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/04/1975
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
|BRANNON, MIRANDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|BRANTLEY, CURTIS ALAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/06/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- RESISTING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|CHASTAIN, ANGELA ANN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 05/24/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|COOLEY, CASSIE MCLAURIN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
|DANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
|DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
|DAVIS, MARY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF 39140408
|DOMINGO THOMAS, NELSON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|EUSTICE, TIFFANY JONEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/19/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
|EVERHART, SYLVIA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/26/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
|FOSTER, NICHOLAS SHAUN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/15/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|GOINS, KEOSHA LACHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
|GOODWIN, CHRISTOPHER TYLER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|GRIMES, ASHLEY JANELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/11/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
|HARBORT, SIERA N
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/08/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
|HORTON, DARIUS TREMANYE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
|JONES, AERIAL VANAE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
|JONES, DEVON DRAKE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/17/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|MAYS, CHRISTOPHER KEITH
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/13/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
|OSMUNDSEN, ALISHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/08/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
|OWENS, MICHAEL LADALE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|PRATER, THOMAS GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/22/1975
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/03/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- STALKING
|ROSSON, JASON CLAY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/09/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|ROWELL, THOMAS MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/08/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
|SELBY, MARK
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/16/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
|SIVELS, AALIYAH LECHE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/21/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|THOMAS, JONATHAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/18/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|THOMPSON, CHRISTINA S
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/23/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|TRICE, MYCHAL POOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
|TURNER, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/21/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)
|VASQUEZ, JORGE M
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|VERDIC, FRANKIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/30/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|WALTERS, TIFFANI AMBER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/24/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|WELLER, JOSHUA PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|YOUNG, COSHA A
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/30/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/20/2023
Charge(s):
