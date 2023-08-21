Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDREWS, ERNEST JESSIE

116 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 39170417

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



BAUTISTA, RICKY JACINTO

1903 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BOYD, RICKY JERMAINE

2511 MCRAE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE



BRANTLEY, CURTIS ALAN

4201 ARDMORE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CHASTAIN, ANGELA ANN

5500 HWY 127 SOUTH CROSSVILLE, 38572

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COOLEY, CASSIE MCLAURIN

7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 111 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL

2610 E 4th St Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVIS, MARY DANIELLE

1376 JEWELL RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF 39140408



DOMINGO THOMAS, NELSON

,

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



EUSTICE, TIFFANY JONEE

4714 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL



EVERHART, SYLVIA DENISE

662 LULA POWELL DR KNOXVILLE \, 37915

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FOSTER, NICHOLAS SHAUN

1650 CASH CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



GOINS, KEOSHA LACHELLE

2215 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



GOODWIN, CHRISTOPHER TYLER

191 PRICE CIRCLE SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GRIMES, ASHLEY JANELLE

6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 239 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING



HEWLETT, JESSE WILLIAM

5817 HICKORY HILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HORTON, DARIUS TREMANYE

4100 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



JONES, AERIAL VANAE

4100 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JONES, DEVON DRAKE EUGENE

4242 DAVIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



LAMBAS, DUSTON RYAN

2610 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



MAYS, CHRISTOPHER KEITH

HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



OSMUNDSEN, ALISHA NICOLE

1387 OSAGE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



OWENS, MICHAEL LADALE

2307 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



PRATER, THOMAS GEORGE

1151 CHESTUEE RD DELANO, 37325

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS

14115 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

STALKING



ROGERS, KENNETH CHARLES

12839 DAYTON PIKE HAMILTON COUNTY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ROSSON, JASON CLAY

209 BEECH ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



SELBY, MARK

2417 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE



SIVELS, AALIYAH LECHE

8451 BLACK WALNUT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



TATE, JOSHUA LEROY

1723 SANTA BARBARA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



TEAL, MACKENZIE L

420 CAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



THOMPSON, CHRISTINA S

76 FAWN TRAIL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



TRICE, MYCHAL POOLE

5000 SAINT MARYS RD HOMELESS COLUMBUS, 31907

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



TURNER, MICHAEL LEBRON

3408 JONES STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)



VASQUEZ, JORGE M

601JAMES ST ROSVILLE,

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



WEHUNT, CHRIS MICHAEL

HOMELESS CHATTNOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH



WELLER, JOSHUA PATRICK

10369 BAKER BOY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



YOUNG, COSHA A

4511 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots: